Summit University, Offa school fees for all courses and how to make payments
At Summit University, Offa, school fees range from ₦643,000 to ₦753,000. Fees vary depending on the level of study, the courses, and whether the student is a new or returning student. The fee structure is payable in three instalments.
Key takeaways
- Summit University school fees comprise hostel fees, parent forum fees, maintenance fees, development fees, and tuition.
- The learning institution has set the acceptance fee at ₦50,000, applicable to newly admitted students only.
- Payments can be made via the university's online portal, designated banks, or direct bank transfers.
Summit University, Offa school fees for all courses
The school fees at Summit University vary by level, courses, and student status (new student or returning student). Below is the breakdown of the Summit University, Offa fees for different student categories.
School fees for new students (Level 100, direct entry & transfer students)
Aspiring students should first familiarise themselves with the courses offered under the various colleges at the institution, as well as the abbreviations for these colleges. Summit University courses are grouped into five different colleges or faculties. These are:
College of Management and Social Sciences (COMAS)
This college hosts five programmes, as listed below.
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Mass Communication
- B.Sc. Political Science
College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS)
Courses offered under this department include:
- B.Sc. Biochemistry
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- B.Sc. Microbiology
College of Humanities (COHAS)
The courses offered by the College of Humanities are:
- BA Arabic
- BA English & Literary Studies
- BA History & Diplomatic Studies
- BA Islamic Studies
Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering (COAIDE)
Here are the courses offered in the Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering.
- BEngr Computer Engineering
- BEngr Communication Engineering
- BEngr Mechatronics Engineering
- BEngr Electrical and Electronics Engineering
College of Innovation and Computing Technology (COICT)
For individuals interested in innovation and computing technology-related fields, the following is a list of the courses offered.
- B.Sc. Cybersecurity
- B.Sc. Data Science
- B.Sc. Information Technology
- B.Sc. Software Engineering
Now that you are aware of the courses available to you as a new student, below is a breakdown of the 2024/2025 fee structure for 100-level, direct entry, and transfer students.
|Description
|Hostel fee (₦)
|Parent Forum (₦)
|Maintenance fee (₦)
|Acceptance fee (₦)
|Tuition (₦)
|Total (₦)
|CONAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|528,000
|693,000
|CONAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|528,000
|703,000
|COMAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|528,000
|693,000
|COMAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|528,000
|703,000
|COHAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|450,000
|615,000
|COHAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|450,000
|625,000
|COAIDE male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|578,000
|743,000
|COAIDE female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|578,000
|753,000
|COICT male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|578,000
|743,000
|COICT female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|578,000
|753,000
The total fee may be settled in three convenient instalments. Below is the detailed breakdown of each instalment.
First instalment payment
To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.
|Description
|Hostel fee (₦)
|Parent Forum (₦)
|Maintenance fee (₦)
|Acceptance fee (₦)
|Tuition (₦)
|Total (₦)
|CONAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|211,200
|376,200
|CONAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|211,200
|386,200
|COMAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|211,200
|376,200
|COMAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|211,200
|386,200
|COHAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|180,000
|345,000
|COHAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|180,000
|355,000
|COAIDE male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|231,200
|396,200
|COAIDE female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|231,200
|406,200
|COICT male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|231,200
|396,200
|COICT female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|50,000
|231,200
|406,200
Second instalment payment
To be paid before resumption for the second semester.
|Description
|Tuition (₦)
|Total (₦)
|CONAS male & female
|158,400
|158,400
|COMAS male & female
|158,400
|158,400
|COHAS male & female
|135,000
|135,000
|COAIDE male & female
|173,400
|173,400
|COICT male & female
|173,400
|173,400
Third instalment payment
To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.
|Description
|Tuition (₦)
|Total (₦)
|CONAS male & female
|158,400
|158,400
|COMAS male & female
|158,400
|158,400
|COHAS male & female
|135,000
|135,000
|COAIDE male & female
|173,400
|173,400
|COICT male & female
|173,400
|173,400
Summit University school fees for returning students
The school fee obligations for returning students at the learning institution are lower compared to those for new students. Returning students are classified into two categories: 200 & 300 Level, and 400 Level.
200 Level & 300 Level
For students currently enrolled in 200 and 300 Levels, the applicable fees are listed below.
|Description
|Hostel fee (₦)
|Parent Forum (₦)
|Maintenance fee (₦)
|Tuition (₦)
|Total (₦)
|CONAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|528,000
|643,000
|CONAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|528,000
|653,000
|COMAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|528,000
|643,000
|COMAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|528,000
|653,000
|COHAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|450,000
|565,000
|COHAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|450,000
|575,000
|COAIDE male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|578,000
|693,000
|COAIDE female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|578,000
|703,000
|COICT male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|578,000
|693,000
|COICT female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|578,000
|703,000
To assist with budgeting, the total fee is split into three instalments. The breakdown is provided below for your reference.
