Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses, school fees and admission requirements
Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses cover a range of disciplines at both the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels. The institution provides quality education with structured admission requirements and affordable school fees. Prospective students can explore various programmes designed to equip them with practical skills for their careers.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses
- What are the requirements for Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic?
- Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic school fees
- What is the cut-off mark for Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic JAMB?
- How much is the acceptance fee at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic?
- Does Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic accept second choice?
- Is Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic a government school?
Key takeaways
- Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs across different disciplines.
- The institution comprises the Schools of Science, Engineering, and Management.
- All the courses are accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).
- The polytechnic's school fees range between ₦37,000 and ₦45,000.
Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses
Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic currently has three schools with ten courses for the National Diploma and four Higher National Diploma courses in two schools. Below is the breakdown of the courses by School and their status.
National Diploma (HND) courses
The National Diploma (ND) programs at AAPOLY are designed to provide students with foundational knowledge and practical skills in their chosen fields. These programs typically span two years and prepare graduates for further studies at the Higher National Diploma (HND) level.
School of Science
The School of Science comprises three distinguished departments. Each department is dedicated to equipping students with practical skills, scientific expertise, and innovative thinking to excel in their respective fields.
- Computer Science
- Statistics
- Science Laboratory Technology
School of Engineering Technology
The School of Engineering Technology has the best courses that provide students with practical learning and problem-solving skills to prepare them for jobs in the engineering field. It has three departments, namely:
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Urban and Regional Planning
School of Management and Business Studies
The School of Management and Business Studies focus on practical learning to prepare students for the business world. The school has four departments, including Business Administration.
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Accountancy
- Mass Communication
Higher National Diploma (HND) courses
The Higher National Diploma (HND) programs at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic are designed to provide advanced technical and managerial training. Below are the HND courses offered at AAPOLY:
- Science Laboratory Technology (Micro Biology)
- Business Administration
- Mass Communication
- Accountancy
What are the requirements for Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic?
To gain admission into Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, prospective students must meet specific academic and regulatory requirements set by the institution and relevant education authorities. These admission requirements vary depending on the level of study, whether National Diploma (ND) or Higher National Diploma (HND).
Admission requirements for National Diploma (ND) full-time programmes
Applicants for admission into the ND programmes will be required to have the following qualifications:
- A minimum of Four (4) O/L Credits at 1 sitting including English and Mathematics OR five O/L Credits at not more than two sittings in English & Mathematics and or three relevant subjects.
- Credit Passes in Mathematics and English Language is compulsory for all Applicants seeking admission into any programme in the Polytechnic.
Applicants should note that those who scored 120 and above in the UTME can apply for admission into full-time National Diploma. Also, applicants who scored below 120 can apply for pa art-time National Diploma.
Admission requirements for Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes
Below are the general admission requirements for Higher National Diploma (HND) at AAPOLY:
- Prospective candidates must have a National Diploma (ND) with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant field and five (5) relevant O/L credit passes at WASC, GCE, NECO and NABTEB at not more than two sittings.
- These credit passes must include English Language and Mathematics.
- Evidence of one year Post ND Cognate experience (Industrial Training).
- Applicants with Pass Grade in the ND will be required to have at least two (2) years Post National Diploma Industrial Experience.
- Professional qualification such as (ICAN), i.e ACA, ANAN are added advantage.
HND full-time applicants must provide the JAMB registration number they used for their National Diploma programme. Only those with a National Diploma JAMB registration number will be considered for admission.
Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic school fees
Below is the fee schedule for National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) students at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic:
|Item
|Fee (ND)
|Fee (HND)
|Admission Form
|₦12,500
|₦15,000
|Acceptance fee
|₦25,000
|₦30,000
|Total
|₦37,000
|₦45,000
These figures are based on the 2023/2024 academic session and are subject to change. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic website or contact the institution directly.
What is the cut-off mark for Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic JAMB?
For admission into Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, candidates need a minimum JAMB score of 100 or above.
How much is the acceptance fee at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic?
The acceptance fee at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic is ₦25,000 for National Diploma (ND) students and ₦30,000 for Higher National Diploma (HND) students.
Does Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic accept second choice?
The Nigerian polytechnic has not issued an official statement on the matter, but most institutions typically do not accept second-choice applicants.
Is Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic a government school?
Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic is a government-owned institution. It was established by the Ogun State Government in Nigeria.
Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses are designed to provide students with foundational knowledge and practical skills in their chosen fields. Students must attain the minimum admission requirements for the diploma and higher diploma courses before admission. Interested candidates can apply through the polytechnic's online admission portal.
Legit.ng published an article about Adeleke University school fees. Adeleke University is one of the leading private learning institutions in Nigeria, offering quality education at affordable rates.
Adeleke University offers a wide range of competitive undergraduate and graduate courses. The institution admits students through UTME, JUPEB, inter-university transfer and direct entry. Learn more about Adeleke University courses, school fees, and admission requirements in the guide.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com