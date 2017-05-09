20+ professional courses in Nigeria to land your dream job in 2023

Professional courses in Nigeria enhance your skills and knowledge in a particular field. These courses help you gain the practical experience you might not get during your college certificate, diploma, or university degree studies. In the end, having a professional certification is worth it because it increases your chances of employability. This article lists some of the most valuable professional courses in Nigeria in 2023.

Professional courses are recognized qualifications awarded by professional bodies within a relevant industry. Although these courses are usually a follow-up after one has completed their college certificate, diploma, or university degree studies, some enroll students who are still in college or university.

List of professional courses in Nigeria

You should do at least two professional courses that align with your career. This improves your chances of getting jobs and negotiating for better salaries. You can check the following list of professional courses to find what suits your career:

1. Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)

Head office address: 1 CIPM Avenue, Off Obafemi Awolowo Way, Opp. Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos

1 CIPM Avenue, Off Obafemi Awolowo Way, Opp. Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos Phone: 07001237555

07001237555 Email: info@cipmnigeria.org

info@cipmnigeria.org Website: cipmnigeria.org

CIPM is the professional body for HR management in Nigeria. It was founded in 1968 and became a chartered institute in 1973. CIPM offers free professional courses and administers exams four times a year, and candidates must have been admitted as student members at least one month before the exam date. You can apply for the membership and exams on CIPM's official website.

2. Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)

ICAN's inductees take an oath of allegiance. Photo: @ICANngr

Source: Facebook

Head office address: Plot PC. 16, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Plot PC. 16, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos Phone: +234 1 630 9354

+234 1 630 9354 Email: corporateaffairs@ican.org.ng

corporateaffairs@ican.org.ng Website: icanig.org

ICAN was founded in 1965 and has over 60,000 members. Some of its affiliates are the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and The Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA). The institute issues membership certificates to prove someone is proficient in the chosen accountancy fields. You can apply for the membership and exams on ICAN's official website.

3. Chartered Institute of Marketing of Nigeria Certification (CIM)

CIM's website interface. Photo: @eClassNG

Head office address: 30A Montgomery Street, Friends Colony Estate, Agungi Lekki Lagos.

30A Montgomery Street, Friends Colony Estate, Agungi Lekki Lagos. Email: info@eClass.ng

info@eClass.ng Website: eclass.ng

CIM is one of the best online professional courses in Nigeria for business professionals. You can access courses in marketing and related subjects from CIM's official website. The platform has excellent content and allows you to do online tests.

4. Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria Certification (CTIN)

CTIN members attend a conference in a hall. Photo: @citnnigeria

Head office address: Plot 27 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, Nigeria

Plot 27 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, Nigeria Email: citn@citn.org

citn@citn.org Tel: +234-1-7100262, 090 8088 8815, +234-1-8936023

+234-1-7100262, 090 8088 8815, +234-1-8936023 Box office address: PO Box 1087, Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, Nigeria

PO Box 1087, Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, Nigeria Website: citn.org

CTIN certifies its members as qualified tax practitioners or administrators. It started on February 4, 1982, to enhance the skills of undergraduates and professionals. You become a CTIN professional student after passing the Taxation Technician Scheme (TTS).

5. Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria Certification (CPIN)

A poster of CPIN's log and a woman typing on a computer. Photo: @certifiedpensioninstututeNigeria

Source: Facebook

Head office address: 223, Ikorodu Road, Beside Bode Emmanuel Centre, Ilupeju, Lagos, Nigeria.

223, Ikorodu Road, Beside Bode Emmanuel Centre, Ilupeju, Lagos, Nigeria. Phone: +234-1-8114509, +234- 8053414144

+234-1-8114509, +234- 8053414144 Fax: +234-1-55569958

+234-1-55569958 Emails: info@pensioninstitute.org, certifiedpension@yahoo.com

info@pensioninstitute.org, certifiedpension@yahoo.com Website: pensioninstitute.org

CPIN is responsible for training and retraining of pension practitioners in Nigeria. It organizes seminars, workshops, pre-retirement, and retirement training for organizations, associations, government parastatals, etc. Candidates are assessed before getting the CPIN membership.

6. Center for Law and Business Certification (CLB)

CLB scholars attend a lecture. Photo: @clbcentre

Lagos address: 38/40, Orlando Martins Street, Onikan, Lagos

38/40, Orlando Martins Street, Onikan, Lagos Abuja address: 92, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja

92, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja Phone: +234 803 402 2967

+234 803 402 2967 WhatsApp: +234 906 000 0130

+234 906 000 0130 Email: info@clb.com.ng

info@clb.com.ng Website: clb.com.ng

CLB is one of the best professional courses in Nigeria. The institute provides academic support for Law, MBA, Human Resources, Public Policy postgraduate students, etc. You can learn more about the CLB biennial and quarterly law & business public lectures or attend the online public webinars on the official CBL website.

7. Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria Certification (CIBNG)

CIBNG students attend a lecture. Photo: @cibnigeria

Head office address: Bankers House, PC 19, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Bankers House, PC 19, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos Phone: 0700-DIAL-CIBN

0700-DIAL-CIBN Email: cibn@cibng.org

cibn@cibng.org Website: cibng.org

CIBNG trains and certifies experts in the banking profession. With this certificate, you have a better chance of getting employed than someone with just a Bachelor's degree. CIBNG exams are in three levels: Diploma, Intermediate Professional, and Chartered Banker. After passing all three levels, you get the Associateship of The Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) certificate.

8. Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors And Valuers (NIESV)

Source: Facebook

Head office address: NIESV Building, Off Oladipo Diya St., District 900001, Abuja FCT

Building, Off Oladipo Diya St., District 900001, Abuja FCT Phone: +234 807 819 3014

+234 807 819 3014 Email: info@niesv.org.ng

info@niesv.org.ng Website: niesv.org.ng

NIESV is a professional institution for Estate Surveyors and Valuers founded in 1969. You should enroll in this institution to build a career in this field. The NIESV membership is open to all Nigerians. There are three classes of membership: professional (associate and fellows), non-professional members (graduates, probationers, and students), and Honorary members.

9. Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP)

Head office address: National Secretariat, House Num. LA01, D’MAYOR’S Estate, Kaura District, Abuja FTC

National Secretariat, House Num. LA01, D’MAYOR’S Estate, Kaura District, Abuja FTC Phone: 09156577199

09156577199 Email: support@anpmp.org

support@anpmp.org Website: anpmp.org

It would help if you considered doing an ANPMP professional course after six years of medical training in any medical Nigerian university. If you want to be distinct and gain more recognition in the medical field, this course is the best for you.

10. Association of National Accountants of Nigeria Certification (ANAN)

Head office address: ANAN House, Plot 559, Mabushi District, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja FCT

ANAN House, Plot 559, Mabushi District, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja FCT Phone: +234-8169079585

+234-8169079585 Email: info@anan.org.ng

info@anan.org.ng Website: anan.org.ng

ANAN is a highly demanded professional course in the accounting sphere. The professional and conversion courses are fully equipped to impart the qualities a professional accountant needs. After completing your preferred ANAN course, you will be inducted and undergo the Accountants-In-Training (AiT) program.

11. Business Education Exams Council Certification (BEEC)

Head office address: 1 Adewunmi Adebimpe Drive, Marwa, Lekki, Lagos

1 Adewunmi Adebimpe Drive, Marwa, Lekki, Lagos Phone: +234 803-3005-858, +234 803-9188-739

+234 803-3005-858, +234 803-9188-739 Email: info@beectraining.com

info@beectraining.com Website: beectraining.com

BEEC was established in 1983 to offer business experts and entrepreneurs short professional courses in Nigeria. It teaches current and future business managerial trends and practices. BEEC exams for public relations, business management, marketing, advertising, administrative management, accountancy, and personnel management are generally international standards.

12. Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT)

Head office address: National Secretariat, Samonda, Sango/UI Road, Ibadan

National Secretariat, Samonda, Sango/UI Road, Ibadan Phone: +234 806 2117 814, +234 803 0787 747

+234 806 2117 814, +234 803 0787 747 Emails: inform@nislt.gov.ng, enquiry@nislt.gov.ng

inform@nislt.gov.ng, enquiry@nislt.gov.ng Box office address: PO Box 9764, U.I. Post Office, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria

PO Box 9764, U.I. Post Office, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Website: nislt.gov.ng

NISLT offers professional courses for a microbiologist in Nigeria. You can enroll for laboratory training on chemical and microbiological analysis of food and other courses. Graduates are inducted into NISLT upon completion of Mandatory Professional Exams and become licensed in Science Laboratory Technology.

13. Center for Law and Development (CLDS)

Head office address: 3rd Floor, West Wing, City Hall, Catholic Mission Street, Lagos

3rd Floor, West Wing, City Hall, Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Phone: +234 803 794 6737

+234 803 794 6737 Email: info@cldsnet.com

info@cldsnet.com Website: cldsnet.com

The Center for Law and Development was established in 1990. It offers some of the best practical programs in Nigeria for experts in the legal profession. Ultimately, the certificate gives you an edge as a legal practitioner in Nigeria.