First instalment payment
To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.
|Description
|Hostel fee (₦)
|Parent Forum (₦)
|Development fee (₦)
|Tuition (₦)
|Total (₦)
|CONAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|211,200
|326,200
|CONAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|211,200
|336,200
|COMAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|211,200
|326,200
|COMAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|211,200
|336,200
|COHAS male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|180,000
|295,000
|COHAS female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|180,000
|305,000
|COAIDE male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|231,200
|346,200
|COAIDE female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|231,200
|356,200
|COICT male
|90,000
|10,000
|15,000
|231,200
|346,200
|COICT female
|100,000
|10,000
|15,000
|231,200
|356,200
Second instalment payment
To be paid before resumption for the second semester.
|Description
|Tuition (₦)
|Total (₦)
|CONAS male & female
|158,400
|158,400
|COMAS male & female
|158,400
|158,400
|COHAS male & female
|135,000
|135,000
|COAIDE male & female
|173,400
|173,400
|COICT male & female
|173,400
|173,400
Third instalment payment
To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.
|Description
|Tuition (₦)
|Total (₦)
|CONAS male & female
|158,400
|158,400
|COMAS male & female
|158,400
|158,400
|COHAS male & female
|135,000
|135,000
|COAIDE male & female
|173,400
|173,400
|COICT male & female
|173,400
|173,400
400 Level
The courses available to returning 400-Level students are offered in only three colleges: the College of Management and Social Sciences (COMAS), the College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS), and the College of Humanities (COHAS).
|Description
|CONAS male (₦)
|CONAS female (₦)
|COMAS male (₦)
|COMAS female (₦)
|Hostel fee
|90,000
|100,000
|90,000
|100,000
|Parent Forum
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Development fee
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|Tuition
|374,000
|374,000
|363,000
|363,000
|Total
|489,000
|499,000
|478,000
|488,000
For your convenience, the total amount can be paid in three instalments. The breakdown of each payment is provided below.
First instalment payment
To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.
|Description
|CONAS male (₦)
|CONAS female (₦)
|COMAS male (₦)
|COMAS female (₦)
|Hostel fee
|90,000
|100,000
|90,000
|100,000
|Parent Forum
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Development fee
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|Tuition
|149,600
|149,600
|145,200
|145,200
|Total
|264,600
|274,600
|260,200
|270,200
Second instalment payment
To be paid before resumption for the second semester.
|Description
|CONAS male & female (₦)
|COMAS male & female (₦)
|Tuition
|112,200
|108,900
|Total
|112,200
|108,900
Third instalment payment
To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.
|Description
|CONAS male & female (₦)
|COMAS male & female (₦)
|Tuition
|112,200
|108,900
|Total
|112,200
|108,900
Summit University school fees payment procedure
Summit University allows direct payment of school fees to designated banks or online school fee payment. Freshers and returning students can use the step-by-step guide below to pay school fees through the portal.
- Visit the official Summit University Offer website.
- Go to the payment portal by clicking either for fresh students or returning students.
- For new students, log in to your portal by entering your email address and password in the respective fields, and click the login button.
- For returning students, sign in by entering the Matric Number and Password.
- Choose the payment category, e.g tuition, acceptance fee.
- Enter your matriculation number or application form number as required.
- Proceed with payment by clicking "Pay Now".
- Select your preferred payment method, such as online transfer or bank payment.
- Follow the prompts on the screen to complete your payment successfully.
Summit University scholarship
Summit University in Nigeria offers scholarship opportunities to support students in achieving their academic goals. The scholarship is intended to provide either partial or full funding for tuition and accommodation throughout undergraduate studies at the institution.
It is exclusively available to students pursuing degrees in the following STEM fields.
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Communication Engineering
- Electrical and Electronic Engineering
- Cyber Security
- Software Engineering
- Data Science
- Information Technology
To apply for a scholarship, applicants must complete the online application form, which is available on the university's official website.
How much are the school fees of Summit University, Offa?
Summit University's school fees for new students range from ₦693,000 to ₦753,000, and for returning students, from ₦643,000 to ₦703,000, depending on the level and the course one is pursuing.
Is Summit University a private university?
Summit University, Offa, is a private university established in 2015 by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN), a Muslim educational organisation.
How much is the Summit University acceptance fee?
The non-refundable acceptance fee is ₦50,000 for all newly admitted students.
Summit University, Offa, school fees vary based on the level, course, and whether the student is new or returning. Knowing how much to pay and the payment process helps you plan your finances accordingly and avoid inconvenience. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.
