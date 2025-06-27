United Nigeria Airlines has announced various openings for Nigerians and wants qualified persons to apply

The job positions include Technical Store Officer, Boeing 737-800 B1 & B2 Engineers, among others

Applicants must meet the requirements to stand a chance of securing employment with the company

United Nigeria Airlines has announced a series of job openings across its operations in Lagos, Enugu, and Ghana.

The airline calls on qualified Nigerians, including diploma holders, to apply for various technical, administrative, and engineering positions.

The airline said it is seeking motivated professionals ready to grow their careers in the aviation sector, adding that it offers equal employment opportunities, competitive salary and a supportive environment for career development.

United Nigeria Airlines said in a statement posted on its careers portal.

“Grow your career with United Nigeria Airlines. We offer exciting opportunities to highly motivated young professionals ready to work in the aviation industry.

"United Nigeria Airlines is an equal opportunity employer that provides the necessary platform for all to grow in their career."

Detailed breakdown of some of the job vacancies

Administrative Roles – Lagos, Enugu

Admin Manager: Requires a minimum of HND or B.Sc. with 3 years of experience in a senior administrative role. Knowledge of the aviation industry is an added advantage.

Admin Officer and Admin Assistant: Open to HND or B.Sc. holders in social sciences or arts with at least 2 years of relevant experience.

Engineering & Maintenance – Lagos

Technical Stores Officer

Reports to: Technical Stores Supervisor

Duties:

Receive and inspect stocks to confirm alignment with purchase orders

Prepare Goods Receive Notes (GRN) and monitor shelf life of items

Issue inventory following FIFO/LEFO procedures

Maintain stock control and prepare items for export

Track calibration due dates for tools and liaise with procurement on urgent dispatch needs

Requirements:

Diploma in Engineering, Sciences, or Arts

Minimum of 2 years' experience as a certified Technical Stores Officer in an airline or AMO

Boeing 737-800 B1 & B2 Engineers

Requires a valid NCAA AME License with B737NG endorsement and at least 5 years of maintenance experience, 3 of which must include task certification, Jobmag reports.

Senior CAMO Engineer & CAMO Engineer: Candidates must have degrees in engineering, sciences, or related fields with 3–5 years of aircraft maintenance planning or technical records experience.

Working in the aviation sector is one of the most rewarding careers Photo credit: Hispanolistic

Source: Getty Images

International Operations – Ghana

Country Manager (Ghana Operations): This senior role oversees operational and regulatory compliance in Ghana. It requires leadership in ground operations, safety, customer service, and crisis management.

Other job openings can be found on the airline career portal

For interested candidates, the email to apply is careers@flyunitednigeria.com

