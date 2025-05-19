The low pass rate in the 2025 UTME has left many Nigerian students uncertain about securing university admission

As cut-off marks may shift, students are turning to polytechnics, colleges of education, or planning to retake the exam next year

Educational consultants and online platforms are now key resources for students navigating new academic options

The release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results has triggered concern among thousands of Nigerian students and their families, following a sharp decline in pass rates nationwide.

Many candidates, who had initially set their sights on competitive universities, are now grappling with uncertainty about their admission chances.

As the new academic session draws near, attention has turned to admission requirements, departmental cut-off marks, and institutional preferences.

The lower performance figures have prompted students to reconsider their choices, with some now exploring options in polytechnics, colleges of education, or less competitive universities.

Education consultants and guidance counselors are experiencing a surge in consultations, as students seek advice on viable alternatives and next steps.

Online forums and social media platforms have also become hubs for sharing experiences and strategies. Some candidates are even contemplating a gap year to better prepare for the 2026 UTME.

Parents, too, are voicing concern about the future of their wards, especially amid growing competition for limited admission slots.

With expectations dampened and plans shifting, this year’s admission process is set to be more complex and emotionally charged than usual.

The situation reflects broader challenges within the educational system, including preparedness, access to resources, and examination standards.

Here are universities that accept JAMB scores as low as 140:

Universities Accepting 160 JAMB score and above

1. Abia State University

2. Achievers University

3. Akwa Ibom State University

4. Al-Qalam University

5. American University of Nigeria

6. Augustine University

7. Babcock University

8. Bowen University

9. Covenant University

10. Edo University

11. Igbinedion University

12. Joseph Ayo Babalola University

13. Madonna University

14. Nile University of Nigeria

15. Oduduwa University

16. Pan-Atlantic University

17. Paul University

18. Redeemer’s University

19. Renaissance University

20. Rhema University

21. Samuel Adegboyega University

22. Skyline University Nigeria

23. Summit University

24. Tansian University

25. University of Mkar

26. Veritas University

27. Wellspring University

Universities accepting 150 JAMB score and above

1. Adamawa State University

2. Ajayi Crowther University

3. Al-Hikmah University

4. Benson Idahosa University

5. Bingham University

6. Caritas University

7. Chrisland University

8. Crawford University

9. Hallmark University

10. Mountain Top University

11. Novena University

12. Nigerian Turkish Nile University

13. Precious Cornerstone University

14. Renaissance University

15. Rhema University

16. Salem University

17. Southwestern University

18. Tansian University

19. University of Mkar

20. Veritas University

21. Wellspring University

Universities Accepting 140 JAMB score and above

1. Admiralty University of Nigeria

2. African University of Science and Technology

3. Baze University

4. Chrisland University

5. Delta State University

6. Federal University, Dutse

7. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma

8. Federal University, Gashua

9. Federal University, Gusau

10. Federal University, Kasere

11. Federal University, Otuoke

12. Gombe State University

13. Lead City University

14. Modibbo Adama University of Technology

15. Nile University of Nigeria

16. Northwest University

17. Obong University

18. Oduduwa University

19. PAMO University of Medical Sciences

20. Renaissance University

21. Rhema University

22. Ritman University

23. Samuel Adegboyega University

24. Skyline University Nigeria

25. Summit University

26. University of Africa

27. University of Mkar

28. Veritas University

29. Wellspring University

JAMB lists states with most UTME malpractice

Legit.ng had earlier reported tha the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that Anambra and Lagos recorded the most incidents of malpractice during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking at a media briefing over the weekend, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 80 individuals have so far been apprehended for various exam-related offences across the country. Anambra led the list with 14 suspects, closely followed by Lagos with nine.

