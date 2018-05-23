The popularity of medical schools is rising in Nigeria, with the medicine degree being regarded as prestigious. Consequently, there is a growing interest among students in pursuing medical courses. If you seek a reputable university in Nigeria that offers medicine, you should explore the following list of private universities with medical programs.

Medicine stands out as one of the most sought-after and marketable courses globally. The expenses associated with medical education are notably higher than many other courses, and gaining admission is considerably more competitive.

Which private university is best to study medicine in Nigeria?

Here are some of the best private institutions that offer medicine in no particular order. The list has been compiled based on various available privately credited institutions from sources such as Edusko, Medarchive Magazine, and Schoolcontent.info.

No University 1 Babcock University 2 Afe Babalola University 3 Madonna University, Elele 4 Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) 5 Gregory University 6 Bowen University 7 Bingham University 8 Nile University of Nigeria 9 PAMO University of Medical Sciences 10 Novena University

Top 10 private universities that offer medicine in Nigeria

Choosing the right university to study medicine is a critical decision. Here is a detailed overview of the top 10 private universities in Nigeria that offer medical programs.

10. Novena University

Address: Novena University, Ogume, PMB 2, Kwale, Delta State, Nigeria

Novena University, Ogume, PMB 2, Kwale, Delta State, Nigeria Phone: +(234)8033302376/+(234)8037167418

+(234)8033302376/+(234)8037167418 Email: info@novenauniversity.edu.ng/registrar@novenauniversity.edu.ng

Novena University is a private university founded in 2005 by Chuks Ochonogor and is the first private university in Delta State. Novena University has the College of Medicine, which offers Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

The institution's medical education and hospital network team are dedicated to establishing a world-class integrated healthcare delivery system globally.

9. PAMO University of Medical Sciences

Address: No. 1, Tap Road, Elelenwo, Off Aba Expressway, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

No. 1, Tap Road, Elelenwo, Off Aba Expressway, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Phone: 09060003435

09060003435 Email: registrar@pums.edu.ng

The PAMO University of Medical Sciences provides excellent medical training for producing world-class medical and health science professionals. The institution has various faculties offering different programmes. The Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme is offered under the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

8. Nile University of Nigeria

Address: Plot 681, Cadastral Zone C-OO, Research & Institution Area, Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja FCT, 900001 Nigeria

Plot 681, Cadastral Zone C-OO, Research & Institution Area, Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja FCT, 900001 Nigeria Phone: +234 806 735 0919/+234 805 489 2616/+234 916 985 3402

+234 806 735 0919/+234 805 489 2616/+234 916 985 3402 Email: info@nileuniversity.edu.ng

The Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university founded in 2009. It is located in Abuja and is an Honoris United Universities Network member. It is one of the best private universities in Nigeria that offers Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

Their MBBS program employs an integrated system-based learning approach and a community-oriented instructional method. The program runs for six years; the fee per session is N5,950,000.

7. Bingham University

Address: KM 26 Abuja-Keffi Expressway Kodope, Karu, Nasarawa State

KM 26 Abuja-Keffi Expressway Kodope, Karu, Nasarawa State Phone: 09061616567/07065092268/07064483649

09061616567/07065092268/07064483649 Email: webmaster@binghamuni.edu.ng

Bingham University is a private university established by the Evangelical Church of West Africa. It was given a charter by the Nigerian University Commission in 2005. Bingham University offers Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) under the Faculty of Basic Medical Science. The fees to pursue any of the medical programmes range from N2.2 million to N3.2 million.

6. Bowen University

Address: Bowen University, Bowen University Road Iwo, Iwo, Nigeria

Bowen University, Bowen University Road Iwo, Iwo, Nigeria Phone: +234 903 312 8744

Bowen University is a private university founded by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. On 17 July 2001, the Federal Government of Nigeria approved the establishment of Bowen University, which was subsequently licensed to operate by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

In 2009, NUC approved degree programmes in medicine. Bowen University offers a Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery under the College of Health Sciences (COHES).

