A Nigerian lady shared a post on X about corporate organizations that accept National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members

She said the organizations accept corp members posted in Lagos and also pay them salary during their one year of service

She said the companies include UAC, Deloitte and IKEDC and also, a recruitment expert told Legit.ng that there are other companies that pay NYSC members

A lady posted information for those interested in spending their NYSC service year in Lagos state.

The lady said some companies accept NYSC members and pay them salaries during their service years.

Pejuola listed the companies that pay NYSC members during service. Photo credit: X/Pejuola and NYSC.

List of companies that pay NYSC members

According to Pejuola, the companies that accept NYSC members in Lagos are UAC, Deloitte, IKEDC, Guinness, Huawei, Pan African University, Nem Insurance, IPNX Nigeria, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Arm investment, Certification edge, Interswitch, KPMG, PWC, Greenco and QORE.

Pejuola said there are steps prospective NYSC members could take if they wish to do their service year in the companies mentioned above.

Pejuola who shares career and job tips online said the first step is to submit an application on the companies' website or visit their offices physically.

She said:

"If you're interested in exploring opportunities with this organization, consider the following application channels. Visit their career website to submit your application. Connect with current employees on Linkedin and express your interest. Alternatively, you can visit their office in person for a faster response. You are welcome."

NYSC members are entitled to salary, says recruitment expert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng spoke to Samson Adebayo, a recruitment specialist at Devskiller and he confirmed that there are companies that pay NYSC members.

Samson said NYSC members are entitled to a salary and that some of them earn good money where they work, apart from their allowance from the Federal Government.

He said:

"Yes, NYSC members are entitled to payment for their services. Their primary objectives are twofold: to provide support and alleviate workload, and to gain valuable experience for future endeavors. Interestingly, some NYSC members receive salaries comparable to, or even surpassing, those of experienced hires in other companies. This is particularly prevalent in the oil and gas sector, where some NYSC members reportedly earn up to ₦300,000."

Samson noted that securing NYSC placement in such companies that pay way is not always as straightforward as it sounds.

He said:

"Securing a NYSC placement isn't always straightforward. Companies have varying hiring processes."

Other companies that accept NYSC members in Nigeria

According to Sampson, there are other companies that accept NYSC members for their one-year service.

He listed them to include:

"Friesland Campina, Apex Talents, Rekrut consulting, Traction Apps, International Beweries, Delloitte, Utiva, Max Nigeria, Main One, Rome Business School, Norren Berger Financial group, IITA and many more."

See Pejuola's post below:

Reactions as lady lists companies that accept NYSC members

@_Hydonni said:

"Please do you know any hospitals around Ogba side? One of my community members’ daughter studied Microbiology and she is looking for a hospital or the like to serve in. She’s not based in Lagos so she doesn’t know any. Please recommendations will be appreciated."

@moyoade_ said:

"Make dem no come for you if they do not pay them o."

@Korede1996 said:

"How I wish someone can make list of something like this in Ibadan."

