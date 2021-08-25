Interesting drow names, surnames, naming conventions and meanings

Drows are typically referred to as the dark elven clan that lives underground. This kind of elves worship the evil Lolth and often portray a chaotic nature. Well, if your next fantasy story or game has drows as your characters, read on to find out some of the interesting drow names and further your understanding of drow naming conventions.

A photo of male and female drows. Photo: @drows

Source: Instagram

Even though drows are termed evil creatures, they tend to diverge from their wrongdoings by engaging in good deeds and dabbling in adventurous activities. Drow names contain some harsher sounding elements, which distinguishes them from the other elven names. All drows require interesting and influential names. So if you happen to be looking for some interesting drow name meanings, look no further.

Drow names

Drow elf names are elven-like names. However, their names have a more sinister tone which practically makes them more unique. Read on to find out more about some of the interesting drow names out there.

Female drow names

Females are the dominant gender among the drows. They are more potent than the male ones. For that reason, drow female names ought to be spectacular and feminine yet powerful.

Have a look at some of these names below:

A photo of a female drow. Photo: @drows

Source: Instagram

Edrei: (Hebrew) A strong woman

(Hebrew) A strong woman Kaimana : The most robust female name meaning one who has the power over the ocean

: The most robust female name meaning one who has the power over the ocean Lenna: (German Origin) The princess with the heart of a lion

(German Origin) The princess with the heart of a lion Adira: (Hebrew Origin) One with strength

(Hebrew Origin) One with strength Beatrix: (Latin Origin) One who often travels

(Latin Origin) One who often travels Minerva: (Etruscan Origin) Meaning the intellectual one

(Etruscan Origin) Meaning the intellectual one Xena: A warrior princess

A warrior princess Zayada: The one with too much power

The one with too much power Aimilios: From ancient Greek meaning strength

From ancient Greek meaning strength Asuilo: (Greek) meaning to seek asylum

Have a look at some more female drow names below:

Akoraa: The queen of destruction

The queen of destruction Alaunaca: An influential expert

An influential expert Brizanna: A prominent advisor

A prominent advisor Burearra: The mighty queen

The mighty queen Chalaste: The bearer

The bearer Alyace: The legendary dancer

The legendary dancer Angaer: Rewarded by blood

Rewarded by blood Charavin: The guardian

The guardian Cheliberra: The path with poison

The path with poison Althea: (Greek origin) Power to heal

(Greek origin) Power to heal Briana: (English origin) Meaning one who is virtuous

(English origin) Meaning one who is virtuous Ebba: (German root) Meaning the strength of an animal

(German root) Meaning the strength of an animal Anath: (Ancient Semitic) The ancient warrior and goddess's name means the answer

(Ancient Semitic) The ancient warrior and goddess's name means the answer Antigone: (Greek origin) A vigorous warrior worthy of one's parents

(Greek origin) A vigorous warrior worthy of one's parents Artemis: (Greek origin) A wild Greek goddess, and the name means the butcher

(Greek origin) A wild Greek goddess, and the name means the butcher Draupadi: (Indian origin) The fierce goddess, Kali, and means the emerged daughter

(Indian origin) The fierce goddess, Kali, and means the emerged daughter Hel: (Norse origin) Meaning the priestess of the underworld

(Norse origin) Meaning the priestess of the underworld Elfrida: (English root) Meaning the elf power

(English root) Meaning the elf power Celessaryn: The paradise

The paradise Ardulaeth: Divine and luxury

Here are some more female drow names:

Namah: (Hebrew origin) Meaning a female devil

(Hebrew origin) Meaning a female devil Baedaeth: Fate and luxury

Fate and luxury Balafae: The burning slayer

The burning slayer Kundalakesi: (Indian origin) A powerful woman with curly hair

(Indian origin) A powerful woman with curly hair Louhi: (Finnish root) The Finnish goddess who created the nine deadly diseases like the plague and cancer

(Finnish root) The Finnish goddess who created the nine deadly diseases like the plague and cancer Morrigan: (Irish origin) Refers to three supernatural and powerful women representing death, battles, and sovereignty. It also means a mighty queen

