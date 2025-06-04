Africa Digital Media Awards

Summit University, Offa school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Education

Summit University, Offa school fees for all courses and how to make payments

by  Isaac Wangethi
8 min read

At Summit University, Offa, school fees range from ₦643,000 to ₦753,000. Fees vary depending on the level of study, the courses, and whether the student is a new or returning student. The fee structure is payable in three instalments.

Summit University, Offa logo (L). Summit University, Offa graduate (R)
Summit University is a private, faith-based institution located in Offa, Kwara State, Nigeria. Photo: @newsbulletin_ng on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Summit University school fees comprise hostel fees, parent forum fees, maintenance fees, development fees, and tuition.
  • The learning institution has set the acceptance fee at ₦50,000, applicable to newly admitted students only.
  • Payments can be made via the university's online portal, designated banks, or direct bank transfers.

Summit University, Offa school fees for all courses

The school fees at Summit University vary by level, courses, and student status (new student or returning student). Below is the breakdown of the Summit University, Offa fees for different student categories.

School fees for new students (Level 100, direct entry & transfer students)

Aspiring students should first familiarise themselves with the courses offered under the various colleges at the institution, as well as the abbreviations for these colleges. Summit University courses are grouped into five different colleges or faculties. These are:

College of Management and Social Sciences (COMAS)

This college hosts five programmes, as listed below.

Summit University students during a lecture
Summit University offers five courses under the College of Management and Social Sciences. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa (modified by author)
College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS)

Courses offered under this department include:

  • B.Sc. Biochemistry
  • B.Sc. Computer Science
  • B.Sc. Microbiology

College of Humanities (COHAS)

The courses offered by the College of Humanities are:

  • BA Arabic
  • BA English & Literary Studies
  • BA History & Diplomatic Studies
  • BA Islamic Studies

Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering (COAIDE)

Here are the courses offered in the Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering.

Summit University's students during a lecture
Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering (COAIDE) is one of the faculties at Summit University. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa (modified by author)
  • BEngr Computer Engineering
  • BEngr Communication Engineering
  • BEngr Mechatronics Engineering
  • BEngr Electrical and Electronics Engineering

College of Innovation and Computing Technology (COICT)

For individuals interested in innovation and computing technology-related fields, the following is a list of the courses offered.

Now that you are aware of the courses available to you as a new student, below is a breakdown of the 2024/2025 fee structure for 100-level, direct entry, and transfer students.

DescriptionHostel fee (₦) Parent Forum (₦)Maintenance fee (₦)Acceptance fee (₦)Tuition (₦) Total (₦)
CONAS male90,00010,000 15,00050,000528,000 693,000
CONAS female100,00010,000 15,00050,000528,000703,000
COMAS male90,00010,000 15,00050,000528,000693,000
COMAS female100,00010,000 15,00050,000528,000703,000
COHAS male 90,00010,000 15,00050,000450,000615,000
COHAS female 100,00010,000 15,00050,000450,000625,000
COAIDE male90,00010,000 15,00050,000578,000743,000
COAIDE female100,00010,000 15,00050,000578,000753,000
COICT male90,00010,000 15,00050,000578,000743,000
COICT female100,00010,000 15,00050,000578,000753,000

The total fee may be settled in three convenient instalments. Below is the detailed breakdown of each instalment.

First instalment payment

To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.

DescriptionHostel fee (₦)Parent Forum (₦)Maintenance fee (₦)Acceptance fee (₦)Tuition (₦) Total (₦)
CONAS male90,00010,00015,00050,000211,200376,200
CONAS female100,00010,00015,00050,000211,200386,200
COMAS male90,00010,00015,00050,000211,200376,200
COMAS female100,00010,00015,00050,000211,200386,200
COHAS male90,00010,00015,00050,000180,000345,000
COHAS female100,00010,00015,00050,000180,000355,000
COAIDE male90,00010,00015,00050,000231,200396,200
COAIDE female100,00010,00015,00050,000231,200406,200
COICT male90,00010,00015,00050,000231,200396,200
COICT female100,00010,00015,00050,000231,200406,200

Second instalment payment

To be paid before resumption for the second semester.

Description Tuition (₦)Total (₦)
CONAS male & female158,400158,400
COMAS male & female158,400158,400
COHAS male & female135,000135,000
COAIDE male & female173,400173,400
COICT male & female173,400173,400

Third instalment payment

To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.

DescriptionTuition (₦)Total (₦)
CONAS male & female158,400158,400
COMAS male & female158,400158,400
COHAS male & female135,000135,000
COAIDE male & female173,400173,400
COICT male & female173,400173,400

Summit University school fees for returning students

The school fee obligations for returning students at the learning institution are lower compared to those for new students. Returning students are classified into two categories: 200 & 300 Level, and 400 Level.

Summit University graduates during an academic procession
Summit University, Offa's fees vary depending on the level and course one pursues. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa (modified by the author)
200 Level & 300 Level

For students currently enrolled in 200 and 300 Levels, the applicable fees are listed below.

Description Hostel fee (₦)Parent Forum (₦)Maintenance fee (₦)Tuition (₦)Total (₦)
CONAS male 90,00010,00015,000528,000643,000
CONAS female 100,00010,00015,000528,000 653,000
COMAS male 90,00010,00015,000528,000643,000
COMAS female100,00010,00015,000528,000653,000
COHAS male90,00010,00015,000450,000565,000
COHAS female 100,00010,00015,000450,000575,000
COAIDE male 90,00010,00015,000578,000693,000
COAIDE female100,00010,00015,000578,000703,000
COICT male90,00010,00015,000578,000693,000
COICT female100,00010,00015,000578,000703,000

To assist with budgeting, the total fee is split into three instalments. The breakdown is provided below for your reference.

