Summit University, Offa school fees for all courses and how to make payments

At Summit University, Offa, school fees range from ₦643,000 to ₦753,000. Fees vary depending on the level of study, the courses, and whether the student is a new or returning student. The fee structure is payable in three instalments.

Summit University is a private, faith-based institution located in Offa, Kwara State, Nigeria. Photo: @newsbulletin_ng on Instagram (modified by author)

Summit University school fees comprise hostel fees, parent forum fees, maintenance fees, development fees, and tuition .

. The learning institution has set the acceptance fee at ₦50,000 , applicable to newly admitted students only.

, applicable to newly admitted students only. Payments can be made via the university's online portal, designated banks, or direct bank transfers.

Summit University, Offa school fees for all courses

The school fees at Summit University vary by level, courses, and student status (new student or returning student). Below is the breakdown of the Summit University, Offa fees for different student categories.

School fees for new students (Level 100, direct entry & transfer students)

Aspiring students should first familiarise themselves with the courses offered under the various colleges at the institution, as well as the abbreviations for these colleges. Summit University courses are grouped into five different colleges or faculties. These are:

College of Management and Social Sciences (COMAS)

This college hosts five programmes, as listed below.

Summit University offers five courses under the College of Management and Social Sciences. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa (modified by author)

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Political Science

College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS)

Courses offered under this department include:

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Microbiology

College of Humanities (COHAS)

The courses offered by the College of Humanities are:

BA Arabic

BA English & Literary Studies

BA History & Diplomatic Studies

BA Islamic Studies

Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering (COAIDE)

Here are the courses offered in the Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering.

Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering (COAIDE) is one of the faculties at Summit University. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa (modified by author)

BEngr Computer Engineering

BEngr Communication Engineering

BEngr Mechatronics Engineering

BEngr Electrical and Electronics Engineering

College of Innovation and Computing Technology (COICT)

For individuals interested in innovation and computing technology-related fields, the following is a list of the courses offered.

B.Sc. Cybersecurity

B.Sc. Data Science

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Software Engineering

Now that you are aware of the courses available to you as a new student, below is a breakdown of the 2024/2025 fee structure for 100-level, direct entry, and transfer students.

Description Hostel fee (₦) Parent Forum (₦) Maintenance fee (₦) Acceptance fee (₦) Tuition (₦) Total (₦) CONAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 528,000 693,000 CONAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 528,000 703,000 COMAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 528,000 693,000 COMAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 528,000 703,000 COHAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 450,000 615,000 COHAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 450,000 625,000 COAIDE male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 578,000 743,000 COAIDE female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 578,000 753,000 COICT male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 578,000 743,000 COICT female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 578,000 753,000

The total fee may be settled in three convenient instalments. Below is the detailed breakdown of each instalment.

First instalment payment

To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.

Description Hostel fee (₦) Parent Forum (₦) Maintenance fee (₦) Acceptance fee (₦) Tuition (₦) Total (₦) CONAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 211,200 376,200 CONAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 211,200 386,200 COMAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 211,200 376,200 COMAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 211,200 386,200 COHAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 180,000 345,000 COHAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 180,000 355,000 COAIDE male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 231,200 396,200 COAIDE female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 231,200 406,200 COICT male 90,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 231,200 396,200 COICT female 100,000 10,000 15,000 50,000 231,200 406,200

Second instalment payment

To be paid before resumption for the second semester.

Description Tuition (₦) Total (₦) CONAS male & female 158,400 158,400 COMAS male & female 158,400 158,400 COHAS male & female 135,000 135,000 COAIDE male & female 173,400 173,400 COICT male & female 173,400 173,400

Third instalment payment

To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.

Description Tuition (₦) Total (₦) CONAS male & female 158,400 158,400 COMAS male & female 158,400 158,400 COHAS male & female 135,000 135,000 COAIDE male & female 173,400 173,400 COICT male & female 173,400 173,400

Summit University school fees for returning students

The school fee obligations for returning students at the learning institution are lower compared to those for new students. Returning students are classified into two categories: 200 & 300 Level, and 400 Level.

Summit University, Offa's fees vary depending on the level and course one pursues. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa (modified by the author)

200 Level & 300 Level

For students currently enrolled in 200 and 300 Levels, the applicable fees are listed below.

Description Hostel fee (₦) Parent Forum (₦) Maintenance fee (₦) Tuition (₦) Total (₦) CONAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 528,000 643,000 CONAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 528,000 653,000 COMAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 528,000 643,000 COMAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 528,000 653,000 COHAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 450,000 565,000 COHAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 450,000 575,000 COAIDE male 90,000 10,000 15,000 578,000 693,000 COAIDE female 100,000 10,000 15,000 578,000 703,000 COICT male 90,000 10,000 15,000 578,000 693,000 COICT female 100,000 10,000 15,000 578,000 703,000

To assist with budgeting, the total fee is split into three instalments. The breakdown is provided below for your reference.

