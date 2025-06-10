There are no fewer than seven alternative courses students who scored low marks in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can study

These courses have low UTME cut-off marks to gain admission but are still highly valuable and rewarding

This article highlights the seven courses UTME candidates who scored low marks can study in tertiary institutions in Nigeria

Following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, some candidates will not get the course of their choice into any Nigerian universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education.

This is due to their low score, majorly less than 200 in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

All hope is not lost as some great courses have lower JAMB cut-off marks but are still highly valuable and rewarding.

As reported by The Nation, below are some courses UTME candidates with low scores can study in any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Seven courses to study with low JAMB score 2025

1. Education (All Subjects)

Education courses have some of the lowest cut-off marks for UTME candidates seeking university admission.

Trained teachers have the opportunities to academic, administrative, and policy-making roles in Nigeria’s growing education sector.

2. Agricultural Science

This is another course with a low cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Studying Agricultural Science can lead to careers in agribusiness, research, and food production, and even entrepreneurship in farming and agro-processing.

3. Religious Studies / Theology

Religious studies is another solid course with a low entry barrier.

However, it is for those who are passionate about religion, philosophy, or ethics.

4. Home Economics

Home Economics is a practical and career-rich that prepares graduates to work in food and nutrition, textile design, and family life education.

Graduates can also start up their businesses in catering or interior decoration.

5. Library and Information Science

This course teaches students about digital information and data management in organization, research, and IT.

6. Theatre Arts / Performing Arts

Theatre Arts is a creative course that prepares graduates to work in film, TV ,and event production, or become actors, directors, or playwrights.

7. Local Language Studies (Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, etc.)

These indigenous language courses are becoming more relevant following the growing demand for local language experts in media, education, and publishing.

