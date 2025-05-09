Skyline University Kano courses, cut-off mark and school fees

Skyline University, Kano offers a variety of accredited degree programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. levels. The institution accepts a UTME cut-off mark of 140 for undergraduate admissions. Course options span Science, Law, Health, and Technology. Discover all the programmes offered, admission requirements, and fees payable.

Skyline University is a private-owned university in Kano, Nigeria. Photo: @SkylineUniversityNG on X (Twitter)

Key takeaways

Skyline University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes across various faculties and departments.

Applicants must score at least 140 in UTME and have five O’Level credits for undergraduate admission.

and have for undergraduate admission. Postgraduate fees range from ₦1.9 million to ₦2.4 million , depending on the programme.

range from , depending on the programme. PhD tuition fees range from ₦2.1 million to ₦2.5 million , based on the field of study.

, based on the field of study. Undergraduate programmes cost between ₦4.1 million and ₦5.1 million per session, varying by course.

Skyline University, Kano courses

Skyline University, Kano offers a wide range of academic programmes tailored to global standards. The institution equips students with relevant skills through practical and research-based learning. Courses are structured under various schools and departments, designed to meet diverse academic interests.

School of Science & Information Technology (SSIT)

Department of Mathematical Science

Department of Geology

Department of Chemical Science

Department of Biological Sciences

Department of Physics Science

School of Basic Medical Sciences (SBMS)

Doctor of Physiotherapy

B.NSc. Nursing Sciences

School of Legal Studies (SLS)

Jurisprudence and International Law (JIL)

Commercial and Industrial Law (CIL)

LL.B law programme

School of Science & Information Technology (SSIT)

Biology

Microbiology

Chemistry

Biochemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Physics with Electronics

Mathematics

Computer Science (Part-Time/Full-Time)

Software Engineering

Data Science

Cybersecurity

Geology

School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS)

Skyline University Kano offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. Photo: @skylineuniversityng on Instagram (modified by author)

Skyline University, Kano also offers Postgraduate and Doctoral (Ph.D.) programmes. These advanced academic opportunities support professional development and deepen research capacity.

Postgraduate programmes

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Entrepreneurship

M.Sc. International Relations and Diplomatic Studies

M.Sc. Forensic Accounting

M.Sc. Management

M.Sc. Mass Communication

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Software Engineering

M.Sc. Biochemistry

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Ph.D. Programmes

Ph.D. Economics

Ph.D. Entrepreneurship

Ph.D. International Relations

Ph.D. Accounting

Ph.D. Management

Ph.D. Mass Communication

Ph.D. Computer Science

Ph.D. Microbiology

Ph.D. Software Engineering

Ph.D. Biochemistry

Skyline University admission requirements

Admission into Skyline University, Kano’s undergraduate programmes requires meeting the following essential conditions:

Candidates must have five (5) credit passes in O’Level or its equivalent, relevant to their chosen department.

Candidates must score at least 140 in the UTME, with JAMB forwarding the result to the university.

Admission into full-time undergraduate programmes is available only through UTME or Direct Entry (DE).

Skyline University, Kano school fees

The Nigerian university’s tuition fees vary based on the department, programme type, and level of study. Fees are outlined separately for PhD, postgraduate, and undergraduate programmes.

School of Postgraduate Studies (PhD)

Skyline University offers various doctoral programmes with corresponding tuition fees per department as highlighted below.

Department/Program Amount (₦) Application fee ₦32,250 Ph.D. International Relations ₦2,101,875 Ph.D. Accounting ₦2,361,875 Ph.D. Management ₦2,361,875 Ph.D. Economics ₦2,251,875 Ph.D. Entrepreneurship & Innovation ₦2,256,875 Ph.D. Mass Communication ₦2,256,875 Ph.D. Microbiology ₦2,556,875 Ph.D. Biochemistry ₦2,556,875 Ph.D. Computer Science ₦2,486,875 Ph.D. Software Engineering ₦2,486,875

School of Postgraduate Studies (PG)

Postgraduate programmes are offered across several faculties, each with unique fee structures. Here is an overview of the postgraduate fees for all programmes.

Department/Program Amount (₦) Application fee ₦32,250 M.Sc. International Relations and Diplomatic Studies ₦1,916,750 Master of Business Administration (MBA) ₦2,406,500 M.Sc. Forensic Accounting ₦2,262,500 M.Sc. Management ₦1,917,500 M.Sc. Economics ₦2,040,500 M.Sc. Entrepreneurship & Innovation ₦2,030,500 M.Sc. Mass Communication ₦2,255,500 M.Sc. Microbiology ₦2,436,000 M.Sc. Biochemistry ₦2,462,500 M.Sc. Computer Science ₦2,423,500 M.Sc. Software Engineering ₦2,423,500

Undergraduate (UG)

The undergraduate programme fees range between ₦4.1 million and ₦5.1 million per session. The tuition fee varies by department, with science and medical courses typically attracting higher fees.

School of Arts, Management & Social Sciences (SAMSS)

This school offers business-oriented and social science degrees with real-world relevance. Tuition fees range between ₦4,103,500 and ₦4,549,500 depending on the programme.

Department/Program Amount (₦) Application Fee ₦32,250 B.Sc. International Relations ₦4,103,500 B.Sc. Accounting ₦4,334,500 B.Sc. Business Administration ₦4,334,500 B.Sc. Tourism & Hospitality Management ₦4,334,500 B.Sc. Economics ₦4,334,500 B.Sc. Entrepreneurship & Innovation ₦4,334,500 B.Sc. Mass Communication ₦4,549,500

School of Science & Information Technology (SSIT)

Students in SSIT gain hands-on experience in science, tech, and innovation-driven fields. Fees range from ₦4,318,500 to ₦4,648,500 across the listed departments.

Department/Program Amount (₦) B.Sc. Biology ₦4,582,500 B.Sc. Microbiology ₦4,582,500 B.Sc. Chemistry ₦4,582,500 B.Sc. Biochemistry ₦4,582,500 B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry ₦4,582,500 B.Sc. Geology ₦4,318,500 B.Sc. Computer Science ₦4,648,500 B.Sc. Cyber Security ₦4,648,500 B.Sc. Data Science ₦4,648,500 B.Sc. Software Engineering ₦4,648,500

School of Basic Medical Sciences (SBMS)

SBMS equips students with clinical knowledge and practical skills in health-related disciplines. Programmes attract fees between ₦5,031,750 and ₦5,103,750.

Department/Program Amount (₦) B.NSc. Nursing ₦5,031,750 Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) ₦5,103,750 BMLS. Medical Laboratory Science ₦5,049,750

School of Legal Studies (SLS)

LL.B. Law: ₦4,280,250

What is Skyline University, Kano's cut-off mark?

Skyline University, Kano’s current UTME cut-off mark stands at 140 points. This serves as the minimum requirement for undergraduate admission. However, some departments may have higher internal standards based on competitiveness.

Does Skyline University, Kano offer nursing?

Skyline University, Kano offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.) programme through its School of Basic Medical Sciences. This undergraduate course prepares students for professional nursing practice by combining theoretical knowledge with practical training.

Skyline University, Kano stands out for its broad academic offerings and strong commitment to excellence. With competitive tuition and diverse programmes, it remains a top choice for higher education in Nigeria.

