Global site navigation

Local editions

Rivers State University cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses
Education

Rivers State University cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses

by  Night Mongina 6 min read

Rivers State University is a government-owned university based in the Diobu (Mile III) area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Southern Nigeria. The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its 12 faculties. Explore Rivers State University's cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses.

Rivers State University Building (L). Rivers State University female graduate (R).
Rivers State University is a government-owned university based in the Diobu (Mile III) area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Southern Nigeria. Photo: @the_rsu_students on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The university set the 2024/2025 cut-off mark for 190 and the candidate must possess a minimum of 5 credits at the O-level.
  • The university calculates the composite score by dividing the JAMB score by 8 and adding the Post UTME score.
  • Candidates need five O’level credits, RSU as first choice, and fingerprint verification for exams.

Rivers State University cut-off marks for all courses

Rivers State University (RSU) has set its general cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session at 190. However, each department has a minimum composite score one must score to get admitted to their desired courses.

Read also

UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses: a comprehensive guide for prospective students

To calculate the composite score, divide the JAMB score by 8 and add the Post UTME score.

For example, if a candidate scores 200 in JAMB and 25 in the Post UTME, the composite score is calculated as follows:

200 ÷ 8 + 25 = 50

So, the final composite score would be 50.

Rivers State University courses and their departmental cut-off marks

Below are the courses offered at Rivers State University and their composite scores or departmental marks.

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture at RSU trains students in farming, animal science, and agribusiness. There are 9 departments available in this faculty, namely:

DepartmentCut-off mark
Agricultural and Applied Economics35
Home Science and Management 38
Forestry and Environment 38
Food Science and Technology36
Fisheries39
Crop/Soil science40
Animal Science36
Agricultural Extension and Rural Development39
Agricultural Economics and Extension35

Read also

FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, also known as the College of Medicine, focuses on foundational medical knowledge, training students in anatomy, physiology, and related fields. There are seven departments available in this faculty.

DepartmentCut-off mark
Human Anatomy47
Human Physiology47
Medicine and Surgery71
Nursing64
Physiotherapy(not on JAMB yet)
Public Health(not on JAMB yet)
Radiography(not on JAMB yet)

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education at RSU offers programs in various teaching fields. There are seven departments under this faculty.

DepartmentCut-off mark
Business Education33
Adult Education43
Educational Foundations43
Educational Management 37
Library and Information Science45
Science Education39
Vocational/Technical Education47

Faculty of Engineering

This faculty provides quality training in different engineering disciplines such as Civil engineering and mechanical engineering. It has seven departments, which are:

DepartmentCut-off mark
Civil engineering51
Marine engineering50
Petroleum engineering47
Mechanical engineering53
Electrical engineering54
Chemical/petrochemical engineering47
Agricultural and Environmental Engineering38
Computer engineering 57

Read also

FUDMA cut-off mark and entry requirements for all courses

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences prepares students for careers in architecture, urban planning, and environmental management. Below is the list of departments available in this faculty.

DepartmentCut-off mark
Architecture56
Estate Management43
Quantity Surveying40
Surveying and Geomatics34
Urban and Regional Planning35

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities focuses on language, history, philosophy, and communication studies. It has five departments.

DepartmentCut-off mark
English and Literature In English44
French53
History and International Diplomacy50
Philosophy38
Religious and Cultural Studies47
Theatre Arts35

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at Rivers State University trains students in legal principles and practice for careers in law and justice. Here are the departments under this faculty and their cut-off marks.

DepartmentCut-off mark
Business Law67
International Law and Jurisprudence67
Private and Property Law67
Public Law67

Faculty of Management Sciences

Read also

Everything you need to know about the FUTO portal

The Faculty of Management Sciences equips students with business, finance, and management skills. There are five departments available in this faculty.

DepartmentCut-off mark
Accountancy 59
Banking and Finance46
Management (Business Management) 54
Marketing44
Office and Information Management42

Faculty of Media and Communication Studies (Mass Communication)

This trains students in journalism, broadcasting, and public relations, preparing them for careers in the media industry. The departments available under this faculty are:

DepartmentCut-off mark
Broadcasting and CinematographyN/A
Journalism and Print Technology52
Development and Communication51
Public Relations and AdvertisingN/A

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science offers programs in biology, chemistry, physics, and other sciences. There are 12 departments under this faculty, namely:

DepartmentCut-off mark
Animal and Environmental Biology41
Biochemistry43
Chemistry35
Computer Science60
Geology34
Maritime Science34
Mathematics38
Medical Laboratory Science58
Microbiology46
Physics44
Plant science & biotechnology41

Read also

Top 10 universities that offer admission without JAMB

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences focuses on subjects like sociology, psychology, and political science. The departments available in this faculty include:

DepartmentCut-off mark
Economics46
Geography and Environmental Management40
Political Science48
Psychology41
Sociology30

Faculty of Entrepreneurial Studies

Faculty of Entrepreneurial Studies is a newly established faculty at RSU which began admitting students in 2021. Its departments are not yet listed on JAMB, so applications can only be made through the supplementary process.

  • Agricultural Entrepreneurship
  • Chemical Production & Biotechnology Entrepreneurship
  • Cooperate Entrepreneurship
  • Food, Fashion, Hospitality & Tourism
  • Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Entrepreneurship
  • Technology Entrepreneurship

Rivers State University admission requirements

Prospective candidates must meet specific criteria, including attaining the required cut-off mark in the JAMB examination. Below is a list of the general RSU admission requirements.

  • Candidates must score a cut-off mark of 190 and above.
  • Candidates must possess at least five (5) O’level credit passes in subjects relevant to their course of study, including Mathematics and English Language, in no more than two sittings.
  • Candidates must choose Rivers State University as their first choice.

Read also

How much are UNIBEN part time school fees?

Candidates who did not select Rivers State University as their first choice are advised to update their preference on JAMB. Additionally, a mandatory fingerprint verification will be conducted before the exams commence.

What is the Rivers State University cut-off mark for Computer Science?

The cut-off mark for Computer Science at Rivers State University for the 2024/2025 academic session is 60.

What is the cut-off mark for Nursing at Rivers State University?

Students who score 64 and above in the Post UTME screening are eligible for admission into the nursing program.

What is the cut-off mark for Civil Engineering at Rivers State University?

The cut-off mark for Civil Engineering at RSU for the 2024/2025 academic session is 51.

Rivers State University's cut-off mark and admission requirements for 2024/2025 will guide you in determining your eligibility and securing a spot at the institution. Meeting the required composite score is essential for admission, so ensure you meet the criteria before applying.

Read also

Best private universities in Abuja as of 2025/2026

Legit.ng published an article about Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University courses. Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu University, Kano (KHAIRUN), is a private, Muslim institution.

KHAIRUN was established under the Islamic principles. Students gain knowledge on entrepreneurship, morality, and life skills in addition to academic programmes. All prospective students need to know the courses offered and the admission requirements.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: