Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) is a federal university in Nigeria, established in 1991 in Nnewi, Anambra State. Like many institutions, it has specific admission requirements for prospective students. The UNIZIK cut-off mark serves as a key criterion for determining eligibility, with varying benchmarks depending on the chosen course of study.

Key takeaways

The minimum cut-off mark at UNIZIK is 160 points . Some courses accepting 160 points and above include Environmental Management, Geophysics, and Statistics.

. Some courses accepting 160 points and above include Environmental Management, Geophysics, and Statistics. Certain courses have a minimum entry mark of 180 points , including Geography and Meteorology, Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering, and Agriculture.

, including Geography and Meteorology, Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering, and Agriculture. Courses in the Faculties of Science, Social Sciences, Health Sciences, and Law require students to score over 200 points for admission.

for admission. The Medicine and Surgery programme requires prospective students to have a minimum of 310.5 points.

UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses

JAMB set a cut-off mark of 160 points for universities, including Nnamdi Azikiwe University. However, the federal university sets higher departmental cut-offs for various courses. Below is a comprehensive guide on all the courses and their .

Faculty of Administration

UNIZIK offers various undergraduate courses under the Faculty of Administration. The following is a list of courses and their minimum entry points.

Course Cut-off mark Accountancy/Accounting 244 Banking and Finance 211.5 Business Administration 219.5 Cooperative Economics and Management 206 Entrepreneurship 205.5 Marketing 208 Public Administration 202.5

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts offers many courses including Languages, Literature and Philosophy. Below are the entry points for each course under the Faculty of Art.

Course Cut-off mark African and Asian Studies 184 Chinese Studies 185.5 English Language and Literature 245.5 Fine Arts 175.5 History 223.5 Linguistics 215.5 Modern and European Languages 203 Music 188 Philosophy 209 Religious and Human Relations 184 Theatre Arts 225

Faculty of Education

Education is one of the most important faculties at UNIZIK. The Faculty of Education offers knowledge and skills to educators in various disciplines such as Business, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics, Early Childhood and Primary Education.

Course Cut-off mark Adult Education 192 Business Education 183.5 Early Childhood and Primary Education 201 Education and Computer Science 189.5 Education and Economics 202 Education and Mathematics 194.5 Education and Religious Studies 233 Education and Physics 203.5 Education and Biology 215.5 Education and Chemistry 203.5 Education and English Language 233.5 Education and French 229 Education and Igbo 209.5 Education and Integrated Science 198 Education and Political Science 206 Educational Foundations 210.5 Educational Management and Policy 205.5 Electrical/Electronics Education 172.5 Guidance & Counselling 209 Health Education 183 Human Kinetics 186 Library and Information Management 199.5 Physical and Health Education 182 Physical Education 183 Science Education 188 Technical Education 171.5

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers various Undergraduate Academic programmes, including Chemical, Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering. The following are the cut-off marks for each course.

Course Cut-off mark Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering 182 Chemical Engineering 224 Civil Engineering 212.5 Electrical Engineering 212.5 Electronics and Computer Engineering 237.5 Industrial Production Engineering 194 Mechanical Engineering 219 Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 192 Polymer and Textile 186

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences deals with courses relating to the environment. They include Architecture, Building, Estate Management, and Fine Arts. Below is a list of courses and cut-off points required to join.

Course Cut-off mark Architecture 202 Building 160.5 Environmental Management 160 Estate Management 170.5 Technology Quantity Surveying 168.5 Surveying and Geoinformatics 178.5 Geography and Meteorology 180 Applied Art 175.5

Faculty of Medicine/Pharm/Health Sciences

The institution of higher learning offers medical and health courses. They include Medical Laboratory Science, Radiography, Medicine and Surgery. The entry points are higher when compared to other departments as follows.

Course Cut-off mark Anatomy 202 Human Physiology 217.5 Medical Laboratory Science 261 Medical Rehabilitation 250 Medicine and Surgery 310.5 Nursing/Nursing Science 276 Pharmacy 290 Physiology 217.5 Radiography 259.5 Environmental Health Science 230

Faculty of Sciences

The Faculty of Sciences is one of the important areas of study at the institution. It offers competitive courses like Biological Science, Botany, Zoology, and Applied Biochemistry. Check out the cut-off points for each course.

Course Cut-off mark Applied Biochemistry 217.5 Applied Microbiology and Brewing 216.5 Biological Science 202.5 Botany 210 Parasitology and Entomology 202.5 Zoology 204.5

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Another Faculty at UNIZIK is the Faculty of Physical Sciences. It has departments like Chemistry, Mathematics, Industrial Physics, and Geophysics. Below are the courses and their cut-off points.

Course Cut-off mark Chemistry 179.5 Computer Science 227.5 Geological Sciences 187.5 Geophysics 168 Mathematics 203 Physics/Industrial Physics 168.5 Pure and Industrial Chemistry 169.5 Statistics 165

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences has four departments which offer the following courses. The cut-off points for each course are as follows.

Course Cut-off mark Economics 229.5 Mass Communication 252.5 Political Science 228.5 Psychology 203 Sociology 216

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers courses that instil students with agricultural skills and knowledge. The cut-off points for the subjects are as follows.

Course Cut-off mark Agriculture 184 Food Science and Technology 213.5 Forestry and Wildlife 187.5

Faculty of Law/Legal Studies

The Faculty of Law has only one course, which is Civil Law. The cut-off point to do Law at UNIZIK is set at 271.

Does UNIZIK offer Nursing?

Yes, Nnamdi Azikiwe University offers nursing courses. The minimum entry points for nursing at the institution for 2024/2025 are 276.

What is the cut-off mark for Medical Lab?

The Medical Laboratory Science is offered under the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. The Medical Lab course at UNIZIK cut-off mark is 261.

What is the UNIZIK cut-off mark for medicine?

One of the most competitive courses offered at the institution is Medicine and Surgery. Prospective students who wish to do medicine at UNIZIK must have attained 310.5 points.

What is the UNIZIK cut-off mark for Engineering?

Students who wish to pursue engineering should score at least 212.5 points in Electrical and Civil Engineering. Students undertaking Chemical Engineering, 224, and Mechanical Engineering, 219 points.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has different UTME score requirements for each course, with Medicine and Surgery having the highest. Knowing the UNIZIK cut-off mark can help prospective students assess their eligibility and make informed decisions.

