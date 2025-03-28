Brittany Eady's net worth: insights into the RHOA newcomer's wealth and earnings

Brittany Eady’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $2.5 million. She is best recognised as a reality television personality, but that is not all she does. Brit, as she is sometimes known, also thrives as an entrepreneur and insurance executive.

Key takeaways

Before her fame as a reality TV personality, Brittany Eady had diverse business ventures in the insurance industry and the fashion world.

She was involved in a controversy with Kenya Moore, which led to Moore’s exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta .

. Brittany Eady’s husband is Michael Cunningham, whom she reportedly married in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Brittany Eady Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 1987 Age 37 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 35-24-37 Body measurements in centimetres 89-61-94 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Michael Cunningham College Temple University Profession Reality TV personality, fashion designer, businesswoman Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @briteady

Brittany Eady’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Style Caster, the reality television personality’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $2.5 million. She is believed to have made a significant part of her net worth from her ventures in the insurance industry and fashion-related businesses. Her TV appearance, which recently started, is another substantial income source.

Brittany Eady’s early life and background

Brittany Eady was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where her parents moved to from Connecticut. She has two sisters, Cher and Angela Eady, and she is the youngest among them. The reality TV personality’s father reportedly passed away, but information regarding her mother is unknown.

What is Brittany Eady’s age?

The American insurance expert is 37 years old as of March 2025. Her date of birth is 9 October 1987, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Brittany Eady do?

Professionally, she is an insurance expert, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality. Brittany Eady’s career in the entertainment industry began as a model, appearing in music videos and television commercials and assuming minor acting roles. She recently hit the headlines following her reality TV series debut in The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2025.

Brittany Eady has been in the insurance business for a while and used her expertise in the industry to start Eady Insurance Agency in 2020. The venture, which was established under Allstate, was considered her main income source that resulted in her financial success.

The insurance expert had signed a three-year contract with Allstate but completed it under the period, then sold the insurance agency. Using the sale proceeds and experience gained, she launched the Agency Jumpstart. It is an online platform that offers training materials to aspiring professionals in the insurance industry.

Apart from insurance, she is a fashion enthusiast and has ventured into the fashion industry. Brittany Eady owns the jewellery and accessory line Ten Twelve Fifty Nine (XXIILIX). She named the brand in remembrance of her father, who was born on October 12, 1959.

She is also a social media personality with a considerable fan following, especially on Instagram, where she has garnered approximately 170 thousand followers as of writing. Her prominence on the platform rose exponentially when she debuted in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She uses the platform to share her modelling shots, lifestyle, and career updates.

Is Brittany Eady married?

The reality television personality is married to Michael Cunningham. The couple reportedly met through her insurance agency and became friends before starting a romantic relationship. Their relationship has been highlighted in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and in an episode of the show, she opened up about how it all started, saying:

I met Mike when I launched my insurance agency. And Mike was my client, so I didn’t want to date my client, so we became friends. And probably about two or three months of him FaceTiming all the time, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m going to watch out for you.

Brittany Eady and Michael Cunningham exchanged marriage vows in 2020 in a low-key wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo is reportedly considering having a second wedding ceremony.

Previously, Brittany Eady dated American rapper Rick Ross. Their relationship came to the fore in 2016 when the two were spotted together at the BET Hip Hop Awards Weekend Takeover. It is, however, unknown when their relationship started or ended. In an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when asked about the relationship, she said:

So, yes, I did date Rick Ross, but that chapter is in the past. Mike, that's my baby, and the best three years of my life.

Does Brittany Eady have children?

She does not have children but is considering having a kid in 2025 through IVF. Since Brittany Eady’s husband has a son from a previous relationship, he would like to be a girl dad, so the method would allow them to choose the baby’s gender.

What happened between Kenya and Brittany?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates, Kenya Moore and Brittany Eady, were involved in a conflict in the show’s 16th season. Trouble began at the launch of Kenya Moore’s hair spa, where she displayed explicit and graphic images of Brittany, leading to a heated confrontation. Kenya was later suspended from the show, and she eventually exited.

Moore claimed that her actions were informed by threats she received from Kenya during their interactions. However, she expressed regret for her actions, acknowledging that it was unpleasant to display the images and that she might have overreacted.

The incident has been a major talking point among the show’s fans, highlighting cast dynamics and personal conflicts. In an Instagram post many consider as a subtle response to Moore’s apology, Brittany stated:

Best part of being authentic, there is no image to maintain. We are all the villain in someone’s story.

Brittany Eady’s height and weight

The reality TV personality stands at approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall, and her weight is estimated at 125 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements are about 35-24-37 inches (89-61-94 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Brittany Eady? She is an American entrepreneur, insurance expert, and reality TV star, best recognised for her role in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. How old is Brittany Eady? Her age as of March 2025 is 37. She was born on 9 October 1987. What businesses does Brittany Eady own? She owns the jewellery brand Ten Twelve Fifty Nine (XXIILIX) and the insurance educational platform, Jumpstart Agency. How much is Brittany Eady’s net worth? Multiple sources allege her net worth is approximately $2.5 million. Did Brittany Eady date Rick Ross? The two reportedly were an item in 2016, but the genesis and end of their relationship remain unknown. Who is Brittany Eady married to? The reality TV star has been married to Michael Cunningham since December 2020. Does Brittany Eady have kids? She does not have kids, but her husband is the father of a son from a previous relationship. They plan to have a second wedding and a child in 2025. How tall is Brittany Eady? Her height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Brittany Eady’s net worth is largely attributed to her success in the insurance business. Her fashion ventures and television appearances have also significantly contributed to her financial standing. As for her personal life, she has been married since 2020 and is considering having a child through IVF in 2025.

