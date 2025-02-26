Global site navigation

Local editions

UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses: a comprehensive guide for prospective students
Education

UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses: a comprehensive guide for prospective students

by  Naomi Karina 5 min read

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) is a federal university in Nigeria, established in 1991 in Nnewi, Anambra State. Like many institutions, it has specific admission requirements for prospective students. The UNIZIK cut-off mark serves as a key criterion for determining eligibility, with varying benchmarks depending on the chosen course of study.

A female student from UNIZIK wearing graduation attire (L), and the university's logo (L)
UNIZIK has set different cut-off marks depending on the course of study. Photo: @naugist on Facebook, @unizik.edu.ng (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The minimum cut-off mark at UNIZIK is 160 points. Some courses accepting 160 points and above include Environmental Management, Geophysics, and Statistics.
  • Certain courses have a minimum entry mark of 180 points, including Geography and Meteorology, Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering, and Agriculture.
  • Courses in the Faculties of Science, Social Sciences, Health Sciences, and Law require students to score over 200 points for admission.
  • The Medicine and Surgery programme requires prospective students to have a minimum of 310.5 points.

UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses

JAMB set a cut-off mark of 160 points for universities, including Nnamdi Azikiwe University. However, the federal university sets higher departmental cut-offs for various courses. Below is a comprehensive guide on all the courses and their cut-off points at UNIZIK.

Read also

How Howard Eskin's net worth has grown from sports talk through financial success

Faculty of Administration

UNIZIK offers various undergraduate courses under the Faculty of Administration. The following is a list of courses and their minimum entry points.

Course Cut-off mark
Accountancy/Accounting 244
Banking and Finance 211.5
Business Administration 219.5
Cooperative Economics and Management 206
Entrepreneurship 205.5
Marketing 208
Public Administration 202.5

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts offers many courses including Languages, Literature and Philosophy. Below are the entry points for each course under the Faculty of Art.

CourseCut-off mark
African and Asian Studies 184
Chinese Studies 185.5
English Language and Literature 245.5
Fine Arts 175.5
History 223.5
Linguistics 215.5
Modern and European Languages 203
Music 188
Philosophy 209
Religious and Human Relations 184
Theatre Arts 225

Faculty of Education

Education is one of the most important faculties at UNIZIK. The Faculty of Education offers knowledge and skills to educators in various disciplines such as Business, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics, Early Childhood and Primary Education.

Read also

Chief Keef's net worth reflects how he revolutionised the hip-hop scene

CourseCut-off mark
Adult Education 192
Business Education 183.5
Early Childhood and Primary Education 201
Education and Computer Science 189.5
Education and Economics 202
Education and Mathematics 194.5
Education and Religious Studies 233
Education and Physics 203.5
Education and Biology 215.5
Education and Chemistry 203.5
Education and English Language 233.5
Education and French 229
Education and Igbo 209.5
Education and Integrated Science 198
Education and Political Science 206
Educational Foundations 210.5
Educational Management and Policy 205.5
Electrical/Electronics Education 172.5
Guidance & Counselling 209
Health Education 183
Human Kinetics 186
Library and Information Management 199.5
Physical and Health Education 182
Physical Education 183
Science Education 188
Technical Education 171.5

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers various Undergraduate Academic programmes, including Chemical, Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering. The following are the cut-off marks for each course.

Read also

FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure

CourseCut-off mark
Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering 182
Chemical Engineering 224
Civil Engineering 212.5
Electrical Engineering 212.5
Electronics and Computer Engineering 237.5
Industrial Production Engineering 194
Mechanical Engineering 219
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering 192
Polymer and Textile 186

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences deals with courses relating to the environment. They include Architecture, Building, Estate Management, and Fine Arts. Below is a list of courses and cut-off points required to join.

CourseCut-off mark
Architecture202
Building160.5
Environmental Management 160
Estate Management 170.5
Technology Quantity Surveying 168.5
Surveying and Geoinformatics 178.5
Geography and Meteorology 180
Applied Art175.5

Faculty of Medicine/Pharm/Health Sciences

The institution of higher learning offers medical and health courses. They include Medical Laboratory Science, Radiography, Medicine and Surgery. The entry points are higher when compared to other departments as follows.

Read also

FUDMA cut-off mark and entry requirements for all courses

CourseCut-off mark
Anatomy 202
Human Physiology 217.5
Medical Laboratory Science 261
Medical Rehabilitation 250
Medicine and Surgery 310.5
Nursing/Nursing Science 276
Pharmacy290
Physiology 217.5
Radiography259.5
Environmental Health Science 230

Faculty of Sciences

The Faculty of Sciences is one of the important areas of study at the institution. It offers competitive courses like Biological Science, Botany, Zoology, and Applied Biochemistry. Check out the cut-off points for each course.

CourseCut-off mark
Applied Biochemistry 217.5
Applied Microbiology and Brewing 216.5
Biological Science 202.5
Botany210
Parasitology and Entomology 202.5
Zoology 204.5

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Another Faculty at UNIZIK is the Faculty of Physical Sciences. It has departments like Chemistry, Mathematics, Industrial Physics, and Geophysics. Below are the courses and their cut-off points.

CourseCut-off mark
Chemistry 179.5
Computer Science 227.5
Geological Sciences 187.5
Geophysics 168
Mathematics203
Physics/Industrial Physics 168.5
Pure and Industrial Chemistry 169.5
Statistics 165

Read also

22 best websites like Fingerhut: most popular buy now pay later platforms

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences has four departments which offer the following courses. The cut-off points for each course are as follows.

CourseCut-off mark
Economics229.5
Mass Communication 252.5
Political Science 228.5
Psychology203
Sociology 216

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers courses that instil students with agricultural skills and knowledge. The cut-off points for the subjects are as follows.

CourseCut-off mark
Agriculture184
Food Science and Technology 213.5
Forestry and Wildlife 187.5

Faculty of Law/Legal Studies

The Faculty of Law has only one course, which is Civil Law. The cut-off point to do Law at UNIZIK is set at 271.

Does UNIZIK offer Nursing?

Yes, Nnamdi Azikiwe University offers nursing courses. The minimum entry points for nursing at the institution for 2024/2025 are 276.

What is the cut-off mark for Medical Lab?

Read also

SF9 members' profiles: ages, heights, did the band lose members?

The Medical Laboratory Science is offered under the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. The Medical Lab course at UNIZIK cut-off mark is 261.

What is the UNIZIK cut-off mark for medicine?

One of the most competitive courses offered at the institution is Medicine and Surgery. Prospective students who wish to do medicine at UNIZIK must have attained 310.5 points.

What is the UNIZIK cut-off mark for Engineering?

Students who wish to pursue engineering should score at least 212.5 points in Electrical and Civil Engineering. Students undertaking Chemical Engineering, 224, and Mechanical Engineering, 219 points.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has different UTME score requirements for each course, with Medicine and Surgery having the highest. Knowing the UNIZIK cut-off mark can help prospective students assess their eligibility and make informed decisions.

Legit.ng published an article about Adeleke University school fees. Adeleke University is one of the private learning institutions in Nigeria. The institution, based in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria, admits students who have met its admission requirements and can afford school fees for the courses available.

Adeleke University offers a wide range of competitive undergraduate and graduate courses. The institution admits students through UTME, JUPEB, inter-university transfer and direct entry. Learn more about Adeleke University courses, school fees, and admission requirements in the guide.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Tags:
Hot: