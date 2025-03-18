My siblings are just as big in my life as my parents. The best sign of a good person is the ability to laugh at yourself. And siblings were crucial for that. With the job that I do, it’s so important to have people who are gonna say, ‘Hey, I know you didn’t mean it, but you were being a bit of a muppet.’

Actress Florence Pugh has three siblings—Arabella Gibbins, Rafaela Pugh, and Toby Sebastian. She was raised in a family that embraces performance art. Florence Pugh’s siblings and parents have been a constant source of support and inspiration, shaping her passion for acting and contributing to her successful career.

Key takeaways

Florence Pugh hails from an artistic family, where creativity was encouraged from a young age.

Arabella is an actress and voice coach, Toby Sebastian is a rising musician and actor, and Rafaela is an aspiring actress and costume designer.

Her parents are not entertainers but have played a pivotal role by supporting their kid’s careers.

Who are Florence Pugh’s siblings?

Florence Pugh is among the four children of Deborah Mackin and Clinton Pugh. She has two sisters and a brother, who have all played a role in shaping her career destiny. Below is a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of each of her siblings in the order of the oldest to the youngest.

1. Arabella Gibbins

Arabella Gibbins, Florence Pugh’s eldest sibling, was born on 20 November 1985. After completing her high school studies, she enrolled in the University of Bristol and obtained a bachelor’s degree in English literature. She also earned a bachelor of arts in theatre from the Oxford College of Drama. Florence later earned a master's of fine arts from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Arabella is an actress, singer, and voice coach. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a senior voice coach at London Speech Workshop. As a voice coach, she has worked at several organisations, including City Academy, Both Feet Actor Training, ALRA, Higson, Bodlondeb Studio & Retreat, and The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

The voice coach has used her skills not only to further her career, but also to help train her little sister, Florence. Arabella was reportedly Florence Pugh’s voice coach for her role in Lady Macbeth and Dune: Part Two.

2. Sebastian Toby M. Pugh

He is best recognised as Toby Sebastian, born on 26 February 1992, and is the only brother of Florence Pugh. He is best known for starring in Game of Thrones, After the Dark, The Red Tent, and Barely Lethal. Toby has been acting since 2012 when he debuted in The Hollow Crown, and now boasts approximately 16 credits.

Florence Pugh’s brother is also into music and has released the studio album Into the Light (2013) and the EP Hamliar (2019). His hits include No Money, Number One Lover, and Sitting On the Water.

His career journey inspired her little sister, Florence, who idolised him. She shared with People how his entertainment success motivated her, saying:

I remember watching him for years, so, by the time I stepped up, I kind of knew the harsh reality of how things worked.

In an interview with Metro, Toby spoke about how her little sister’s success in acting has motivated his quest for success in the same field. He heaped praise on the actress, pointing out her impeccable work ethic and revealing that her career success and rise to fame were expected. He said:

I’m so used to it, things have a gradual build so it’s not news to me. Obviously, with success in this industry comes fame and people recognise you and all that stuff. I don’t live with it on a day-to-day basis, but she rises to the task of everything that she does. I don’t know a more professional person, or I’m yet to meet one who is as professional across the board as she is.

3. Rafaela Pugh

Rafaela Pugh is Florence’s little sister and the youngest in the family, born on 6 September 2003. Raffie, as she is sometimes referred to by her siblings, has followed into her older siblings' footsteps in acting. She first hit the screen in 2014, portraying Dee in Born of War.

She also has an interest in music and, on multiple occasions between 2022 and 2023, joined her brother on stage. Even though she has had a taste of acting and singing, her heart desires to pursue behind-the-scenes roles, especially being a custom designer.

Rafaela and Florence Pugh have shared a close bond since childhood, when Florence was more of her mother than her elder sister. In an interview with Vogue, Florence said of their deep connection since childhood:

She was as much my baby as she was my mum’s. I’d wake up early in the mornings on the weekend to go and collect her from her cot. And my parents would have a lie-in, and I’d make her a bottle, and we’d watch Friends together.

Florence Pugh's parents: from aerobics class to inspiring culinary love

Florence Pugh’s parents are Deborah Mackin and Clinton Pugh. The couple’s love story began when they met in an aerobics class. Florence’s mother was a professional ballet dancer, who later became a travelling aerobics instructor. It was during one of her training sessions that she crossed paths with Clinton and started their romantic relationship.

The actress’ father is an established restaurateur in Oxfordshire, England. He owns several restaurants, including Café CoCo and Kazbar, in which his kids worked when they were teenagers. In a video for Vogue, Florence acknowledges her parents’ influence in cooking, saying:

Cooking has been a huge part of my life. My dad is a cook. My mum is a cook. I always like making a few mistakes because, to me, that’s where the best food and cooking comes from.

FAQs

Who are Florence Pugh’s parents? The actress was born to Deborah Mackin, a former ballet dancer and aerobic trainer, and Clinton Pugh, an Oxfordshire, England-based restaurateur. What ethnicity is Florence Pugh? She is of white ethnicity. Why did Florence Pugh’s family move to Spain? When she was a kid, Florence had tracheomalacia, a breathing problem worsened by cold weather. Therefore, her family temporarily relocated to Spain in search of warm weather. Are Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian related? Yes, the two are siblings. Florence is Toby Sebastian’s younger sister. What are Florence Pugh’s siblings’ ages? As of March 2025, Arabella Gibbins is 39, Toby Sebastian is 33, and Rafaela Pugh is 21. Is Florence Pugh’s brother famous? Toby Sebastian is well-known for his acting and music careers. He has starred in about 20 films and TV series and has released several songs. What do Florence Pugh’s sisters do? Arabella is a British actress and vocal coach, currently working at London Speech Workshop as a senior coach, while Rafaela is in her early career stages, aspiring to be an actress and musician. Does Florence Pugh share a close bond with her siblings? Yes, the Black Widow actress is close to her siblings and occasionally, she shares their pictures on social media and talks about their influence and support in interviews.

Florence Pugh attributes her success to her family’s appreciation for art and their support and understanding. Florence Pugh’s siblings, who are also actors and musicians, have significantly influenced her personal and professional life. Her parents are not entertainers but have been a dependable pillar since day one.

