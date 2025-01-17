300 Businesses to Benefit from Hyper-Growth Support at Africa Revenue Summit
The organizers of the Africa Revenue Summit have perfected a detailed plan to help 300 businesses achieve substantial growth in 2025. Speaking at a Press Conference in their Alausa Office on Friday, the CEO of SalesRuby and Convener of the Africa Revenue Summit, explained why such a program is needed now.
According to Mr Jembola, many businesses struggled in 2024, realizing less than their full potential. In particular, many businesses have suffered stunted growth for two to three years. The Africa Revenue Summit intends to help participating organizations achieve four hundred percent growth in 2025. The two-day conference, which will be attended by over three hundred Chief Executive Officers, Executive Directors, and very senior executives, will be held at the MUSON Centre, Marina, Lagos. The theme of the conference is WINNING ACROSS BORDERS.
According to Mr Jembola, the activities leading to the two days of experiential learning have been intentionally designed to create valuable networking and connection, deliver very actionable insights, and enable impressive growth of the participating businesses. Leading to the two days of learning, the following sessions are expected:
- Growth strategy sessions to enable participating countries to design remarkably optimized approaches to pursuing real growth in 2025
- The design of a detailed execution agenda to enable fast-paced growth among participating businesses
- Pre-conference networking events (virtual and physical) that are designed to forge post-conference connections
- Positioning of the businesses of participating CEOs in the learners’ community for more visibility
- After the conference, the organizers have committed to supporting CEOs in execution while holding them accountable to ensure the dutiful execution of the strategies already created
DETAILS:
Date: February 21 and 22, 2025
Venue: MUSON Centre, Marina, Lagos
Time: 9 am (WAT)
The speakers at the Africa Revenue Summit have also been thoughtfully chosen. Starting with the lead faculty of SalesRuby and Host of the Africa Revenue Summit, Mr Bunmi Jembola, and the Keynote speaker, Mr John Obaro, all the speakers have a proven track record of leading exceptional business growth.
To join other CEOs as a participant at this year’s Africa Revenue Summit, you can register your details here: https://afres.africa/
