The Holy Rosary School of Nursing in Emekuku is a well-established institution founded in 1932. It offers various nursing programs and is affiliated with the Holy Rosary Hospital. If you are considering joining the institution, it is important to be familiar with the Emekuku School of Nursing cut-off mark and admission requirements.

Emekuku School of Nursing cut-off mark

The Emekuku School of Nursing cut-off mark is the lowest score potential students must attain in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be eligible for admission into the university. Emekuku School of Nursing has a .

What are the requirements for the School of Nursing Emekuku?

The College of Nursing Science at Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku, has specific admission requirements for prospective students. Below are the general admission requirements candidates must meet to be considered for admission.

Candidates must have credits from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB , with no more than two sittings in five subjects : Mathematics, English, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology.

, with no more than : Mathematics, English, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. NABTEC result is accepted in only one sitting.

Candidates must have two recent passport photographs, an O'Level result, birth certificate, testimonial (from secondary school) and JAMB result slip of 160 JAMB score or above.

Emekuku School of Nursing application procedure

Emekuku School of Nursing's application process is designed to be simple, straightforward, and accessible to all prospective students. Here is how you can successfully apply to the institution:

Create an account on the Emekuku School of Nursing online application portal. Provide your basic contact information and create a secure password that you will use to access your application in the future. Select the program you want to apply for (undergraduate, graduate, or specialised) from the dropdown menu. Fill out the required personal information fields, including your full name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email address. Double-check your information for accuracy before proceeding. Provide details about your academic background, including your high school or previous college or university attended, GPA, and any relevant coursework or academic achievements. Pay the application fee securely online using a credit or debit card. Fee waivers may be available for eligible applicants Check all details carefully to ensure they are correct. Once you're sure, submit your application online.

After you submit your application, you will get a confirmation email. This email will let you know that your application was received. It will also tell you how to check your application status and what to do next in the admissions process.

Does the Emekuku School of Nursing require JAMB?

The Holy Rosary College of Nursing Sciences in Emekuku, Nigeria does not require the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) for admission.

How many years to study nursing in Emekuku?

To study nursing in Emekuku, Nigeria, it typically takes three years to complete a diploma in nursing.

Is Holy Rosary School of Nursing Emekuku accredited?

School of Nursing Emekuku is accredited. The institution has been recognised for its nursing and midwifery programs since 1954 and 1965, respectively.

Holy Rosary School of Nursing Emekuku has a long history of providing quality nursing education and has been a cornerstone in the community for many years. Knowing the School of Nursing Emekuku cut-off marks, admission requirements and the application procedure will help you make an informed choice if you are interested in joining the university.