First instalment payment

To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.

Description Hostel fee (₦) Parent Forum (₦) Development fee (₦) Tuition (₦) Total (₦) CONAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 211,200 326,200 CONAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 211,200 336,200 COMAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 211,200 326,200 COMAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 211,200 336,200 COHAS male 90,000 10,000 15,000 180,000 295,000 COHAS female 100,000 10,000 15,000 180,000 305,000 COAIDE male 90,000 10,000 15,000 231,200 346,200 COAIDE female 100,000 10,000 15,000 231,200 356,200 COICT male 90,000 10,000 15,000 231,200 346,200 COICT female 100,000 10,000 15,000 231,200 356,200

Second instalment payment

To be paid before resumption for the second semester.

Description Tuition (₦) Total (₦) CONAS male & female 158,400 158,400 COMAS male & female 158,400 158,400 COHAS male & female 135,000 135,000 COAIDE male & female 173,400 173,400 COICT male & female 173,400 173,400

Third instalment payment

To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.

Description Tuition (₦) Total (₦) CONAS male & female 158,400 158,400 COMAS male & female 158,400 158,400 COHAS male & female 135,000 135,000 COAIDE male & female 173,400 173,400 COICT male & female 173,400 173,400

400 Level

Summit University, Offa, offers competitive academic programmes at relatively affordable fees. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa (modified by author)

The courses available to returning 400-Level students are offered in only three colleges: the College of Management and Social Sciences (COMAS), the College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS), and the College of Humanities (COHAS).

Description CONAS male (₦) CONAS female (₦) COMAS male (₦) COMAS female (₦) Hostel fee 90,000 100,000 90,000 100,000 Parent Forum 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Development fee 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Tuition 374,000 374,000 363,000 363,000 Total 489,000 499,000 478,000 488,000

For your convenience, the total amount can be paid in three instalments. The breakdown of each payment is provided below.

First instalment payment

To be paid upon resumption for the first semester.

Description CONAS male (₦) CONAS female (₦) COMAS male (₦) COMAS female (₦) Hostel fee 90,000 100,000 90,000 100,000 Parent Forum 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Development fee 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Tuition 149,600 149,600 145,200 145,200 Total 264,600 274,600 260,200 270,200

Second instalment payment

To be paid before resumption for the second semester.

Description CONAS male & female (₦) COMAS male & female (₦) Tuition 112,200 108,900 Total 112,200 108,900

Third instalment payment

To be paid before the commencement of the second semester examination.

Description CONAS male & female (₦) COMAS male & female (₦) Tuition 112,200 108,900 Total 112,200 108,900

Summit University school fees payment procedure

Summit University allows direct payment of school fees to designated banks or online school fee payment. Freshers and returning students can use the step-by-step guide below to pay school fees through the portal.

Summit University portal homepage. Photo: @summituniversity.edu.ng

Visit the official Summit University Offer website. Go to the payment portal by clicking either for fresh students or returning students. For new students, log in to your portal by entering your email address and password in the respective fields, and click the login button. For returning students, sign in by entering the Matric Number and Password. Choose the payment category, e.g tuition, acceptance fee. Enter your matriculation number or application form number as required. Proceed with payment by clicking "Pay Now". Select your preferred payment method, such as online transfer or bank payment. Follow the prompts on the screen to complete your payment successfully.

Summit University scholarship

Summit University in Nigeria offers scholarship opportunities to support students in achieving their academic goals. The scholarship is intended to provide either partial or full funding for tuition and accommodation throughout undergraduate studies at the institution.

Summit University offers scholarships to support students' academic goals. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa on Facebook (modified by author)

It is exclusively available to students pursuing degrees in the following STEM fields.

Mechatronics Engineering

Computer Engineering

Communication Engineering

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Cyber Security

Software Engineering

Data Science

Information Technology

To apply for a scholarship, applicants must complete the online application form, which is available on the university's official website.

How much are the school fees of Summit University, Offa?

Summit University's school fees for new students range from ₦693,000 to ₦753,000, and for returning students, from ₦643,000 to ₦703,000, depending on the level and the course one is pursuing.

Is Summit University a private university?

Summit University, Offa, is a private university established in 2015 by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN), a Muslim educational organisation.

How much is the Summit University acceptance fee?

The non-refundable acceptance fee is ₦50,000 for all newly admitted students.

Summit University, Offa, school fees vary based on the level, course, and whether the student is new or returning. Knowing how much to pay and the payment process helps you plan your finances accordingly and avoid inconvenience. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.

