Interesting drow names, surnames, naming conventions and meanings
Drows are typically referred to as the dark elven clan that lives underground. This kind of elves worship the evil Lolth and often portray a chaotic nature. Well, if your next fantasy story or game has drows as your characters, read on to find out some of the interesting drow names and further your understanding of drow naming conventions.
Even though drows are termed evil creatures, they tend to diverge from their wrongdoings by engaging in good deeds and dabbling in adventurous activities. Drow names contain some harsher sounding elements, which distinguishes them from the other elven names. All drows require interesting and influential names. So if you happen to be looking for some interesting drow name meanings, look no further.
Drow names
Drow elf names are elven-like names. However, their names have a more sinister tone which practically makes them more unique. Read on to find out more about some of the interesting drow names out there.
Female drow names
Females are the dominant gender among the drows. They are more potent than the male ones. For that reason, drow female names ought to be spectacular and feminine yet powerful.
Have a look at some of these names below:
- Edrei: (Hebrew) A strong woman
- Kaimana: The most robust female name meaning one who has the power over the ocean
- Lenna: (German Origin) The princess with the heart of a lion
- Adira: (Hebrew Origin) One with strength
- Beatrix: (Latin Origin) One who often travels
- Minerva: (Etruscan Origin) Meaning the intellectual one
- Xena: A warrior princess
- Zayada: The one with too much power
- Aimilios: From ancient Greek meaning strength
- Asuilo: (Greek) meaning to seek asylum
Have a look at some more female drow names below:
- Akoraa: The queen of destruction
- Alaunaca: An influential expert
- Brizanna: A prominent advisor
- Burearra: The mighty queen
- Chalaste: The bearer
- Alyace: The legendary dancer
- Angaer: Rewarded by blood
- Charavin: The guardian
- Cheliberra: The path with poison
- Althea: (Greek origin) Power to heal
- Briana: (English origin) Meaning one who is virtuous
- Ebba: (German root) Meaning the strength of an animal
- Anath: (Ancient Semitic) The ancient warrior and goddess's name means the answer
- Antigone: (Greek origin) A vigorous warrior worthy of one's parents
- Artemis: (Greek origin) A wild Greek goddess, and the name means the butcher
- Draupadi: (Indian origin) The fierce goddess, Kali, and means the emerged daughter
- Hel: (Norse origin) Meaning the priestess of the underworld
- Elfrida: (English root) Meaning the elf power
- Celessaryn: The paradise
- Ardulaeth: Divine and luxury
Here are some more female drow names:
- Namah: (Hebrew origin) Meaning a female devil
- Baedaeth: Fate and luxury
- Balafae: The burning slayer
- Kundalakesi: (Indian origin) A powerful woman with curly hair
- Louhi: (Finnish root) The Finnish goddess who created the nine deadly diseases like the plague and cancer
- Morrigan: (Irish origin) Refers to three supernatural and powerful women representing death, battles, and sovereignty. It also means a mighty queen
- Tefnut: (Egyptian origin) Meaning an Egyptian goddess who spits water
- Freya: (Norse root) Meaning last of the travelers
- Gesa: (Dutch origin) Meaning the strength of the spear
- Isa: (German origin) Meaning the strong-willed
Male drow names
Of all predefined drow names you can come up with, drow male names are the less complex to derive. Have a look at some of the male drow names you can consider:
- Kinleigh: (English origin) Meaning a fair-haired warrior
- Phyrra: (Greek origin) Depicts the red hot flames
- Shimyra: (Hebrew origin) Meaning the light of god
- Hidimba: (Indian origin) Refers to a powerful devil
- Briza: (Spanish root) Meaning a small gust of wind
- Chandara: (Sanskrit origin) Meaning one part of the moon
- Dolores: (Spanish origin) Bearer of sorrowful news
- Draven (Latin origin) Meaning the child of sorrows
- Perdita: (Spanish origin) Refers to being lost
- Tohopka: (Native American) Referring to a wild beast
- Golgotha: (Hebrew origin) Meaning a place of skulls
- Mara: (Scandinavian origin) Meaning nightmares
- Imrae: (Hungarian origin) Mighty strength
- Jalal: (Arabic) Meaning majesty, loftiness, and greatness
Here are some more drow male names you can use:
- Wynonna: (Native American roots) Meaning the first male child
