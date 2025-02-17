FUDMA cut-off mark and entry requirements for all courses

The Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) is located in Katsina State in the Nigerian North-Western region. The Institution has announced its minimum entry requirements and cut-off points for each course. The FUDMA cut-off mark ranges from 140 to 180, depending on the course of choice.

FUDMA was established to improve the nation's knowledge base and expand access to education in Nigeria.

Key takeaways

The Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) 2024/2025 cut-off mark ranges from 140 to 180 depending on the course.

Direct Entry (DE) students should have five O'level credits, a Higher National Diploma, a Diploma or a degree in a related field.

Postgraduate students must hold a degree in the relevant field or a recognised diploma from an accredited institution.

What is the FUDMA cut-off mark?

The Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), has released its to the general public through its social media accounts. These points have been set to ensure that potential students possess the necessary academic qualifications to succeed in their respective courses.

The minimum cut-off mark is 140 for the JAMB UTME, though some courses have higher cut-off marks. Below is a list of courses and their specific cut-off points.

Courses with a minimum cut-off of 140 points

FUDMA has set minimum points at 140. The following courses accept students who have scored 140 points in the JAMB UTME.

Industrial Chemistry

Islamic Studies

Human Kinetics & Health Education

English Language

Entrepreneurship

Fisheries & Aquaculture Technology

Food Science

Forestry & Wildlife

Geography

Geology

Guidance & Counselling

Hausa

History

Special Education

Education & Physics

Educational Administration

Physics

Physics Electronics

Plant Science & Biotechnology

Political Science

Primary Education

Education & Biology

Education & Chemistry

Education & English Language

Education & Mathematics

Mathematics

Early Childhood Education

Chemistry

Biology

Business Education

Business Management

Agriculture

Animal & Environmental

Biology

Arabic

Courses requiring at least 150 points for admission

The institution of higher learning also has courses that require more than 140 points. Potential students with 150 points or more can check out the following list of courses at FUDMA.

Accounting

Economics and Development Studies

Political Science

Sociology

Biochemistry and Molecular biology

Library and Information Science

Courses with a minimum cut-off of 160 points

The federal university offers other courses with a higher cut-off mark. These courses fall under the engineering and sciences. Below is a list of courses that require a minimum of 160 points to be admitted.

FUDMA cut-off mark is dependent on the course to be studied.

Agricultural Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Medical laboratory Science

Human physiology.

Computer Information & Communication Science

Computer science.

Courses with a minimum cut-off of 180 points

Federal University, Dutsin-Ma also offers competitive courses like medicine and law. These courses require potential students to have 180 points and above to be admitted. They include:

Law

Nursing

Pharmacy

Medicine and Surgery

Radiography

Human Anatomy

What are the requirements for FUDMA post-UTME?

To be admitted at FUDMA, potential candidates must attain the following minimum requirements.

Must have attained JAMB UTME scores between 140 and 180 , depending on the course.

, depending on the course. Must have chosen FUDMA as their first-choice university.

university. Potential students need to have five O'level credits in Mathematics, English Language, Biology or Chemistry, Physics, and Agricultural Science.

in Mathematics, English Language, Biology or Chemistry, Physics, and Agricultural Science. Students must have attained the age of 16 years .

. For Direct Entry (DE) students, a Lower Credit in an HND or National Diploma is required.

students, a in an HND or National Diploma is required. National Diploma with a minimum of Lower Credit.

Bachelor's degree from the relevant field with a minimum of Second Class Lower Division .

. A Postgraduate Diploma with at least an Upper Credit in a relevant field.

NYSC certificate or exemption, and a minimum of nine (9) points at NCE, or six (6) points at IJMB.

Postgraduate requirements

FUDMA admits undergraduate and post graduate students from Nigeria and beyond.

Source: UGC

The federal university offers postgraduate courses in addition to the undergraduate courses. Candidates looking to join postgraduate courses need to meet the following requirements.

Have a degree in the relevant field.

A relevant diploma from a recognised institution.

Students should also meet all the other FUDMA matriculation requirements.

Candidates need to pay the acceptance fee.

What is the FUDMA cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery?

Medicine and Surgery fall under the faculty of Health Sciences. Students looking to do Medicine and Surgery must attain a minimum cut-off point of 180.

What is FUDMA's cut-off mark for Computer Science?

The Computer Science cut-off mark for new students is 160 points. The course is the study of computation, automation, and information.

What is the FUDMA cut-off mark for Nursing?

Nursing is one of the most marketable courses in Nigeria. The course is offered under the Faculty of Health Sciences, and students must score a minimum of 180 points to join.

What is the FUDMA cut-off mark for Pharmacy?

Pharmacy is the science and practice of producing, preparing, and dispensing. The course is offered under the School of Health Sciences. The cut-off point for studying Pharmacy at FUDMA is 180.

Does FUDMA accept lower credit?

Yes, FUDMA accepts lower credit for Direct Entry students. Direct students are required to have at least a lower credit in their National Diploma to join an undergraduate course.

Students interested in joining FUDMA must be aware of the cut-off marks and admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic year. Make sure to review course-specific cut-offs and other departmental requirements before applying. The FUDMA cut-off mark ranges from 140 to 180, depending on the course.