First instalment payment

To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.

Description Hostel fee (₦)Parent Forum (₦)Development fee (₦)Tuition (₦)Total (₦)
CONAS male 90,00010,00015,000211,200326,200
CONAS female 100,00010,00015,000211,200336,200
COMAS male90,00010,00015,000211,200326,200
COMAS female100,00010,00015,000211,200336,200
COHAS male90,00010,00015,000180,000295,000
COHAS female100,00010,00015,000180,000305,000
COAIDE male90,00010,00015,000231,200346,200
COAIDE female100,00010,00015,000231,200356,200
COICT male90,00010,00015,000231,200346,200
COICT female100,00010,00015,000231,200356,200

Second instalment payment

To be paid before resumption for the second semester.

DescriptionTuition (₦)Total (₦)
CONAS male & female158,400158,400
COMAS male & female158,400158,400
COHAS male & female135,000135,000
COAIDE male & female173,400173,400
COICT male & female173,400173,400

Third instalment payment

To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.

DescriptionTuition (₦)Total (₦)
CONAS male & female158,400158,400
COMAS male & female158,400158,400
COHAS male & female135,000135,000
COAIDE male & female173,400173,400
COICT male & female173,400173,400

400 Level

A section of Summit University buildings
Summit University, Offa, offers competitive academic programmes at relatively affordable fees. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa (modified by author)
The courses available to returning 400-Level students are offered in only three colleges: the College of Management and Social Sciences (COMAS), the College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS), and the College of Humanities (COHAS).

Description CONAS male (₦)CONAS female (₦)COMAS male (₦)COMAS female (₦)
Hostel fee90,000 100,00090,000 100,000
Parent Forum10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000
Development fee15,00015,00015,00015,000
Tuition374,000374,000363,000 363,000
Total489,000499,000478,000488,000

For your convenience, the total amount can be paid in three instalments. The breakdown of each payment is provided below.

First instalment payment

To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.

Description CONAS male (₦)CONAS female (₦)COMAS male (₦)COMAS female (₦)
Hostel fee90,000100,00090,000100,000
Parent Forum10,00010,00010,00010,000
Development fee15,00015,00015,00015,000
Tuition149,600149,600145,200145,200
Total264,600274,600260,200270,200

Second instalment payment

To be paid before resumption for the second semester.

DescriptionCONAS male & female (₦)COMAS male & female (₦)
Tuition112,200108,900
Total112,200108,900

Third instalment payment

To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.

DescriptionCONAS male & female (₦)COMAS male & female (₦)
Tuition112,200108,900
Total112,200108,900

Summit University school fees payment procedure

Summit University allows direct payment of school fees to designated banks or online school fee payment. Freshers and returning students can use the step-by-step guide below to pay school fees through the portal.
Summit University portal log in
Summit University portal homepage. Photo: @summituniversity.edu.ng
  1. Visit the official Summit University Offer website.
  2. Go to the payment portal by clicking either for fresh students or returning students.
  3. For new students, log in to your portal by entering your email address and password in the respective fields, and click the login button.
  4. For returning students, sign in by entering the Matric Number and Password.
  5. Choose the payment category, e.g tuition, acceptance fee.
  6. Enter your matriculation number or application form number as required.
  7. Proceed with payment by clicking "Pay Now".
  8. Select your preferred payment method, such as online transfer or bank payment.
  9. Follow the prompts on the screen to complete your payment successfully.

Summit University scholarship

Summit University in Nigeria offers scholarship opportunities to support students in achieving their academic goals. The scholarship is intended to provide either partial or full funding for tuition and accommodation throughout undergraduate studies at the institution.
A Summit University graduate (L). Summit University graduates (R)
Summit University offers scholarships to support students' academic goals. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa on Facebook (modified by author)
It is exclusively available to students pursuing degrees in the following STEM fields.

  • Mechatronics Engineering
  • Computer Engineering
  • Communication Engineering
  • Electrical and Electronic Engineering
  • Cyber Security
  • Software Engineering
  • Data Science
  • Information Technology

To apply for a scholarship, applicants must complete the online application form, which is available on the university's official website.

How much are the school fees of Summit University, Offa?

Summit University's school fees for new students range from ₦693,000 to ₦753,000, and for returning students, from ₦643,000 to ₦703,000, depending on the level and the course one is pursuing.

Is Summit University a private university?

Summit University, Offa, is a private university established in 2015 by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN), a Muslim educational organisation.

How much is the Summit University acceptance fee?

The non-refundable acceptance fee is ₦50,000 for all newly admitted students.

Summit University, Offa, school fees vary based on the level, course, and whether the student is new or returning. Knowing how much to pay and the payment process helps you plan your finances accordingly and avoid inconvenience. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.

Legit.ng recently published an article about FUTA school fees and how to pay acceptance and school fees. The institution has an updated fee structure that outlines the amounts students are required to pay for the new academic session.

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, takes pride in being one of Nigeria's leading tertiary institutions, offering high-quality, affordable, technology-driven courses. Explore the detailed FUTA fee structure in the article.

