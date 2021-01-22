Top 20 best courses to study in Nigeria in 2024/2025

In a developing country like Nigeria, the course you study at the university matters because a lot of university courses still lack value. So, for prospective university students, the question: What are the best courses to study in Nigeria? can be critical. That is why we have created a list of the top 20 best courses in Nigeria.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In Nigeria today, there are general perceptions about the value of the courses studied at the university. Some courses are seen as useless because career opportunities for them in Nigeria are very low and they are not generally valued. And some are seen as very perspective because they already have value in Nigeria and they come with more opportunities than every other course.

Medicine remains the number one best course to study in Nigeria only because of the general belief that jobs are readily available for medical graduates. But this opinion is beginning to change especially with how things are currently going on in the country.

It is quite difficult to list 20 top university courses in Nigeria because there is no standard data to rank courses in our country as the best. But based on perception and marketability of Nigerian university courses and how graduates are doing in Nigeria, here is our opinion on the top 20 best courses to study in Nigeria.

Please note that there is no particular order in the list below, they all are listed just in alphabetical order with some short explanations of what the courses are about and why they made this list.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

1. Accounting and Finance

Accounting is one of the best courses to study in Nigeria. Accountants are needed in all professional fields

They can work in different places and companies such as airports, banks, churches, hospitals, schools, hotels, supermarkets, etc. The can work in all government establishments as well.

With a degree in accounting, there is a great career ahead of you. You can work in different financial positions in any establishment.

After getting your Bachelor’s degree in accounting, you should plan to do a professional certification examination, Masters, and a doctorate in different sub-fields of Accounting.

Career opportunities for accounting graduates

A career in accounting means you will have the opportunity to work within almost any industry imaginable. The compensation varies according to the level of education, certification, and specializations, but in general, accountants are well paid. With the field experiencing rapid growth, now is an excellent time to beginning planning for your career in accounting.

Accounting Officer: It is an accounts officer’s responsibility to take care of a particular firm or company’s finances.

It is an accounts officer’s responsibility to take care of a particular firm or company’s finances. Auditor: An auditor is an official whose job it is to carefully check the accuracy of business records.

An auditor is an official whose job it is to carefully check the accuracy of business records. Procurement Officer / Manager: They perform market research to identify supplier best practices and capabilities, develop evaluation plans, and look after complex contracts.

They perform market research to identify supplier best practices and capabilities, develop evaluation plans, and look after complex contracts. Chief Financial Officer: Responsible for keeping an organization financially healthy. This means analyzing data, presenting reports and creating strategies for success

Responsible for keeping an organization financially healthy. This means analyzing data, presenting reports and creating strategies for success Forensic Accountant: The detectives of the finance world. They track and analyze data to find missing funds, trace illegal business activities, and identify fraud.

The detectives of the finance world. They track and analyze data to find missing funds, trace illegal business activities, and identify fraud. Counter-Terrorism Financial Investigator: Works with the police on financial matters relating to persons of interest in ongoing investigations.

Works with the police on financial matters relating to persons of interest in ongoing investigations. Environmental Accountant: Takes a ‘green’ approach to making money and finds ways to ensure a company is environmentally responsible and profitable.

Takes a ‘green’ approach to making money and finds ways to ensure a company is environmentally responsible and profitable. International accounting specialist: Part of a network of professionals helping manage cross-border transactions, global trade agreements, and overseas investments.

Part of a network of professionals helping manage cross-border transactions, global trade agreements, and overseas investments. Accounting risk analyst: Risk analysts identify any strategic and operational risks.

Risk analysts identify any strategic and operational risks. Accounting Clerk: An accounting clerk produces and maintains financial records for a company.

An accounting clerk produces and maintains financial records for a company. Controller: A controller (sometimes called a “comptroller”) is responsible for accounting activities for a particular company. He or she might prepare financial statements and budgets, process data, and prepare taxes.

A controller (sometimes called a “comptroller”) is responsible for accounting activities for a particular company. He or she might prepare financial statements and budgets, process data, and prepare taxes. Financial Analyst: A financial analyst evaluates businesses and projects to see if an entity is a good candidate to invest in.

2. Agriculture Science

Agricultural Science is a broad interdisciplinary field of agriculture and biology. Having a degree in this course will open you to many career opportunities depending on the educational track you chose to follow.

You will be prepared for jobs that are related to the science and business side of agriculture. Agricultural Science is broad, that is why after you have completed your first degree, you will have the opportunity to further your education in other related disciplines.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

3. Architecture

Architecture is one of the top courses studied in Nigeria today. One thing studying architecture guarantees is that you can work for a building firm and work privately at the same time.

Architects will always be needed for the designing and construction of buildings and other structures.

4. Biochemistry

There isn't much explanation for this course, but among the science courses in Nigeria, Biochemistry is becoming quite popular.

Biochemistry is the study of the chemical process about living organisms. It is an interdisciplinary course of both biology and chemistry, and it is divided into three broad fields which are molecular genetics, protein science, and metabolism.

5. Business Administration

Business Administration is a broad field that incorporates different types of management positions. From independent businesses to major corporations, they all need trained administrators for them to succeed.

And business administration degree holders are those that handle the managerial, organizational, and operational responsibilities of a company or firm. With a degree in this course, there are many lucrative, respected, and well-paying opportunities you can get.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

6. Chemical and Petroleum Engineering

Chemical and Petroleum Engineering is among the top courses in Nigeria. And you don’t need to think too far to know why it is so.

