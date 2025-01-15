A Nigerian female graduate of the University of Lagos has shared her joy over the amazing results of members of her reading group in school

According to the lady, they started the group in year one and after their final examination years later, they emerged with amazing CGPAs

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate the bright students

A group of Nigerian graduates from the University of Lagos have been hailed for their outstanding academic achievements, which they attribute to the success of their reading group.

The group, which was formed in their first year, played a great role in their academic journey, fostering a sense of determination that helped them excel.

Graduate of UNILAG celebrates members of reading group Photo credit: @mideyy_xx/X.

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate shares result of reading group

The news of their achievements was shared on social media by one of the group members, who posted a photo of the team on graduation day.

Mideyy_xx on X expressed her gratitude for the friendships and experiences they shared and revealed the impressive academic records of her peers.

The group's achievements included several top honours, such as the overall best graduating student in Mathematics Education, as well as multiple first-class and second-class upper degrees.

In her words:

"Started this reading group with my friends in year one and out of this group came, the overall BGS of Mathematics Education Ifeoluwa Olubo, The female BGS of Mathematics Education Taiwo Ajoke, One first class degree in Mathematics Science, 5th Highest CGPA Mathematics Education Horlabobo, Second Class Upper, Biology Education Anumide, Second Class Upper, Mathematics Science, Kundips. So grateful for years of beautiful friendship and community.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate appreciates reading group

The group's success story has inspired Nigerians, with many congratulating the graduates on their impressive achievements.

Oluwatosin said:

"Congratulations to you and your friends."

Toheeb reacted:

"Congratulations my people. As an ex-Akokite and a graduate of Mathematics Education, I would be willing to help you with some vital postgraduate mathematics scholarship in Europe."

Jumokeee said:

"This is really great feat cause UNILAG no small at all."

TheFloWilliams said:

"Congratulations to you all. Continue to do great things."

Josh said:

"You guys really ate. Congratulations once again. Mathematics Educator."

Augustine said:

"By February, I will be sharing same testimony as this too. From clique - only 1st class in the dept, overall female BGS in my dept."

Omolola said:

"Congratulations to you and your friends. You have won a free scholarship to our next international teachers training. I personally will also mentor you all to get opportunities abroad in teaching to move abroad at no cost this 2025. Opportunities are waiting for you already. You also have 5 Compliments seats at our Global Skill Acquisition Program to Learn any Skill of your choice you choose not to Teach."

See the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was thrilled and full of joy as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

The excited graduate shared lovely pictures and a video of herself on her convocation day, while disclosing that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng