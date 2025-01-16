President Bola Tinubu congratulates six Nigerian scientists and engineers honored with the U.S. Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE)

The six Nigerian awardees are recognized for their trailblazing contributions to science, technology, and engineering

Tinubu praises the honorees for showcasing Nigeria's potential globally and expresses hope they will contribute their expertise to Nigeria's development

President Bola Tinubu has extended his congratulations to six distinguished Nigerian scientists and engineers, who were named among the 400 recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The award, which recognizes outstanding scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers, was established by former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1996.

President Bola Tinubu has praised six Nigerians who have been selected for President Biden's award in the U.S. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian honorees are:

1. Azeez Butali, Professor of Diagnostic Sciences at the University of Iowa;

2. Ijeoma Opara, Associate Professor of Public Health at Yale University;

3. Oluwatomi Akindele, Postdoctoral Researcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory;

4. Eno Ebong, Associate Professor at Northeastern University;

5. Oluwasanmi Koyejo, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University;

6. Abidemi Ajiboye, Executive Vice Chair at Case Western Reserve University.

Tinubu calls Nigerian awardee trailbrazers

In his statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, (Information & Strategy) on January 16, President Tinubu praised the honorees for their trailblazing contributions to science, technology, and engineering.

"These exceptional talents reflect the vast potential of Nigerians to excel, both within Nigeria and globally," Tinubu said.

The Nigerian leader also emphasized the significance of these awards, noting that the recognition underscores the capabilities of Nigerians in various fields of expertise.

He expressed hope that these professionals would share their knowledge and experience to contribute to Nigeria's development under the country’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The PECASE awardees, who are employed or funded by 14 U.S. government agencies, represent the cutting-edge of scientific and engineering research.

With this prestigious honour, they join a select group of individuals recognized for their exceptional work in their respective fields.

President Tinubu looks forward to the continued success of these Nigerians, who are serving as role models for future generations.