- Zinead: (French origin) Refers to mercy, compassion, and forgiveness
- Adinaeth: The beast
- Alakaeth: A luxury
- Altonagh: The powerful one
- Antasaghar: Death
- Bauthbuk: A forced way
- Beldantar: The burning ruler
- Bhindaer: The sly warrior
- Chaszdiirn: The earthly brother
- Bergdaal: The graceful guardian
- Chauldith: The secret victim
- Coldorl: The established knight
- Dandrin: Rogue
Here are some more male drow names you can be interested in:
- Chelaufein: Poisonous seer
- Dineban: The vassal joker
- Dragh: A void
- Drofryn: A living champion
- Duk: Vicious
- Elam: The enduring one
- Driz: The art of being relentless
- Elk: A chaotic drow
- Eragiin: Strange one
- Erth: Resolute
- Gel: The ambitious one
- Filkah: Pale beauty
- Elaug: The magical one
- Ghol: Resourceful
- Ghor: The calm one
- Guan: The accursed drow
- Gul: Spectral
- Harnar: The first ghost
- Ilinor: The obsessed prey
- Jaezrar: The alluring seeker
- Elgg: Fearful
- Lyme: The brighter one
- Menzothel: The guided gambler
- Micar: The lost one
- Malag: The mysterious drow
Have a look at some more male drow names you can put into consideration:
- Sarn: Dangerous
- Masthaer: Beautiful sight
- Pharyrd: The captain
- Sav: The mischievous drow
- Rylu: The art of being patient
- Scasyn: The superior
- Shav: The envious one
- Sorn: The enchanted one
- Suss: The shining light
- Rel: Resilient
- Rhyl: The moon
Drow last names
These dark elves use these names as their drow surnames. Have a look at some of the drow surnames you can opt for:
- Abaeir
- Abbylan
- Argith
- Baenre
- Beltaulur
- Blaerabban
- Blundyth
- Chaulssin
- Coborel
- Coloara
- Elpragh
- Faertala
- Filifar
- Gallaer
- Glannath
- Glaurach
- Helviiryn
- Hune
- Hunzrin
- Hyluan
- Diliriy
Here are some more drow surnames you can choose from:
- Oussafin
- Kilsek
- Icharyd
- Ilaleztice
- Illistyn
- Illykur
- Cormrael
- Daevion'lyr
- Dalael
- Dhalmass
- Dhunnyl
- Hyluil
- Lueltond
- A'Dararn
- Nenna
- Maeett
- Aleanana
- Arabtyl
- Claddar
- Zolyn
- Doavae
- Daluan
- Dhunnistyn
- Dhalmass
- Delyl
- Helviund
- Despzynge
- Maet'tar
- Do'tlar
- Ulaulur
- Daevuan
- Galliiryn
- Lueltune
- Hune
- Dalael
- Hun'rae
- Kilani
- Do'ghym
Drow house names
Since drows live in a matriarchal community led by a matron mother, they belong to different houses.
Have a look at some of the drow house names below:
- Auvryndar
- Barrison Del'Armigo
- Claddath
- Despana
- DeVir
- Do'Urden
- Agrach Dyrr
- Arkhenneld
- Drezz'Lynur
- Druu'giir
- Eilservs
- Aleanrahel
- Aleval
- Arabani
- Argith
- Faen Tlabbar
- Fey-Branche
- Freth
Famous drow names
Have a look at some famous drow names that you may find interesting:
- Imrae: (Hungarian origin) Strength
- Jalal: (Arabic origin) Loftiness and greatness
- Kinleigh: (English origin) Warrior with fair hair
- Amalika: (Arabic origin) Meaning peerless
- Briza: (Spanish origin) Associated with the wind
- Chandara: (Sanskrit) The moon
- Phyrra: (Ancient Greek) Hot flames
- Shimyra: (Hebrew origin) Meaning god's light
How do you name a drow?
It always seems impossible to find names for nonhuman creatures. However, for drows, there are so many options considering that they are dark elves. In addition, several factors such as gender and the drow's house of origin affect name derivation.
How do drow names work?
A drow name often follows some patterns before derivation of the full name. They are superstitious, for they believe in using names similar to their gods.
These drow names and meanings are highly affected by various factors, such as the specific clan and house they come from and the gender a particular drow is. Each house is governed by a matron mother with the help of her toddlers, for they live in a matriarchal society.
Is a drow an elf?
Drows, also called dark elves, are a subterranean race of elves. They are noted for their cruelty and powerful magic. So basically, drows are somewhat elves.
What is a half-drow?
A half-drow is an offspring of a human and a drow. This drow generally has dusky skin, silver or white hair, and typical human eye colors. In addition, they have a dark vision but lack other specific drow traits and abilities.
Drows, also known as dark elves, are the elven creatures in a fantasy game known as Dungeons and Dragons that are faithful to the treacherous ways of the spider queen Lolth. If you are a fantasy gamer and find it hard to look for drow names, be rest assured you will find an interesting name above.
