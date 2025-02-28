Rivers State University cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses
Rivers State University is a government-owned university based in the Diobu (Mile III) area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Southern Nigeria. The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its 12 faculties. Explore Rivers State University's cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses.
- The university set the 2024/2025 cut-off mark for 190 and the candidate must possess a minimum of 5 credits at the O-level.
- The university calculates the composite score by dividing the JAMB score by 8 and adding the Post UTME score.
- Candidates need five O’level credits, RSU as first choice, and fingerprint verification for exams.
Rivers State University cut-off marks for all courses
Rivers State University (RSU) has set its general cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session at 190. However, each department has a minimum composite score one must score to get admitted to their desired courses.
To calculate the composite score, divide the JAMB score by 8 and add the Post UTME score.
For example, if a candidate scores 200 in JAMB and 25 in the Post UTME, the composite score is calculated as follows:
200 ÷ 8 + 25 = 50
So, the final composite score would be 50.
Rivers State University courses and their departmental cut-off marks
Below are the courses offered at Rivers State University and their composite scores or departmental marks.
Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture at RSU trains students in farming, animal science, and agribusiness. There are 9 departments available in this faculty, namely:
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Agricultural and Applied Economics
|35
|Home Science and Management
|38
|Forestry and Environment
|38
|Food Science and Technology
|36
|Fisheries
|39
|Crop/Soil science
|40
|Animal Science
|36
|Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
|39
|Agricultural Economics and Extension
|35
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, also known as the College of Medicine, focuses on foundational medical knowledge, training students in anatomy, physiology, and related fields. There are seven departments available in this faculty.
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Human Anatomy
|47
|Human Physiology
|47
|Medicine and Surgery
|71
|Nursing
|64
|Physiotherapy
|(not on JAMB yet)
|Public Health
|(not on JAMB yet)
|Radiography
|(not on JAMB yet)
Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education at RSU offers programs in various teaching fields. There are seven departments under this faculty.
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Business Education
|33
|Adult Education
|43
|Educational Foundations
|43
|Educational Management
|37
|Library and Information Science
|45
|Science Education
|39
|Vocational/Technical Education
|47
Faculty of Engineering
This faculty provides quality training in different engineering disciplines such as Civil engineering and mechanical engineering. It has seven departments, which are:
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Civil engineering
|51
|Marine engineering
|50
|Petroleum engineering
|47
|Mechanical engineering
|53
|Electrical engineering
|54
|Chemical/petrochemical engineering
|47
|Agricultural and Environmental Engineering
|38
|Computer engineering
|57
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
The Faculty of Environmental Sciences prepares students for careers in architecture, urban planning, and environmental management. Below is the list of departments available in this faculty.
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Architecture
|56
|Estate Management
|43
|Quantity Surveying
|40
|Surveying and Geomatics
|34
|Urban and Regional Planning
|35
Faculty of Humanities
The Faculty of Humanities focuses on language, history, philosophy, and communication studies. It has five departments.
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|English and Literature In English
|44
|French
|53
|History and International Diplomacy
|50
|Philosophy
|38
|Religious and Cultural Studies
|47
|Theatre Arts
|35
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law at Rivers State University trains students in legal principles and practice for careers in law and justice. Here are the departments under this faculty and their cut-off marks.
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Business Law
|67
|International Law and Jurisprudence
|67
|Private and Property Law
|67
|Public Law
|67
Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences equips students with business, finance, and management skills. There are five departments available in this faculty.
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Accountancy
|59
|Banking and Finance
|46
|Management (Business Management)
|54
|Marketing
|44
|Office and Information Management
|42
Faculty of Media and Communication Studies (Mass Communication)
This trains students in journalism, broadcasting, and public relations, preparing them for careers in the media industry. The departments available under this faculty are:
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Broadcasting and Cinematography
|N/A
|Journalism and Print Technology
|52
|Development and Communication
|51
|Public Relations and Advertising
|N/A
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science offers programs in biology, chemistry, physics, and other sciences. There are 12 departments under this faculty, namely:
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Animal and Environmental Biology
|41
|Biochemistry
|43
|Chemistry
|35
|Computer Science
|60
|Geology
|34
|Maritime Science
|34
|Mathematics
|38
|Medical Laboratory Science
|58
|Microbiology
|46
|Physics
|44
|Plant science & biotechnology
|41
Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences focuses on subjects like sociology, psychology, and political science. The departments available in this faculty include:
|Department
|Cut-off mark
|Economics
|46
|Geography and Environmental Management
|40
|Political Science
|48
|Psychology
|41
|Sociology
|30
Faculty of Entrepreneurial Studies
Faculty of Entrepreneurial Studies is a newly established faculty at RSU which began admitting students in 2021. Its departments are not yet listed on JAMB, so applications can only be made through the supplementary process.
- Agricultural Entrepreneurship
- Chemical Production & Biotechnology Entrepreneurship
- Cooperate Entrepreneurship
- Food, Fashion, Hospitality & Tourism
- Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Entrepreneurship
- Technology Entrepreneurship
Rivers State University admission requirements
Prospective candidates must meet specific criteria, including attaining the required cut-off mark in the JAMB examination. Below is a list of the general RSU admission requirements.
- Candidates must score a cut-off mark of 190 and above.
- Candidates must possess at least five (5) O’level credit passes in subjects relevant to their course of study, including Mathematics and English Language, in no more than two sittings.
- Candidates must choose Rivers State University as their first choice.
Candidates who did not select Rivers State University as their first choice are advised to update their preference on JAMB. Additionally, a mandatory fingerprint verification will be conducted before the exams commence.
What is the Rivers State University cut-off mark for Computer Science?
The cut-off mark for Computer Science at Rivers State University for the 2024/2025 academic session is 60.
What is the cut-off mark for Nursing at Rivers State University?
Students who score 64 and above in the Post UTME screening are eligible for admission into the nursing program.
What is the cut-off mark for Civil Engineering at Rivers State University?
The cut-off mark for Civil Engineering at RSU for the 2024/2025 academic session is 51.
Rivers State University's cut-off mark and admission requirements for 2024/2025 will guide you in determining your eligibility and securing a spot at the institution. Meeting the required composite score is essential for admission, so ensure you meet the criteria before applying.
