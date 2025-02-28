Rivers State University cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses

Rivers State University is a government-owned university based in the Diobu (Mile III) area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Southern Nigeria. The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its 12 faculties. Explore Rivers State University's cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses.

Rivers State University is a government-owned university based in the Diobu (Mile III) area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Southern Nigeria. Photo: @the_rsu_students on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The university set the 2024/2025 cut-off mark for 190 and the candidate must possess a minimum of 5 credits at the O-level.

and the candidate must possess a minimum of 5 credits at the O-level. The university calculates the composite score by dividing the JAMB score by 8 and adding the Post UTME score.

by dividing the JAMB score by 8 and adding the Post UTME score. Candidates need five O’level credits, RSU as first choice, and fingerprint verification for exams.

Rivers State University cut-off marks for all courses

Rivers State University (RSU) has set its general cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session at 190. However, each department has a minimum composite score one must score to get admitted to their desired courses.

To calculate the composite score, divide the JAMB score by 8 and add the Post UTME score.

For example, if a candidate scores 200 in JAMB and 25 in the Post UTME, the composite score is calculated as follows:

200 ÷ 8 + 25 = 50

So, the final composite score would be 50.

Rivers State University courses and their departmental cut-off marks

Below are the courses offered at Rivers State University and their composite scores or departmental marks.

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture at RSU trains students in farming, animal science, and agribusiness. There are 9 departments available in this faculty, namely:

Department Cut-off mark Agricultural and Applied Economics 35 Home Science and Management 38 Forestry and Environment 38 Food Science and Technology 36 Fisheries 39 Crop/Soil science 40 Animal Science 36 Agricultural Extension and Rural Development 39 Agricultural Economics and Extension 35

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, also known as the College of Medicine, focuses on foundational medical knowledge, training students in anatomy, physiology, and related fields. There are seven departments available in this faculty.

Department Cut-off mark Human Anatomy 47 Human Physiology 47 Medicine and Surgery 71 Nursing 64 Physiotherapy (not on JAMB yet) Public Health (not on JAMB yet) Radiography (not on JAMB yet)

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education at RSU offers programs in various teaching fields. There are seven departments under this faculty.

Department Cut-off mark Business Education 33 Adult Education 43 Educational Foundations 43 Educational Management 37 Library and Information Science 45 Science Education 39 Vocational/Technical Education 47

Faculty of Engineering

This faculty provides quality training in different engineering disciplines such as Civil engineering and mechanical engineering. It has seven departments, which are:

Department Cut-off mark Civil engineering 51 Marine engineering 50 Petroleum engineering 47 Mechanical engineering 53 Electrical engineering 54 Chemical/petrochemical engineering 47 Agricultural and Environmental Engineering 38 Computer engineering 57

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences prepares students for careers in architecture, urban planning, and environmental management. Below is the list of departments available in this faculty.

Department Cut-off mark Architecture 56 Estate Management 43 Quantity Surveying 40 Surveying and Geomatics 34 Urban and Regional Planning 35

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities focuses on language, history, philosophy, and communication studies. It has five departments.

Department Cut-off mark English and Literature In English 44 French 53 History and International Diplomacy 50 Philosophy 38 Religious and Cultural Studies 47 Theatre Arts 35

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at Rivers State University trains students in legal principles and practice for careers in law and justice. Here are the departments under this faculty and their cut-off marks.

Department Cut-off mark Business Law 67 International Law and Jurisprudence 67 Private and Property Law 67 Public Law 67

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences equips students with business, finance, and management skills. There are five departments available in this faculty.

Department Cut-off mark Accountancy 59 Banking and Finance 46 Management (Business Management) 54 Marketing 44 Office and Information Management 42

Faculty of Media and Communication Studies (Mass Communication)

This trains students in journalism, broadcasting, and public relations, preparing them for careers in the media industry. The departments available under this faculty are:

Department Cut-off mark Broadcasting and Cinematography N/A Journalism and Print Technology 52 Development and Communication 51 Public Relations and Advertising N/A

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science offers programs in biology, chemistry, physics, and other sciences. There are 12 departments under this faculty, namely:

Department Cut-off mark Animal and Environmental Biology 41 Biochemistry 43 Chemistry 35 Computer Science 60 Geology 34 Maritime Science 34 Mathematics 38 Medical Laboratory Science 58 Microbiology 46 Physics 44 Plant science & biotechnology 41

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences focuses on subjects like sociology, psychology, and political science. The departments available in this faculty include:

Department Cut-off mark Economics 46 Geography and Environmental Management 40 Political Science 48 Psychology 41 Sociology 30

Faculty of Entrepreneurial Studies

Faculty of Entrepreneurial Studies is a newly established faculty at RSU which began admitting students in 2021. Its departments are not yet listed on JAMB, so applications can only be made through the supplementary process.

Agricultural Entrepreneurship

Chemical Production & Biotechnology Entrepreneurship

Cooperate Entrepreneurship

Food, Fashion, Hospitality & Tourism

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Entrepreneurship

Technology Entrepreneurship

Rivers State University admission requirements

Prospective candidates must meet specific criteria, including attaining the required cut-off mark in the JAMB examination. Below is a list of the general RSU admission requirements.

Candidates must score a cut-off mark of 190 and above.

Candidates must possess at least five (5) O’level credit passes in subjects relevant to their course of study, including Mathematics and English Language, in no more than two sittings.

in subjects relevant to their course of study, including Mathematics and English Language, in no more than two sittings. Candidates must choose Rivers State University as their first choice.

Candidates who did not select Rivers State University as their first choice are advised to update their preference on JAMB. Additionally, a mandatory fingerprint verification will be conducted before the exams commence.

What is the Rivers State University cut-off mark for Computer Science?

The cut-off mark for Computer Science at Rivers State University for the 2024/2025 academic session is 60.

What is the cut-off mark for Nursing at Rivers State University?

Students who score 64 and above in the Post UTME screening are eligible for admission into the nursing program.

What is the cut-off mark for Civil Engineering at Rivers State University?

The cut-off mark for Civil Engineering at RSU for the 2024/2025 academic session is 51.

Rivers State University's cut-off mark and admission requirements for 2024/2025 will guide you in determining your eligibility and securing a spot at the institution. Meeting the required composite score is essential for admission, so ensure you meet the criteria before applying.

