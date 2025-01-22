The federal government opened the National Health Fellows Program application process Monday

The selected fellows, age from 25 to 35, will serve in each of Nigeria's 774 local government districts

They would be paid and given the tools they need to encourage positive change in the healthcare sector

Applications for the National Health Fellows Program were made available by the federal government on Monday, January 20th.

The President Bola Tinubu administration said in a release from PBAT Media that the chosen fellows, who are between the ages of 25 and 35, will work in each of Nigeria's 774 local government districts.

According to the statement, beneficiaries would receive compensation and the necessary resources to promote constructive change in the health industry.

The deadline is Monday, January 27, 2025. The public has been instructed to visit healthfellows.ng for additional eligibility information.

The Guardian reported that in April 2024, President Tinubu gave his approval for the National Health Fellows Program to be established.

Tinubu claims that this initiative is a component of his resolve to provide new social accountability mechanisms, upgrade current primary healthcare facilities, and build over 8,800 new primary healthcare facilities throughout the nation's local government areas for easily accessible healthcare delivery.

He clarified that the skilled individuals will act as fiduciary agents to oversee and record the growth and performance of Primary Healthcare Centers, which will be evaluated in relation to all funding contributions made to the facilities across the country.

Additionally, Tinubu said that the fellowship program would be housed within the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare's Sector Wide Approach (SWA) coordinating office.