5. Gregory University

Address: P.M.B. 1012, Amaokwe Achara Uturu, Abia State, Nigeria

P.M.B. 1012, Amaokwe Achara Uturu, Abia State, Nigeria Phone: +234 806 3896 103/+234 803 7063 676

+234 806 3896 103/+234 803 7063 676 Email: info@gregoryuniversityuturu.edu.ng

Gregory University was established in 2012 with the approval of the National University Commission (NUC). The institution was named after Pope Gregory I. Gregory University offers Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) under the College Of Basic Medical Sciences.

As one of Nigeria's most cost-effective medical schools, its goal is to emerge as a premier institution for medical education within the country and attain international acclaim for nurturing leaders in medical research.

4. Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO)

Address: Mission Road, Okada, Edo State, Bénin, Nigeria

Mission Road, Okada, Edo State, Bénin, Nigeria Phone: +2347032924219

+2347032924219 Email: admissions@iuokada.edu.ng

Igbinedion University, Okada, was established by Sir Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion. The university is the first privately licensed university in Nigeria, certified by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Igbinedion University offers the MBBS program under the College of Health Science. It's one of the cheapest private universities in Nigeria that offers Medicine and Surgery (MBBS). New students must pay approximately N1,275,000 for Level 100, whereas returning students are charged N610,000.

3. Madonna University, Elele

Address: 1 Madonna University Road, P.M.B 05 Elele, Rivers State, Nigeria

1 Madonna University Road, P.M.B 05 Elele, Rivers State, Nigeria Phone: 08164658758

08164658758 Email: Madonnauniversity88@gmail.com

The private Catholic university was established by Father Edeh in 1999. In 2004, the National Universities Commission (NUC) approved Madonna University and the main campus was moved to Elele in Rivers State.

The College of Medicine was established in 2001. Intuition became the 1st university to produce licensed medical doctors in Nigeria. The faculty's education and training of MBBS candidates align with the community's fundamental health requirements.

2. Afe Babalola University

Address: Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Ado Ekiti 360102, Ekiti, Nigeria

Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Ado Ekiti 360102, Ekiti, Nigeria Phone: +234 812 777 2121/+234 803 350 9150/+234 803 852 1163/+234 803 440 2771

+234 812 777 2121/+234 803 350 9150/+234 803 852 1163/+234 803 440 2771 Email: reg_christieoluborode@abuad.edu.ng

Afe Babalola University was established in 2009 by Afe Babalola. The institution is among the top universities in Nigeria.

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences was the first private medical college in Nigeria to be fully accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). Afe Babalola University offers the MBBS program.

1. Babcock University

Address: Ilishan-Remo, Ilishan, Nigeria

Ilishan-Remo, Ilishan, Nigeria Phone: +234 703 555 6536

+234 703 555 6536 Email: info@babcock.edu.ng

Babcock University is a Christian co-educational university owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. Babcock University offers Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) under the College of Health and Medical Sciences, established in 2002. A candidate must pass the Babcock University Medical School Admission Test (BUMSAT).

How many years is medicine in a private university in Nigeria?

The duration of a medicine program in a private university in Nigeria can vary slightly depending on the institution. Still, it typically lasts six years for students admitted through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

How much does it cost to study medicine in Nigeria?

Public universities tend to be cheaper than private universities. Tuition fees typically range from N150,000 to N200,000 per year for Nigerian students. For private universities, costs can vary from N600,000 to N5 million.

Which is the cheapest private university in Nigeria, and where is it located?

Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) is the most affordable private university in Nigeria. The tuition fee ranges from N162,000 to N782,000. This university is in Oke-Ebo, Atiba LGA, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Does Covenant University offer medicine?

Currently no. It was announced that the university is set to commence the construction of the facilities for law and medicine programmes.

Which are the best medical schools in Nigeria?

According to the EduRank list, the top five best universities that offer various medical courses include the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Lagos, the University of Nigeria and Ahmadu Bello University.

Although Nigeria boasts numerous private universities, only a few provide medical programs. The tuition fees for this program can vary depending on the institution, with most programs spanning four to six years.