(Irish origin) Refers to three supernatural and powerful women representing death, battles, and sovereignty. It also means a mighty queen Tefnut: (Egyptian origin) Meaning an Egyptian goddess who spits water

(Egyptian origin) Meaning an Egyptian goddess who spits water Freya: (Norse root) Meaning last of the travelers

(Norse root) Meaning last of the travelers Gesa: (Dutch origin) Meaning the strength of the spear

(Dutch origin) Meaning the strength of the spear Isa: (German origin) Meaning the strong-willed

Male drow names

Of all predefined drow names you can come up with, drow male names are the less complex to derive. Have a look at some of the male drow names you can consider:

Dark elf sorcerer standing in old ruins and holding blue fire in his hands. Photo: @FairytaleDesign

Source: Getty Images

Kinleigh: (English origin) Meaning a fair-haired warrior

(English origin) Meaning a fair-haired warrior Phyrra: (Greek origin) Depicts the red hot flames

(Greek origin) Depicts the red hot flames Shimyra: (Hebrew origin) Meaning the light of god

(Hebrew origin) Meaning the light of god Hidimba: (Indian origin) Refers to a powerful devil

(Indian origin) Refers to a powerful devil Briza: (Spanish root) Meaning a small gust of wind

(Spanish root) Meaning a small gust of wind Chandara: (Sanskrit origin) Meaning one part of the moon

(Sanskrit origin) Meaning one part of the moon Dolores: (Spanish origin) Bearer of sorrowful news

(Spanish origin) Bearer of sorrowful news Draven (Latin origin) Meaning the child of sorrows

(Latin origin) Meaning the child of sorrows Perdita: (Spanish origin) Refers to being lost

(Spanish origin) Refers to being lost Tohopka: (Native American) Referring to a wild beast

(Native American) Referring to a wild beast Golgotha: (Hebrew origin) Meaning a place of skulls

(Hebrew origin) Meaning a place of skulls Mara: (Scandinavian origin) Meaning nightmares

(Scandinavian origin) Meaning nightmares Imrae: (Hungarian origin) Mighty strength

(Hungarian origin) Mighty strength Jalal: (Arabic) Meaning majesty, loftiness, and greatness

Here are some more drow male names you can use:

Wynonna: (Native American roots) Meaning the first male child

(Native American roots) Meaning the first male child Zinead : (French origin) Refers to mercy, compassion, and forgiveness

: (French origin) Refers to mercy, compassion, and forgiveness Adinaeth: The beast

The beast Alakaeth : A luxury

: A luxury Altonagh : The powerful one

: The powerful one Antasaghar : Death

: Death Bauthbuk: A forced way

A forced way Beldantar: The burning ruler

The burning ruler Bhindaer: The sly warrior

The sly warrior Chaszdiirn: The earthly brother

The earthly brother Bergdaal: The graceful guardian

The graceful guardian Chauldith : The secret victim

: The secret victim Coldorl: The established knight

The established knight Dandrin: Rogue

Here are some more male drow names you can be interested in:

Chelaufein: Poisonous seer

Poisonous seer Dineban: The vassal joker

The vassal joker Dragh: A void

A void Drofryn: A living champion

A living champion Duk: Vicious

Vicious Elam: The enduring one

The enduring one Driz: The art of being relentless

The art of being relentless Elk: A chaotic drow

A chaotic drow Eragiin: Strange one

Strange one Erth: Resolute

Resolute Gel: The ambitious one

The ambitious one Filkah: Pale beauty

Pale beauty Elaug: The magical one

The magical one Ghol: Resourceful

Resourceful Ghor: The calm one

The calm one Guan: The accursed drow

The accursed drow Gul: Spectral

Spectral Harnar: The first ghost

The first ghost Ilinor: The obsessed prey

The obsessed prey Jaezrar : The alluring seeker

: The alluring seeker Elgg: Fearful

Fearful Lyme: The brighter one

The brighter one Menzothel: The guided gambler

The guided gambler Micar: The lost one

The lost one Malag: The mysterious drow

Have a look at some more male drow names you can put into consideration:

