DSPG courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku (DSPG) is a leading polytechnic in Nigeria offering National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses across multiple disciplines. If you are considering studying at the institution, exploring the available DSPG courses, admission criteria, and application guide is essential.

Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku (DSPG) offers various National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses.

Its general cut-off mark is 100 .

. Applicants should apply for admission on the DSPG admission portal on the institution’s official website.

The screening fee for National Diploma students is ₦2,000, while Higher National Diploma students pay ₦15,750.

DSPG courses

The polytechnic prides itself on offering several quality courses that equip learners with essential skills and knowledge necessary to establish different careers. According to its mission, it endeavours to empower learners with entrepreneurial skills to engender economic vitality and improve the quality of life of the individual and society. Below is a list of DSPG courses offered in different schools or faculties.

School of Applied Science

Computer science

Hospitality and tourism management

Library and information science

Mathematics and statistics

Science laboratory technology

School of Art and Design

Fine and applied arts

Fashion design and clothing technology

Textile designs

Ceramics

School of Business Studies

Accountancy

Business administration

Banking and Finance

Human resource management

Marketing

Mass communication

Office technology management

Productions operations management

School of Engineering

Agricultural and bio-environmental technology

Chemical engineering technology

Civil engineering technology

Computer engineering technology

Electrical electronic engineering technology

Foundry engineering technology

Mechanical engineering technology

Metallurgical engineering technology

Welding and fabrication technology

Industrial maintenance engineering

School of Environmental Studies

Estate management and valuation

Urban and regional planning

Architectural technology

Building Technology

School of General Studies and Social Sciences

Crime management

Social development

DSPG admission requirements

Like many institutions of higher learning, DSPG has strict admission criteria. The admission requirements vary depending on the course and the level you want to pursue (National Diploma or Higher National Diploma). Here is an outline of DSPG admission requirements.

DSPG National Diploma (ND) admission requirements

To be eligible for an ND programme at DSPG, candidates must meet specific academic and examination criteria. Below are the key requirements:

A prospective candidate must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, depending on the course. The candidate must obtain the passes in not more than two sittings.

A candidate must attain the DSPG cut-off mark of at least 100. Apart from the general cut-off mark, they should also attain the departmental cut-off mark.

A candidate must have the right subject combination for the course they want to pursue.

A candidate must participate in and pass the DSPG post-UTME screening exercise.

Higher National Diploma (HND) admission requirements

Applicants seeking admission into HND programmes at DSPG must meet the following academic and industrial training requirements:

A candidate must have a National Diploma certificate in a related field. The certificate should be from a learning institution accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) with a minimum qualification of a lower credit grade. They must also have a minimum of one year of industrial training.

Candidates with a National Diploma certificate at pass level require a minimum of two years of industrial training in the field of study.

Candidates must have not less than five credit passes in SSCE (WAEC & NECO), GCE O’Level, NABTEB or its equivalent in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics in not more than two sittings.

For candidates joining from other polytechnics, they must provide academic transcripts from their former institution.

DSPG admission process

If you meet the requirements mentioned above, you should apply for admission into the learning institution. While you can opt to go to the institution to apply for admission, online application is much easier and more convenient. Below is a step-by-step guide for the online DSPG admission application.

Go to the official DSPG website and locate the admission section. Read the application instructions and once you understand them, proceed to click “Start Application”. Fill out the form with the required details, including name, programme, course of study, email address, and phone number, create a unique password and submit the form to create an account and obtain your application ID. Pay a non-refundable screening fee online with Verve or Master card inter-switch (ATM). Screening for a National Diploma (ND) is ₦2,000, while for a Higher National Diploma (HND), it is ₦15,750. Participate in the post-UTME screening exercise. The process involves taking a computer-based test (CBT) and verification of certificates and registration documents. Note that forgery or providing false information leads to disqualification. Check admission status. After the screening exercise, regularly check the DSPG portal for the admission list. If successful, a provisional admission letter will be sent to your email address. Download and print the letter.

What is the cut-off mark for DSPG?

The general cut-off mark for DSPG is 100. However, beyond the cut-off mark, candidates are required to meet specific departmental cut-off marks for the course they want to pursue. Usually, the departmental cut-off mark is higher than the general cut-off mark.

Can I be admitted to DSPG if had it as a second choice?

DSPG only accepts admission applications for candidates who have it as a first choice. If you had it as a second choice, you can opt for a change of institution and have it as a first choice to enhance your DSPG admission chances.

Does DSPG offer engineering courses?

Yes. DSPG School of Engineering offers various engineering courses, including chemical engineering technology, civil engineering technology, and mechanical engineering.

How much is the screening fee for DSPG admission?

The screening fee varies depending on the programme you would like to pursue. You will pay ₦2,000 for the National Diploma and ₦15,750 for the Higher National Diploma.

Am I guaranteed admission into DSPG if I meet the admission requirements?

DSPG admission is not guaranteed even if you meet all requirements. The number of students admitted depends on the institution’s capacity and available facilities.

Does DSPG offer degree courses?

No. Degree courses are not offered at the institution. Instead, it offers National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses.

DSPG courses are diverse offering options for students interested in pursuing different disciplines. Knowing the institution’s admission requirements puts you in a better position to gain admission. It is also important to regularly check the official website of DSPG for crucial updates regarding fees, requirements, and courses.

