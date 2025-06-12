Who is Brooke Schofield's boyfriend? A look at her relationship history

Brooke Schofield's boyfriend remains a mystery for now, as the podcaster is reportedly single. However, she has been in a few high-profile relationships with famous entertainers, including Clinton Kane and Matt Rife.

Brooke Schofield at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Novocaine" (L) . Brooke attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach, Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brooke is currently single and has shared that she now has less tolerance for casual relationships.

The podcaster and TikTok star has been in a few high-profile relationships with notable figures in the entertainment industry.

Schofield's widely known relationship was with Australian singer Clinton Kane.

Profile summary

Full name Brooke Amber Schofield Gender Female Date of birth 26 November 1996 Age 28 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Chandler, Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 36-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-94 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Shawn M. Schofield Mother Fawn Angela Schofield Siblings 3 Relationship status Single High School Corona Del Sol High School University University of Arizona Profession Social media influencer, TikTok star, podcaster Instagram @brookeschofield TikTok @brookeschofield1

Who is Brooke Schofield's boyfriend?

The social media influencer is seemingly single as of June 2025. In January 2025, during an interview with Bustle, Brooke shared that she was single and not ready for a casual relationship. She stated:

I love being single, but I have 27 years of single experience. I don’t need any more. I have less tolerance now for a casual relationship. In the past, I’ve been hesitant to say something in those situations because I don’t want things to end. This year, hopefully, I’ll be better about just speaking up and being willing to walk away if [a serious relationship is] not what they’re into.

Exploring Brooke Schofield's dating history

While the American podcaster is single at the time of writing, she has been linked to high-profile men in the entertainment scene, as show below.

Josh Grekin (2019—early 2021)

Brooke is believed to have briefly dated an American entrepreneur, Josh Grekin. Josh was the fiancé of Brooke's co-host, Tana Mongeau. According to The Mirror, Brooke confessed that she hooked up with Tana's boyfriend because Tana had previously been with a girl Brooke was interested in.

Harry Jowsey (Unspecified)

Harry Jowsey at the "Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning" U.S. premiere. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Brooke Schofield and Harry Jowsey had a short-lived relationship, although their exact dating is not disclosed. In 2023, Brooke revealed on the Cancelled podcast that she was romantically linked to him years ago.

Schofield described the relationship as casual rather than a serious one. She mentioned that she felt some embarrassment about the relationship and wanted to keep it under wraps. However, Harry made it public by talking about it during a podcast game.

Clinton Kane (2022)

Clinton Kane performs during Lollapalooza. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Brooke and Clinton Kane's relationship is the most published one. They are believed to have started dating in 2022, when Kane sent her DMs and later invited her to his shows in California. The two only dated for six months.

What happened with Brooke Schofield and Clinton Kane?

In June 2024, Kane appeared to throw shade at Brooke while promoting his new song, I Don’t Wanna Live in a World Without You, on a now-deleted TikTok post. Below is the caption as reported by TIME.

When you’ve been over the relationship for two years, but she won’t stop yapping.

The caption sparked a public dispute with Brooke Schofield, prompting her to reveal the reasons she ended her relationship with Clinton in a 14-part TikTok series.

She claimed that the Australian singer, Kane, had fabricated major details about his personal life, including the deaths of his mother and brother, his true age, and his nationality. Brooke also accused him of being emotionally manipulative and unfaithful throughout their relationship.

Brooke Schofield attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Twisters". Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

In one of the TikTok videos, the Cancelled podcast co-host recalled how, after one of his concerts, they went to a late-night diner and spent hours talking. During that conversation, the singer told her that his mother, father, and brother had all died in the same year.

The singer replied with a 29-part TikTok series in which he addressed the allegations. He acknowledged parts of Schofield's story, admitting to cheating and emotional immaturity. However, he denied other claims, including those about his family and personal background.

Kane's representative spoke to Rolling Stone about Schofield's series. The representative claimed that Schofield was using Kane's name to benefit her podcast.

Brooke denied the allegations and claimed she spoke out after Kane called her a 'yapper.' She stated:

I brought this to my TikTok audience for one reason only, okay? It is because that man called me a yapper

Matt Rife (2023)

Matt Rife attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Brooke and the American comedian Matt Rife began a casual relationship in early 2023. The TikTok star shared about their past relationship on the Cancelled podcast. She said:

It wasn't this serious relationship... [but] I wasn't just hooking up with him.

She added:

I really liked him. More so from his end, he was the one who was initiating the conversations that were like, ‘I haven't felt this way about anybody in so long.' To anybody with common sense, it’s love-bombing.

What happened with Brooke Schofield and her ex?

In mid-2023, Brooke discovered that Matt was allegedly linked to 20 other women while they were dating. She was added to a group chat with some of these women, which revealed the extent of his simultaneous relationships.

In late 2023, the podcaster reached out to Matt to calmly address the situation, but instead of responding, the comedian blocked her number. She mentioned:

I wasn’t even rude. I just sent him a text, and I was like, 'How embarrassing is it that I'm literally currently getting dragged for defending you while also in a group chat with seven other girlfriends you had?

Beau Mirchoff (2023)

Actor Beau Mirchoff attends the Starz FYC Day at The Atrium. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Brooke Schofield and the Canadian-American actor were rumoured to be dating in 2023, after they were seen participating in a pre-show warm-up for a live Cancelled podcast taping. Around the same time, the social media sensation hinted on her podcast that she was seeing someone. She mentioned:

I'm like talking to this guy ... He is a man that I have been in love with since I was literally [a teenager] ... years later, I met him last night for the first time ... He got out of a very serious relationship like alarmingly recently.

Her fans felt that the details she gave aligned with Beau's split from his former fiancée, psychologist Jenny Meinen. Despite the speculation, neither Brooke nor Mirchoff has publicly addressed the rumours.

FAQs

Who is Brooke Schofield? She is an American TikTok star, social media influencer, and podcaster. How old is Brooke Schofield? Brooke is 28 years old as of June 2025. She was born on 26 November 1996. Who is Brooke Schofield's boyfriend in 2025? The TikTok star is presumably single at the time of writing. What celebrity did Brooke Schofield date? She was romantically linked to high-profile men, including Clinton Kane, Matt Rife, Harry Jowsey, and Beau Mirchoff. Is Brooke Schofield still with Clinton Kane? Brooke and Clinton are not together, as they parted ways in 2021, after dating for six months. Does Brooke Schofield have a kid? The TikTok star is yet to have children. What is Brooke Schofield's height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

As of now, Brooke Schofield is reportedly single. However, over the years, she has been romantically linked to men of high calibre, including Matt Rife, Harry Jowsey, and Clinton Kane.