14. Cambridge International Education (CIE) from Greensprings Training College

Head office address: 22 Oluseun Street, Off Olujobi Street, Gbagada, Lagos

22 Oluseun Street, Off Olujobi Street, Gbagada, Lagos Phone: 08023156642, 08184204253, 07045502425

08023156642, 08184204253, 07045502425 Emails: gmc@greenspringsschool.com, head@greenspringstrainingcollege.com

gmc@greenspringsschool.com, head@greenspringstrainingcollege.com Website: greenspringstrainingcollege.com

The Cambridge International Education (CIE) in Teaching and Learning is one of the best short professional courses in education in Nigeria. It is a significant training unit at Greensprings Training College, Lagos. The course is available for teachers in both private and public schools. The CIE teaching course is certified by Cambridge and runs for five months.

15. Electricians Training Program from Schneider Electric

Nigeria head office address: 1 Tunde Gafar Close, Off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos

1 Tunde Gafar Close, Off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos Phone: +234 01-2778311

+234 01-2778311 Email: ccc.nigeria@schneider-electric.com

ccc.nigeria@schneider-electric.com Website: se.com

The Electricians Training Program is sponsored by Schneider Electric and the French Development Agency (AFD). The courses help professional electricians comply with international and national professional standards. Electricity plant operators and self-employed electricians also learn cost-effective and safe use of their electrical installations and power plants. You can find the location of the nearest training center on

16. Oil and Gas courses from Alpha Partners Training

Head office address: 200, Murtala Muhammed Way (2nd & 3rd Floors), Adekunle Bus Stop, Yaba, Lagos

200, Murtala Muhammed Way (2nd & 3rd Floors), Adekunle Bus Stop, Yaba, Lagos Phone: +234 803 304 5484, +234 906 000 2299

+234 803 304 5484, +234 906 000 2299 Email: info@alphapartnerstrainings.com

info@alphapartnerstrainings.com Website: alphapartnerstrainings.com

Some of the best professional Oil and Gas courses are Oil And Gas Insurance Underwriting And Administration, Oil and Gas Business Environment, Oil and Gas Finance Management, and Advanced Internal Auditing and Quality Assurance in Oil and Gas Sector.

17. West African College of Physicians (WACP)

Head office address: 8 Thorborn Avenue, Lagos, Nigeria

8 Thorborn Avenue, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234-809 429 5385

+234-809 429 5385 Email: wacpexams@wacpcoam.org

wacpexams@wacpcoam.org Website: wacpcoam.org

WACP was founded in 1976 for medical specialists in the West African sub-region. The institute supports high-quality training of doctors from graduation through specialty training and continuing professional development to international standards. WACP membership exams are done through the Computer Based Test Mode.

18. Health and Safety Environment (HSE)

Head office address: No 8 Obanikoro Street, off Ikorodu Rd, Lagos State, Lagos

No 8 Obanikoro Street, off Ikorodu Rd, Lagos State, Lagos Hotlines: 09068901163 (Abuja), 08162430555 (Lagos), 08055262123 (Port-Harcourt)

09068901163 (Abuja), 08162430555 (Lagos), 08055262123 (Port-Harcourt) Email: info@hsetrain.org

info@hsetrain.org Website: hsetrain.org

The HSE Accredited Training Center is a UK-approved center in Nigeria. The institute offers various professional courses: International HSE level 1-3 and Advanced HSE level 4-5. The general and advanced HSE courses cover the statutory (legal) minimum requirements for employees or job seekers.

19. Project Management Professional (PMP)

Head office address: 33A Muri Folami Street, Ogudu GRA.

33A Muri Folami Street, Ogudu GRA. Phone: 090 9777 0025, 090 9777 0026, 090 9777 0027

090 9777 0025, 090 9777 0026, 090 9777 0027 Email: info@certificationedge.com, certificationedge@gmail.com

info@certificationedge.com, certificationedge@gmail.com Website: certificationedge.com

PMP is among the best online professional courses in Nigeria. It is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers. A PMP certificate can help you work in virtually any industry, with any methodology, and in any location. You can do this course at Certification EDGE, one of Nigeria's leading training and consulting firms.

20. Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM)

Head office address: 88 Iju Road, off Jungle Bus Stop, Ifako-Ogba, Lagos

88 Iju Road, off Jungle Bus Stop, Ifako-Ogba, Lagos Phone: +234 8025486416, +234 9099175136

+234 8025486416, +234 9099175136 Emails: membership@cihrmglobal.org, info@@cihrmglobal.org

membership@cihrmglobal.org, info@@cihrmglobal.org Website: cihrmglobal.org

CIHRM offers professional courses for people working in the Human Resource Management sector. Those applying for membership do assessments that test their education, training, knowledge, skill, and experience (KSE). The institute is also organizing an 8-week online course for three professional certifications. Become a certified/chartered human resources practitioner by doing CIHRM's certification program at an affordable training fee.

21. Certified Cost Engineering (AAPM) training from the Nigerian Seminars and Trainings

Head office address: 7 Olatunji Ladipo Street, off CMD Road, Ikosi - Ketu, Lagos

7 Olatunji Ladipo Street, off CMD Road, Ikosi - Ketu, Lagos Phone: +234-8099909402 , +234-8099909400

+234-8099909402 , +234-8099909400 Email: oateriba@nigerianseminarsandtrainings.com

oateriba@nigerianseminarsandtrainings.com Website: nigerianseminarsandtrainings.com

The AAPM training from the Nigerian Seminars and Trainings equips you with the skill and knowledge to control costs in their projects. You learn the basics of cost control and estimating, managing resources, profitability, and risk. On top of this, one gets hands-on experience on how to apply proven methodologies and the latest technology through practical sessions.

22. Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN)

Head office address: Plot 1102, Cadastral Zone B11, Off Oladipo Diya Road, Kaura District Abuja

Plot 1102, Cadastral Zone B11, Off Oladipo Diya Road, Kaura District Abuja Phone: 09130519156, 09077062051

09130519156, 09077062051 Email: info@mdcn.gov.ng

info@mdcn.gov.ng Website: mdcn.gov.ng

The MDCN is one of the foremost medical regulatory authorities in Africa. It regulates the practice of Medicine, Dentistry, and Alternative Medicine to ensure Nigerians get the best healthcare services. An MDCN certification proves you are eligible to practice medicine/dentistry in the country of training.

Which professional course is the best to land a job in Nigeria?

The best professional courses in Nigeria make you stand out in the job market. These courses give you knowledge and skills that make you eligible for the job. Some of these courses are:

Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)

Chartered Institute of Marketing of Nigeria Certification (CIM)

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria Certification (CTIN)

Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria Certification (CPIN)

Center for Law and Business Certification (CLB)

Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria Certification (CIBNG)

Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors And Valuers (NIESV)

Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP)

Association of National Accountants of Nigeria Certification (ANAN)

Business Education Exams Council Certification (BEEC)

Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT)

Center for Law and Development (CLDS)

Cambridge International Education (CIE) from Greensprings Training College

Electricians Training Program from Schneider Electric

Oil and Gas courses from Alpha Partners Training

West African College of Physicians (WACP)

Health and Safety Environment (HSE)

Project Management Professional (PMP)

Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM)

Certified Cost Engineering (AAPM) Training

Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN)

Why should I take a professional course?

Professional courses expand your knowledge base in a particular field and help you obtain valuable skills that will make you more productive in your career.

What are some popular online professional courses in Nigeria?

The most popular online professional courses in Nigeria are related to finance and business management. Some of these courses include:

Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)

Project Management Professional (PMP)

Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM)

Association of National Accountants of Nigeria Certification (ANAN)

Business Education Exams Council Certification (BEEC)

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria Certification (CTIN)

Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria Certification (CPIN)

Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria Certification (CIBNG)

Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors And Valuers (NIESV)

Which course is best for medical doctors?

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) assessment tests and other courses offered by the council are the best for doctors in Nigeria.

Which professional course is the best for a microbiologist in Nigeria?

The Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) is the best professional course for a microbiologist in Nigeria.

Which course is best for the teaching profession?

The Cambridge International Education (CIE) training from Greensprings Training College is among the best professional courses for teachers in Nigeria.

Which professional course is the best for an electrician in Nigeria?

Courses offered in the Electricians Training Program from Schneider Electric are among the best professional courses for electricians in Nigeria.

Which professional course is the best for lawyers in Nigeria?

The Center for Law and Business Certification (CLB) and Center for Law and Development (CLDS) are some of Nigeria's best professional courses for lawyers.

Which professional course is the best for accountants in Nigeria?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria Certification (CIBNG) are some of the best professional courses for accountants in Nigeria.

Is an online degree valid in Nigeria?

Nigeria's National University Commission banned online degrees from foreign universities. Therefore, employers and universities in Nigeria are not obliged to recognize these degrees as qualifications for job applicants and those seeking further education.

You can do multiple professional courses in Nigeria that match your career objectives. For instance, engineers planning to be project managers can do accounting and project management professional courses.

