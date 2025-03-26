Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses, school fees and admission requirements

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses cover a range of disciplines at both the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels. The institution provides quality education with structured admission requirements and affordable school fees. Prospective students can explore various programmes designed to equip them with practical skills for their careers.

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic offers 10 ND and 4 HND courses across its schools. Photo: @AAPOLYOFFICIAL on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs across different disciplines.

The institution comprises the Schools of Science, Engineering, and Management .

. All the courses are accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The polytechnic's school fees range between ₦37,000 and ₦45,000.

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic currently has three schools with ten courses for the National Diploma and four Higher National Diploma courses in two schools. Below is the breakdown of the courses by School and their status.

AAPOLY offers a wide range of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs. Photo: @AAPOLYOFFICIAL on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

National Diploma (HND) courses

The National Diploma (ND) programs at AAPOLY are designed to provide students with foundational knowledge and practical skills in their chosen fields. These programs typically span two years and prepare graduates for further studies at the Higher National Diploma (HND) level.

School of Science

The School of Science comprises three distinguished departments. Each department is dedicated to equipping students with practical skills, scientific expertise, and innovative thinking to excel in their respective fields.

Computer Science

Statistics

Science Laboratory Technology

School of Engineering Technology

The School of Engineering Technology at AAPOLY provide students with practical learning and problem-solving skills. Photo: @AAPOLYOFFICIAL on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The School of Engineering Technology has the best courses that provide students with practical learning and problem-solving skills to prepare them for jobs in the engineering field. It has three departments, namely:

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Urban and Regional Planning

School of Management and Business Studies

The School of Management and Business Studies focus on practical learning to prepare students for the business world. The school has four departments, including Business Administration.

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Accountancy

Mass Communication

Higher National Diploma (HND) courses

The Higher National Diploma (HND) programs at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic are designed to provide advanced technical and managerial training. Below are the HND courses offered at AAPOLY:

Science Laboratory Technology (Micro Biology)

Business Administration

Mass Communication

Accountancy

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic admission requirements vary depending on the level of study. Photo: @AAPOLYOFFICIAL on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the requirements for Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic?

To gain admission into Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, prospective students must meet specific academic and regulatory requirements set by the institution and relevant education authorities. These admission requirements vary depending on the level of study, whether National Diploma (ND) or Higher National Diploma (HND).

Admission requirements for National Diploma (ND) full-time programmes

Applicants for admission into the ND programmes will be required to have the following qualifications:

A minimum of Four (4) O/L Credits at 1 sitting including English and Mathematics OR five O/L Credits at not more than two sittings in English & Mathematics and or three relevant subjects.

Credit Passes in Mathematics and English Language is compulsory for all Applicants seeking admission into any programme in the Polytechnic.

Applicants should note that those who scored 120 and above in the UTME can apply for admission into full-time National Diploma. Also, applicants who scored below 120 can apply for pa art-time National Diploma.

Admission requirements for Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes

Below are the general admission requirements for Higher National Diploma (HND) at AAPOLY:

Prospective candidates must have a National Diploma (ND) with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant field and five (5) relevant O/L credit passes at WASC, GCE, NECO and NABTEB at not more than two sittings.

These credit passes must include English Language and Mathematics.

Evidence of one year Post ND Cognate experience (Industrial Training).

Applicants with Pass Grade in the ND will be required to have at least two (2) years Post National Diploma Industrial Experience.

Professional qualification such as (ICAN), i.e ACA, ANAN are added advantage.

HND full-time applicants must provide the number they used for their National Diploma programme. Only those with a National Diploma JAMB registration number will be considered for admission.

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic school fees

Below is the fee schedule for National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) students at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic:

Item Fee (ND) Fee (HND) Admission Form ₦12,500 ₦15,000 Acceptance fee ₦25,000 ₦30,000 Total ₦37,000 ₦45,000

These figures are based on the 2023/2024 academic session and are subject to change. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic website or contact the institution directly.

What is the cut-off mark for Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic JAMB?

For admission into Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, candidates need a minimum JAMB score of 100 or above.

How much is the acceptance fee at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic?

The acceptance fee at Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic is ₦25,000 for National Diploma (ND) students and ₦30,000 for Higher National Diploma (HND) students.

Does Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic accept second choice?

The Nigerian polytechnic has not issued an official statement on the matter, but most institutions typically do not accept second-choice applicants.

Is Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic a government school?

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic is a government-owned institution. It was established by the Ogun State Government in Nigeria.

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic courses are designed to provide students with foundational knowledge and practical skills in their chosen fields. Students must attain the minimum admission requirements for the diploma and higher diploma courses before admission. Interested candidates can apply through the polytechnic's online admission portal.

Legit.ng published an article about Adeleke University school fees. Adeleke University is one of the leading private learning institutions in Nigeria, offering quality education at affordable rates.

Adeleke University offers a wide range of competitive undergraduate and graduate courses. The institution admits students through UTME, JUPEB, inter-university transfer and direct entry. Learn more about Adeleke University courses, school fees, and admission requirements in the guide.

Source: Legit.ng