Sarn: Dangerous

Dangerous Masthaer: Beautiful sight

Beautiful sight Pharyrd: The captain

The captain Sav : The mischievous drow

: The mischievous drow Rylu: The art of being patient

The art of being patient Scasyn: The superior

The superior Shav: The envious one

The envious one Sorn: The enchanted one

The enchanted one Suss: The shining light

The shining light Rel: Resilient

Resilient Rhyl: The moon

Drow last names

These dark elves use these names as their drow surnames. Have a look at some of the drow surnames you can opt for:

Dark elves were born from the magic of death. Photo: @liuzishan

Source: Getty Images

Abaeir

Abbylan

Argith

Baenre

Beltaulur

Blaerabban

Blundyth

Chaulssin

Coborel

Coloara

Elpragh

Elpragh

Faertala

Filifar

Gallaer

Glannath

Glaurach

Helviiryn

Hune

Hunzrin

Hyluan

Diliriy

Here are some more drow surnames you can choose from:

Oussafin

Kilsek

Icharyd

Ilaleztice

Illistyn

Illykur

Cormrael

Daevion'lyr

Dalael

Dhalmass

Dhunnyl

Hyluil

Lueltond

A'Dararn

Nenna

Argith

Chaulssin

Maeett

Aleanana

Arabtyl

Claddar

Zolyn

Doavae

Daluan

Dhunnistyn

Dhalmass

Delyl

Helviund

Despzynge

Maet'tar

Do'tlar

Ulaulur

Daevuan

Galliiryn

Lueltune

Hune

Dalael

Hun'rae

Kilani

Do'ghym

Drow house names

An evil drow ice queen. Photo: @FairytaleDesign

Source: Getty Images

Since drows live in a matriarchal community led by a matron mother, they belong to different houses.

Have a look at some of the drow house names below:

Auvryndar

Barrison Del'Armigo

Claddath

Despana

DeVir

Do'Urden

Agrach Dyrr

Arkhenneld

Drezz'Lynur

Druu'giir

Eilservs

Aleanrahel

Aleval

Arabani

Argith

Faen Tlabbar

Fey-Branche

Freth

Famous drow names

Have a look at some famous drow names that you may find interesting:

Imrae: (Hungarian origin) Strength

(Hungarian origin) Strength Jalal: (Arabic origin) Loftiness and greatness

(Arabic origin) Loftiness and greatness Kinleigh : (English origin) Warrior with fair hair

: (English origin) Warrior with fair hair Amalika: (Arabic origin) Meaning peerless

(Arabic origin) Meaning peerless Briza : (Spanish origin) Associated with the wind

: (Spanish origin) Associated with the wind Chandara: (Sanskrit) The moon

(Sanskrit) The moon Phyrra: (Ancient Greek) Hot flames

(Ancient Greek) Hot flames Shimyra: (Hebrew origin) Meaning god's light

How do you name a drow?

It always seems impossible to find names for nonhuman creatures. However, for drows, there are so many options considering that they are dark elves. In addition, several factors such as gender and the drow's house of origin affect name derivation.

How do drow names work?

A drow name often follows some patterns before derivation of the full name. They are superstitious, for they believe in using names similar to their gods.

These drow names and meanings are highly affected by various factors, such as the specific clan and house they come from and the gender a particular drow is. Each house is governed by a matron mother with the help of her toddlers, for they live in a matriarchal society.

Is a drow an elf?

Drows, also called dark elves, are a subterranean race of elves. They are noted for their cruelty and powerful magic. So basically, drows are somewhat elves.

What is a half-drow?

A half-drow is an offspring of a human and a drow. This drow generally has dusky skin, silver or white hair, and typical human eye colors. In addition, they have a dark vision but lack other specific drow traits and abilities.

Drows, also known as dark elves, are the elven creatures in a fantasy game known as Dungeons and Dragons that are faithful to the treacherous ways of the spider queen Lolth. If you are a fantasy gamer and find it hard to look for drow names, be rest assured you will find an interesting name above.

READ ALSO: 100+ male and female elf names, their meanings, and origins

Legit.ng recently published an article about elf names. Elves are inarguably some of the most popular characters in the fantasy genre of films and literature.

Quite a considerable number of humans have always found magical and mythical stories so fascinating. So what are some of the best elf names, and what are their meanings and origins? Read on to find out more about the elven naming conventions, their origins, and name meanings in general.

Source: Legit Newspaper