Petroleum is the bedrock of the Nigerian economy currently. And petroleum companies are among the best-paying companies in Nigeria. So, regarding career options and financial rewards, this course ranks among the top in the country.

7. Civil Engineering

Civil Engineering is one of the top engineering courses in Nigerian universities. It is a professional engineering course that deals with the design, construction, and maintenance of the natural and physically built environment and constructions such as airports, bridges, canals, dams, pipelines, sewerage systems, roads, and railways.

8. Computer Engineering and Information Technology

Computer Engineering and Information Technology are the top courses studied in Nigeria and all over the world. We are in the computer age and the information technology sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors today.

Professionals in this field are in high demand everywhere in the world, especially ones who have special IT skills. And there are many wonderful career prospects with this course.

The downside is that you can learn special IT skills without going to the university. But the course still ranks among the top courses studied in Nigerian universities.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

9. Economics

Economics is a top social science course in Nigeria. You can work in almost any establishment or firm with a degree in Economics.

This course works hand in hand with Accounting, and they have some similarities, although economics is broader because it does not deal with money alone but also with the factors of demand and supply and everything related to the economy.

10. Electrical Engineering

Generally, engineering courses are among the most sought-after courses in Nigeria. And among the engineering courses, Electrical Engineering is one of the top courses people apply for every year.

Electrical Engineering deals with the study and application of electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism. Although job opportunities for Electrical Engineers are not readily available, it remains one of the best courses to study in Nigeria.

11. Estate Management

Estate Management is one of the popular environmental courses in Nigeria. It is a course that deals with the appraisal, evaluation, acquisition, development, and marketing of building property.

Primarily, estate managers deal with the valuation and management of buildings and land in both the private and public sector.

In the most developed countries, this course has many unbelievable opportunities already. Career opportunities in Nigeria might not be as they are in developed countries, but there are growing opportunities for Estate managers in Nigeria.

Estate managers can easily get self-employed in the country. The good thing is that there is not much competition to study this course, so opportunities are easy to come by for most graduates.

And with the growing population of Nigeria, this course is one of the best courses to study for the future.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

12. Geology

Geology is not a popular course in our country, but we have discovered that it is among the top courses to study in Nigeria. This is because graduates of the course are among the most sought after by oil companies.

Geology students learn about earth structure and its events such as earthquakes, floods, landslides and volcanic eruptions so that they can be able to determine areas that are safe for buildings and other things.

They also investigate earth metals, minerals, oil, natural gas and water, and methods to extract them.

Although not many people study this course in our country, it is still ranked among the best courses in Nigeria.

Geology is very interesting, and if you love the science of the earth and you are inquisitive about it, it will be a great course for you.

13. Law

Law is among the top best courses in Nigeria. Law students even have their special black and white dress code that makes them unique on campus.

Even though the economic value of Law in Nigeria has declined in recent years, there is still the prestige of being a lawyer that makes Law one of the top best courses in the country.

And there is the pride of fulfillment after passing the Nigeria Bar Association exam.

14. Mass Communication

This is one of the best university courses in Nigeria, but not many Nigerian universities offer this course because they do not have the facilities to train students in this field.

Some of the top universities that offer Mass Communication include Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Lagos, the University of Ilorin, the University of Nigeria, etc. You can find a full list of schools that offer the course inside the JAMB brochure.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

15. Marketing

After Accounting and Economics, Marketing is probably the next top social science course to study in Nigeria. This is because graduates of this course are needed by almost any firm, company, organization, etc. that are looking to make progress and stay relevant in a competitive market.

And only professionals in this field have the necessary marketing skills to help every company/firm establish its brand and keep making profits.

16. Medical Laboratory Science

This course goes by different names in different universities. It is a healthcare professional degree that deals with the bacteriological diagnostic, chemical, cytopathological, hematological, histopathological, immunologic, and microscopic analyses on body fluids and tissues.

Graduates of this course work in clinical laboratories in the hospital, non-clinical industrial laboratories, reference laboratories, etc. Graduates of this course get a job easily, and they are well paid as well.

17. Medicine

Medicine is the most coveted health science course in the country because it is the most marketable course in Nigeria. This is because there is almost a 100 percent possibility of getting a job.

Admission into medicine is the most competitive in Nigeria, and it requires getting very high marks in the UTME exams. The respect and prestige that comes with the title of a doctor is another reason why it is the top best course studied in Nigerian universities.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

18. Nursing

Just like Medicine, Nursing is also one of the top courses studied in Nigeria because nurses are in high demand all over the world, not just in Nigeria. Most universities in our country with a college of Health Sciences offer the Nursing degree.

There are also many schools of Nursing and Midwifery in Nigeria where you can study this course.

19. Рharmacy

Рharmacy is also a top course in Nigeria and one of the courses that also require a high UTME score. It is one of the respected courses in the country, and it requires the best minds.

The course generally deals with everything about medicines; how they are made, how they work, and the side effects. Рharmacist students are well respected on campus because they have to study a lot like Medicine students.

20. Theatre Arts

You might be surprised to see this course among our top 20 best courses in Nigeria. But this is quite true because Theatre Arts is becoming increasingly popular with the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry and the fact that many opportunities are opening up in this industry.

So, if you love entertainment and anything related to it, you should strongly consider studying Theatre Arts.

Image: pexels.com

Source: UGC

Those are the courses that make our top 20 best courses in Nigeria list. Remember that above all, you should consider your abilities and personality, your likes and passion, and the career opportunities available before you choose to study any course at the university.

Source: Legit.ng