UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses: a comprehensive guide for prospective students
Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) is a federal university in Nigeria, established in 1991 in Nnewi, Anambra State. Like many institutions, it has specific admission requirements for prospective students. The UNIZIK cut-off mark serves as a key criterion for determining eligibility, with varying benchmarks depending on the chosen course of study.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses
- Does UNIZIK offer Nursing?
- What is the cut-off mark for Medical Lab?
- What is the UNIZIK cut-off mark for medicine?
- What is the UNIZIK cut-off mark for Engineering?
Key takeaways
- The minimum cut-off mark at UNIZIK is 160 points. Some courses accepting 160 points and above include Environmental Management, Geophysics, and Statistics.
- Certain courses have a minimum entry mark of 180 points, including Geography and Meteorology, Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering, and Agriculture.
- Courses in the Faculties of Science, Social Sciences, Health Sciences, and Law require students to score over 200 points for admission.
- The Medicine and Surgery programme requires prospective students to have a minimum of 310.5 points.
UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses
JAMB set a cut-off mark of 160 points for universities, including Nnamdi Azikiwe University. However, the federal university sets higher departmental cut-offs for various courses. Below is a comprehensive guide on all the courses and their cut-off points at UNIZIK.
Faculty of Administration
UNIZIK offers various undergraduate courses under the Faculty of Administration. The following is a list of courses and their minimum entry points.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Accountancy/Accounting
|244
|Banking and Finance
|211.5
|Business Administration
|219.5
|Cooperative Economics and Management
|206
|Entrepreneurship
|205.5
|Marketing
|208
|Public Administration
|202.5
Faculty of Arts
The Faculty of Arts offers many courses including Languages, Literature and Philosophy. Below are the entry points for each course under the Faculty of Art.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|African and Asian Studies
|184
|Chinese Studies
|185.5
|English Language and Literature
|245.5
|Fine Arts
|175.5
|History
|223.5
|Linguistics
|215.5
|Modern and European Languages
|203
|Music
|188
|Philosophy
|209
|Religious and Human Relations
|184
|Theatre Arts
|225
Faculty of Education
Education is one of the most important faculties at UNIZIK. The Faculty of Education offers knowledge and skills to educators in various disciplines such as Business, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics, Early Childhood and Primary Education.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Adult Education
|192
|Business Education
|183.5
|Early Childhood and Primary Education
|201
|Education and Computer Science
|189.5
|Education and Economics
|202
|Education and Mathematics
|194.5
|Education and Religious Studies
|233
|Education and Physics
|203.5
|Education and Biology
|215.5
|Education and Chemistry
|203.5
|Education and English Language
|233.5
|Education and French
|229
|Education and Igbo
|209.5
|Education and Integrated Science
|198
|Education and Political Science
|206
|Educational Foundations
|210.5
|Educational Management and Policy
|205.5
|Electrical/Electronics Education
|172.5
|Guidance & Counselling
|209
|Health Education
|183
|Human Kinetics
|186
|Library and Information Management
|199.5
|Physical and Health Education
|182
|Physical Education
|183
|Science Education
|188
|Technical Education
|171.5
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering offers various Undergraduate Academic programmes, including Chemical, Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering. The following are the cut-off marks for each course.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering
|182
|Chemical Engineering
|224
|Civil Engineering
|212.5
|Electrical Engineering
|212.5
|Electronics and Computer Engineering
|237.5
|Industrial Production Engineering
|194
|Mechanical Engineering
|219
|Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|192
|Polymer and Textile
|186
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
The Faculty of Environmental Sciences deals with courses relating to the environment. They include Architecture, Building, Estate Management, and Fine Arts. Below is a list of courses and cut-off points required to join.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Architecture
|202
|Building
|160.5
|Environmental Management
|160
|Estate Management
|170.5
|Technology Quantity Surveying
|168.5
|Surveying and Geoinformatics
|178.5
|Geography and Meteorology
|180
|Applied Art
|175.5
Faculty of Medicine/Pharm/Health Sciences
The institution of higher learning offers medical and health courses. They include Medical Laboratory Science, Radiography, Medicine and Surgery. The entry points are higher when compared to other departments as follows.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Anatomy
|202
|Human Physiology
|217.5
|Medical Laboratory Science
|261
|Medical Rehabilitation
|250
|Medicine and Surgery
|310.5
|Nursing/Nursing Science
|276
|Pharmacy
|290
|Physiology
|217.5
|Radiography
|259.5
|Environmental Health Science
|230
Faculty of Sciences
The Faculty of Sciences is one of the important areas of study at the institution. It offers competitive courses like Biological Science, Botany, Zoology, and Applied Biochemistry. Check out the cut-off points for each course.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Applied Biochemistry
|217.5
|Applied Microbiology and Brewing
|216.5
|Biological Science
|202.5
|Botany
|210
|Parasitology and Entomology
|202.5
|Zoology
|204.5
Faculty of Physical Sciences
Another Faculty at UNIZIK is the Faculty of Physical Sciences. It has departments like Chemistry, Mathematics, Industrial Physics, and Geophysics. Below are the courses and their cut-off points.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Chemistry
|179.5
|Computer Science
|227.5
|Geological Sciences
|187.5
|Geophysics
|168
|Mathematics
|203
|Physics/Industrial Physics
|168.5
|Pure and Industrial Chemistry
|169.5
|Statistics
|165
Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences has four departments which offer the following courses. The cut-off points for each course are as follows.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Economics
|229.5
|Mass Communication
|252.5
|Political Science
|228.5
|Psychology
|203
|Sociology
|216
Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture offers courses that instil students with agricultural skills and knowledge. The cut-off points for the subjects are as follows.
|Course
|Cut-off mark
|Agriculture
|184
|Food Science and Technology
|213.5
|Forestry and Wildlife
|187.5
Faculty of Law/Legal Studies
The Faculty of Law has only one course, which is Civil Law. The cut-off point to do Law at UNIZIK is set at 271.
Does UNIZIK offer Nursing?
Yes, Nnamdi Azikiwe University offers nursing courses. The minimum entry points for nursing at the institution for 2024/2025 are 276.
What is the cut-off mark for Medical Lab?
The Medical Laboratory Science is offered under the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. The Medical Lab course at UNIZIK cut-off mark is 261.
What is the UNIZIK cut-off mark for medicine?
One of the most competitive courses offered at the institution is Medicine and Surgery. Prospective students who wish to do medicine at UNIZIK must have attained 310.5 points.
What is the UNIZIK cut-off mark for Engineering?
Students who wish to pursue engineering should score at least 212.5 points in Electrical and Civil Engineering. Students undertaking Chemical Engineering, 224, and Mechanical Engineering, 219 points.
Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has different UTME score requirements for each course, with Medicine and Surgery having the highest. Knowing the UNIZIK cut-off mark can help prospective students assess their eligibility and make informed decisions.
