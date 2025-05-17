Is Ashley from Temptation Island still with Grant after the show? Ashley and Grant are no longer dating. Even after rekindling their love after the show, their reunion was short-lived. Discover what happened between them and other contestants that Ashley was romantically linked to.

Ashley posing for a photo in front of a geometric-patterned grey wall (L). Ashley posing for a photo at a restaurant (R). Photo: @_ashhmoore (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ashley is presumably single at the time of writing.

at the time of writing. Ashley and Grant were in an on-and-off relationship for approximately 18 months before appearing on Temptation Island , which aired in early 2025.

before appearing on , which aired in early 2025. Ashley and Grant initially ended their relationship during the finale of Netflix's Temptation Island Season 1.

Season 1. After parting ways with Grant, Ashley left the show with contestant Danny Spongberg.

Profile summary

Full name Ashley Moore Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 122 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Tammy Moore Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University Winona State University, Illinois State University Profession Yoga instructor, reality TV star Instagram @_ashhmoore TikTok @_ashhmoore

Is Ashley from Temptation Island still with Grant after the show?

The reality TV star and Grant Larsen are no longer together. During an interview with Elite Daily in April 2025, Ashley said.

I’m open to anything right now. I’m definitely OK being single, but if someone comes along and makes my life better, I’m here for it. I’m just letting things flow, seeing what happens.

Ashley and Grant's love story

Ashley Moore and Grant Larsen joined Netflix's first season of Temptation Island as a couple to address their trust issues. After a year and a half of being on and off, the two were determined to make the relationship work.

Grant Larsen from Temptation Island on the streets of Los Angeles, California. Photo: TWIST(modified by author)

Ashley revealed on the show that Grant had cheated on her a month into their relationship, which led to mistrust. Grant also confirmed her statement, saying:

Over time, it's just built up into this huge mess of mistrust and resentment, and I think if we can get through this, maybe it will clear that up.

The pair stayed committed to each other during the show's early days. However, during the first bonfire of the season in episode two, where contestants are shown footage of their partners, Grant saw a clip of Ashley criticising his behaviour and declaring she's never going to trust him.

He was hurt, and it led him to cheat on Ashley with Natalie, a single contestant on the show. After Ashley saw the footage of Grant's infidelity at the bonfire in episode five, she decided to break up with him. Ashley stated:

I think I've been waiting for this. I've been waiting for the proof.

Although Grant initially expressed regret over cheating, it began to fade after he watched another clip of Ashley again speaking negatively about him. He, therefore, deepened his love with Natalie. Ashley and Grant officially ended their relationship during the final bonfire on Netflix's Temptation Island.

What happened to Ashley after the breakup?

After parting ways with the American businessman, Grant, Ashley declared she was single and began pursuing contestants Logan Paulsen and Danny Spongberg. Ashley and Logan only formed a flirtatious connection.

Ashley from Temptation Island relaxing with Logan Paulsen and Danny Spongberg in the house. Photo: @_ashhmoore (modified by author)

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum during a recap on post-show relationships, Ashley revealed she still flirts with Logan. She mentioned:

I still talk to Logan. I don’t know that anything will come of that, but I do think he’s a little cutie, so I still flirt with him.

Despite their growing bond, Ashley decided to leave the island with Danny Spongberg, a sales worker. Ashley and Danny's relationship didn't last long after the show. They parted ways but remained friends. Ashley disclosed this while still speaking to Tudum. She stated:

We talked for a little bit, but it just fizzled out. We live very different lifestyles, and we kind of knew that going in. I was more just trying to stay away from Grant.

When Ashley was asked in the aforementioned interview with Elite Daily whether having a long-distance relationship with Danny was the only thing that caused their breakup, she added that the age gap was also a factor. She stated:

The age gap. Plus, now that the show’s out, Danny and Logan [Paulsen] are really enjoying the attention, and I love watching it all play out for them.

Ashley and Grant's surprising reunion

Ashley posing for a photo in front of a large glass wall in the city (L). Grant seated on a wooden chair at a deck area (R). Photo: @_ashhmoore, @grant_larsen_ on Instagram (modified by author)

After leaving the show alone, Grant is said to have reconnected with Natalie. While still with her, he began pursuing Ashley. During the recap on Netflix's Tudum, as mentioned above, Ashley said she ran into Grant at a bar several months after the show.

I just ran into him out at the bar literally next to my house, and it just went downhill from there. He told me that he had been going out to all the places trying to run into me.

In addition, in the above-mentioned interview with Elite Daily, when asked how Grant persuaded her for another chance, Ashley replied:

He went on this worldwide apology tour to my whole family and friends. He did what he always does and manipulated everyone into thinking he was going to change and be this great guy. So, I let him back into my life. We were together for two months after that.

Grant and Ashley started dating again, but the relationship lasted only two months. Ashley revealed to Tudum that Grant was still seeing the TV personality Natalie Cruz when he briefly reconnected with her, and therefore, Grant cheated on Natalie with her. Ashley stated that she couldn't get over the mistrust issue.

I will give him credit. He did everything he could to try to fix it. But there just really wasn’t any coming back from everything that happened. I just couldn’t let it go, and I was never going to believe or trust that he really was going to change.

In an interview with TMZ, Grant disclosed that he had bought an engagement ring and was ready to propose to Ashley, but the proposal never happened. He also explained why he felt Ashley couldn't be a stepmother to his daughter, citing her lack of respect toward him and the fact that she wasn’t gentle with him.

FAQs

Are Grant and Ashley from Temptation Island still together? Although they rekindled their relationship after the show, Ashley and Grant broke up after two months. Are Ashley and Danny from Temptation Island still together? The two dated briefly after the show before eventually parting ways. When did Ashley and Grant join Temptation Island? They participated in Season 9 of Temptation Island, which premiered on Netflix in 2025. Who is Ashley Moore? She is a professional accountant, reality TV star, and yoga trainer. How old is Ashley Moore? As of 2025, Ashley is 29 years old. She was born on 30 March 1996. Where is Ashley Moore from? The reality TV star hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. Who is Ashley from Temptation Island dating now? She is single at the time of this writing.

Ashley Moore and Grant Larsen from Temptation Island are no longer together. After their breakup on the show, they briefly rekindled their relationship, which lasted only a few months. Both have since confirmed they are currently single.

