Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), is a federal university in Umudike, Abia State, Nigeria. It focuses on agricultural education and research. If you are planning to enrol in the university, it is essential to understand the MOUAU cut-off mark, admission requirements, and application process.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- MOUAU cut-off mark for 2024/2025
- What are the requirements for freshers at MOUAU?
- MOUAU admission process
- What are the courses offered at Michael Okpara University?
- College of Agricultural Economics, Rural Sociology and Extension
- College of Applied Food Science and Tourism
- College of Animal Science and Animal Production
- College of Crop and Soil Science
- College of Engineering and Engineering Technology
- College of Natural Resources and Environmental Management
- College of Education
- College of Natural Sciences
- College of Physical and Applied Science
- College of Management Science
- College of General
- College of Veterinary Medicine
- What is Michael Okpara University of Agriculture known for academically?
- What is the ranking of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture?
- How do you calculate the MOUAU cut-off mark?
Key takeaways
- The general JAMB cut-off mark for MOUAU is 140.
- Eligible candidates are required to participate in MOUAU's post-UTME screening exercise as part of the admission process.
- The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its eleven colleges.
MOUAU cut-off mark for 2024/2025
The general JAMB cut-off mark for the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) is 140. All candidates who scored 140 and above in the 2024/2025 JAMB UTME examinations are eligible to participate in the post-UTME screening exercise.
What are the requirements for freshers at MOUAU?
Applicants seeking admission into MOUAU must meet these admission requirements for MOUAU screening before the beginning of the session they wish to enter.
- Applicants must possess at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings in SSCE, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB.
- Prospective candidates must score 140 and above in the 2024/2025 UTME examinations.
- Candidates must be 16 years and above.
- Candidates must choose MOUAU as their first choice. Candidates who did not select MOUAU as their first choice can update their preferences on the JAMB portal before applying.
- Candidates must have an acceptable score in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination or a Diploma or NCE with at least lower credit.
- The B. Agriculture programme requires five credit passes in SSCE/WASC/GCE ‘O’ Level, including Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, Mathematics, Physics and English Language.
- For Direct Entry admission, you must have an 'A' level certificate from a recognized body, National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND), and Higher National Diploma Certificates (HND).
- Direct Entry Candidates must upload their O’Level results and requisite qualifying certificates (original in PDF) during the screening form completion.
MOUAU admission process
Candidates are required to register online for the admission screening exercise. To complete the registration, follow these steps:
- Visit the MOUAU education portal.
- Click on the 2024/2025 Admission Screening banner.
- Enter the JAMB registration number.
- Enter a valid email address and phone number for records and contact purposes.
- You will be redirected to the Remita Payment Platform (RRR), where an RRR number will be generated for payment of N2,000.00. Payment can be made using a debit/credit card or by depositing cash at any bank nationwide with the generated RRR number. (Transaction charges apply.)
- After payment, validate your transaction by clicking on this link: Validate Payment. Once validated, proceed with registration by clicking on this link: Proceed with Registration.
- Register by filling out an online Application form, selecting your proposed department and providing other required details.
- Upload your WAEC/NECO/NABTEB results to the MOUAU platform after verifying that all details are correct before submitting the form.
- Candidates awaiting their 2024 WAEC/NECO/NABTEB results should refrain from registering until their results are available. Once released, they should complete the screening registration.
- To be considered for admission, candidates must upload their O'Level results and requisite qualifying certificate (original document in PDF format) while filling out the screening form.
- After completing the form, submit it and print a copy for your records. A copy of the submitted form will also be sent to your registered email.
What are the courses offered at Michael Okpara University?
The federal university offers various undergraduate courses across its eleven colleges. Here is the list of the colleges and their departments:
College of Agricultural Economics, Rural Sociology and Extension
The college leads the university’s efforts in agricultural extension, helping farmers and communities apply new knowledge and technologies. The departments under this college include:
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- Agribusiness Management
College of Applied Food Science and Tourism
Through this college, students can explore the science of food, the connection between nutrition and health, and careers in home, food, and recreational services.
- Food Science and Technology
- Home Science
- Hospitality Management and Tourism
- Human Nutrition and Dietetics
College of Animal Science and Animal Production
The college of Animal Science and Animal Production prepares students for careers in livestock farming, animal health, and related industries.
- Animal Breeding and Physiology
- Animal Nutrition and Forage Science
- Animal Production and Livestock Management
College of Crop and Soil Science
The college of Crop and Soil Science teaches students how to grow healthy crops, maintain fertile soils, and support sustainable farming practices. It has three departments:
- Agronomy
- Plant Health Management
- Soil Science and Meteorology
College of Engineering and Engineering Technology
This college provides sound education and training of undergraduate and postgraduate students. The college pursues its objectives through eight departments, namely:
- Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
College of Natural Resources and Environmental Management
The college trains undergraduate and postgraduate students in sustainable natural resource use and environmental management. It has three departments, as listed below.
- Environmental Management and Toxicology
- Fisheries and Resources Management
- Forestry and Environmental Management
College of Education
The college of Education is one of the broad colleges in the university, with seven departments. They include:
- Adult and Continuing Education
- Agricultural/Home Science Education
- Educational Management
- Industrial Technology Education
- Library and Information Science
- Psychology and Counselling
- Science Education
College of Natural Sciences
The college of Natural Sciences aims at producing highly-rated graduates in Agriculture, science and technology. The college has four departments:
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology
- Plant Science and Biotechnology
- Zoology and Environmental Biology
College of Physical and Applied Science
The college of Physical and Applied Science offers programs in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and related fields, preparing students for careers in tech and science.
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Statistics
College of Management Science
This college focuses on business, finance, and administration and prepares students for careers in management, entrepreneurship, and economic development.
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Economics
- Entrepreneurial Studies
- Human Resource Management
College of General
The School of General Studies offers eight compulsory courses that support all university academic programmes but does not award degrees.
- English
- French
- German
- History
- Peace and Conflict
- Philosophy
- Physical and Health
- Social Science
College of Veterinary Medicine
The college trains graduates to produce safe meat, milk, and poultry products while promoting public health. It also equips students with skills for teaching, research, and public service.
- Theriogenology
- Veterinary Anatomy
- Veterinary Medicine
- Veterinary Microbiology
- Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine
- Veterinary Surgery and Radiology
- Veterinary Biochemistry and Animal Production
- Veterinary physiology and pharmacology
- Veterinary parasitology and entomology
- Veterinary pathology
What is Michael Okpara University of Agriculture known for academically?
MOUAU is known for its agricultural education, research, and training. Its mission is to contribute to Nigeria's food security through teaching and research.
What is the ranking of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture?
According to EduRank, the private university is ranked 5274 out of 14,131 worldwide and 185 out of 1,104 in Africa. In Nigeria, MOUAU is ranked 38 out of 157.
How do you calculate the MOUAU cut-off mark?
To calculate the aggregate score for MOUAU, divide your JAMB score by 8 and your Post-UTME score by 2, then sum both. Your final score must meet or exceed the departmental cut-off for admission.
Meeting the MOUAU cut-off mark and fulfilling the admission requirements are essential steps toward securing admission into the institution.
