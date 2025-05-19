FULL LIST: Universities in Nigeria Accepting 140, 150, 160 JAMB Scores in 2025
- The low pass rate in the 2025 UTME has left many Nigerian students uncertain about securing university admission
- As cut-off marks may shift, students are turning to polytechnics, colleges of education, or planning to retake the exam next year
- Educational consultants and online platforms are now key resources for students navigating new academic options
The release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results has triggered concern among thousands of Nigerian students and their families, following a sharp decline in pass rates nationwide.
Many candidates, who had initially set their sights on competitive universities, are now grappling with uncertainty about their admission chances.
As the new academic session draws near, attention has turned to admission requirements, departmental cut-off marks, and institutional preferences.
The lower performance figures have prompted students to reconsider their choices, with some now exploring options in polytechnics, colleges of education, or less competitive universities.
Education consultants and guidance counselors are experiencing a surge in consultations, as students seek advice on viable alternatives and next steps.
Online forums and social media platforms have also become hubs for sharing experiences and strategies. Some candidates are even contemplating a gap year to better prepare for the 2026 UTME.
Parents, too, are voicing concern about the future of their wards, especially amid growing competition for limited admission slots.
With expectations dampened and plans shifting, this year’s admission process is set to be more complex and emotionally charged than usual.
The situation reflects broader challenges within the educational system, including preparedness, access to resources, and examination standards.
Here are universities that accept JAMB scores as low as 140:
Universities Accepting 160 JAMB score and above
1. Abia State University
2. Achievers University
3. Akwa Ibom State University
4. Al-Qalam University
5. American University of Nigeria
6. Augustine University
7. Babcock University
8. Bowen University
9. Covenant University
10. Edo University
11. Igbinedion University
12. Joseph Ayo Babalola University
13. Madonna University
14. Nile University of Nigeria
15. Oduduwa University
16. Pan-Atlantic University
17. Paul University
18. Redeemer’s University
19. Renaissance University
20. Rhema University
21. Samuel Adegboyega University
22. Skyline University Nigeria
23. Summit University
24. Tansian University
25. University of Mkar
26. Veritas University
27. Wellspring University
Universities accepting 150 JAMB score and above
1. Adamawa State University
2. Ajayi Crowther University
3. Al-Hikmah University
4. Benson Idahosa University
5. Bingham University
6. Caritas University
7. Chrisland University
8. Crawford University
9. Hallmark University
10. Mountain Top University
11. Novena University
12. Nigerian Turkish Nile University
13. Precious Cornerstone University
14. Renaissance University
15. Rhema University
16. Salem University
17. Southwestern University
18. Tansian University
19. University of Mkar
20. Veritas University
21. Wellspring University
Universities Accepting 140 JAMB score and above
1. Admiralty University of Nigeria
2. African University of Science and Technology
3. Baze University
4. Chrisland University
5. Delta State University
6. Federal University, Dutse
7. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma
8. Federal University, Gashua
9. Federal University, Gusau
10. Federal University, Kasere
11. Federal University, Otuoke
12. Gombe State University
13. Lead City University
14. Modibbo Adama University of Technology
15. Nile University of Nigeria
16. Northwest University
17. Obong University
18. Oduduwa University
19. PAMO University of Medical Sciences
20. Renaissance University
21. Rhema University
22. Ritman University
23. Samuel Adegboyega University
24. Skyline University Nigeria
25. Summit University
26. University of Africa
27. University of Mkar
28. Veritas University
29. Wellspring University
JAMB lists states with most UTME malpractice
Legit.ng had earlier reported tha the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that Anambra and Lagos recorded the most incidents of malpractice during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Speaking at a media briefing over the weekend, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 80 individuals have so far been apprehended for various exam-related offences across the country. Anambra led the list with 14 suspects, closely followed by Lagos with nine.
Source: Legit.ng
