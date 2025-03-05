Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), is a federal university in Umudike, Abia State, Nigeria. It focuses on agricultural education and research. If you are planning to enrol in the university, it is essential to understand the MOUAU cut-off mark, admission requirements, and application process.

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, is a federal university in Umudike, Abia State, Nigeria. Photo: @OFFICIALMOUAU on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The general JAMB cut-off mark for MOUAU is 140.

cut-off mark for MOUAU is 140. Eligible candidates are required to participate in MOUAU's post-UTME screening exercise as part of the admission process.

The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its eleven colleges.

MOUAU cut-off mark for 2024/2025

The general JAMB cut-off mark for the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) is 140. All candidates who scored 140 and above in the 2024/2025 JAMB UTME examinations are eligible to participate in the post-UTME screening exercise.

What are the requirements for freshers at MOUAU?

Applicants seeking admission into MOUAU must meet these admission requirements for MOUAU screening before the beginning of the session they wish to enter.

Applicants must possess at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings in SSCE, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB.

in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings in SSCE, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB. Prospective candidates must score 140 and above in the 2024/2025 UTME examinations.

Candidates must be 16 years and above.

and above. Candidates must choose MOUAU as their first choice . Candidates who did not select MOUAU as their first choice can update their preferences on the JAMB portal before applying.

. Candidates who did not select MOUAU as their first choice can update their preferences on the JAMB portal before applying. Candidates must have an acceptable score in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination or a Diploma or NCE with at least lower credit.

in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination or a Diploma or NCE with at least lower credit. The B. Agriculture programme requires five credit passes in SSCE/WASC/GCE ‘O’ Level, including Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, Mathematics, Physics and English Language.

For Direct Entry admission, you must have an 'A' level certificate from a recognized body, National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND), and Higher National Diploma Certificates (HND).

from a recognized body, National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND), and Higher National Diploma Certificates (HND). Direct Entry Candidates must upload their O’Level results and requisite qualifying certificates (original in PDF) during the screening form completion.

MOUAU admission process

MOUAU admission page. Photo: portal.mouau.edu.ng

Source: Original

Candidates are required to register online for the admission screening exercise. To complete the registration, follow these steps:

Visit the MOUAU education portal. Click on the 2024/2025 Admission Screening banner. Enter the JAMB registration number. Enter a valid email address and phone number for records and contact purposes. You will be redirected to the Remita Payment Platform (RRR), where an RRR number will be generated for payment of N2,000.00. Payment can be made using a debit/credit card or by depositing cash at any bank nationwide with the generated RRR number. (Transaction charges apply.) After payment, validate your transaction by clicking on this link: Validate Payment. Once validated, proceed with registration by clicking on this link: Proceed with Registration. Register by filling out an online Application form, selecting your proposed department and providing other required details. Upload your WAEC/NECO/NABTEB results to the MOUAU platform after verifying that all details are correct before submitting the form. Candidates awaiting their 2024 WAEC/NECO/NABTEB results should refrain from registering until their results are available. Once released, they should complete the screening registration. To be considered for admission, candidates must upload their O'Level results and requisite qualifying certificate (original document in PDF format) while filling out the screening form. After completing the form, submit it and print a copy for your records. A copy of the submitted form will also be sent to your registered email.

MOUAU offers a wide range of undergraduate courses across its eleven colleges. Photo: @OFFICIALMOUAU

Source: UGC

What are the courses offered at Michael Okpara University?

The federal university offers various undergraduate courses across its eleven colleges. Here is the list of the colleges and their departments:

College of Agricultural Economics, Rural Sociology and Extension

The college leads the university’s efforts in agricultural extension, helping farmers and communities apply new knowledge and technologies. The departments under this college include:

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Agribusiness Management

College of Applied Food Science and Tourism

Through this college, students can explore the science of food, the connection between nutrition and health, and careers in home, food, and recreational services.

Food Science and Technology

Home Science

Hospitality Management and Tourism

Human Nutrition and Dietetics

College of Animal Science and Animal Production

The college of Animal Science and Animal Production prepares students for careers in livestock farming, animal health, and related industries.

Animal Breeding and Physiology

Animal Nutrition and Forage Science

Animal Production and Livestock Management

College of Crop and Soil Science

The college of Crop and Soil Science teaches students how to grow healthy crops, maintain fertile soils, and support sustainable farming practices. It has three departments:

Agronomy

Plant Health Management

Soil Science and Meteorology

College of Engineering and Engineering Technology

This college provides sound education and training of undergraduate and postgraduate students. The college pursues its objectives through eight departments, namely:

Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

College of Natural Resources and Environmental Management

The college trains undergraduate and postgraduate students in sustainable natural resource use and environmental management. It has three departments, as listed below.

Environmental Management and Toxicology

Fisheries and Resources Management

Forestry and Environmental Management

The College of Natural Resources and Environmental Management at MOUAU trains students in sustainable natural resource use and environmental management. Photo: @OFFICIALMOUAU (modified by author)

Source: UGC

College of Education

The college of Education is one of the broad colleges in the university, with seven departments. They include:

Adult and Continuing Education

Agricultural/Home Science Education

Educational Management

Industrial Technology Education

Library and Information Science

Psychology and Counselling

Science Education

College of Natural Sciences

The college of Natural Sciences aims at producing highly-rated graduates in Agriculture, science and technology. The college has four departments:

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Zoology and Environmental Biology

College of Physical and Applied Science

The college of Physical and Applied Science offers programs in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and related fields, preparing students for careers in tech and science.

Chemistry

Computer Science

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

College of Management Science

The College of Management Science prepares students for careers in management, entrepreneurship, and economic development. Photo: @OFFICIALMOUAU (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This college focuses on business, finance, and administration and prepares students for careers in management, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Economics

Entrepreneurial Studies

Human Resource Management

College of General

The School of General Studies offers eight compulsory courses that support all university academic programmes but does not award degrees.

English

French

German

History

Peace and Conflict

Philosophy

Physical and Health

Social Science

College of Veterinary Medicine

The college trains graduates to produce safe meat, milk, and poultry products while promoting public health. It also equips students with skills for teaching, research, and public service.

Theriogenology

Veterinary Anatomy

Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Microbiology

Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine

Veterinary Surgery and Radiology

Veterinary Biochemistry and Animal Production

Veterinary physiology and pharmacology

Veterinary parasitology and entomology

Veterinary pathology

What is Michael Okpara University of Agriculture known for academically?

MOUAU is known for its agricultural education, research, and training. Its mission is to contribute to Nigeria's food security through teaching and research.

What is the ranking of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture?

According to EduRank, the private university is ranked 5274 out of 14,131 worldwide and 185 out of 1,104 in Africa. In Nigeria, MOUAU is ranked 38 out of 157.

How do you calculate the MOUAU cut-off mark?

To calculate the aggregate score for MOUAU, divide your JAMB score by 8 and your Post-UTME score by 2, then sum both. Your final score must meet or exceed the departmental cut-off for admission.

Meeting the MOUAU cut-off mark and fulfilling the admission requirements are essential steps toward securing admission into the institution.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the UNILORIN cut-off mark, portal and school fees. The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is a federal government-owned university.

UNILORIN offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Admission into UNILORIN is competitive, and meeting the required cut-off mark does not guarantee a position at the university.

Source: Legit.ng