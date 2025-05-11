Evangel University, Akaeze courses, admission requirements and procedure

Evangel University, Akaeze (EUA) provides a range of high-quality undergraduate programmes, enabling students to pursue their academic goals across various disciplines. Explore Evangel University Akaeze courses, admission requirements and application procedures for a smooth and successful admission process.

Evangel University, Akaeze courses

The private university primarily offers diverse undergraduate programs to equip students for success across various disciplines. Below is a list of faculties and the academic programmes available in each.

College of Management Science

The College of Management Science consists of four departments. They include:

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

Business Management

Marketing

College of Arts and Social Sciences

The College of Arts and Social Sciences offers undergraduate students six degree courses. These courses include:

Economics

English Language

History and International Studies

Mass Communication

Political Science

Sociology and Anthropology

College of Science

The College of Science comprises departments dedicated to scientific principles and practical applications. The courses offered are listed below.

Biotechnology

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Industry Chemistry

Physics with Electronics

Computer and Mathematics

Cybersecurity

College of Health Sciences

The College of Health Sciences aims to produce health professionals for the national and international scenes. The departments under it include:

Nursing Science

Public Health

Physiotherapy

Medical and Laboratory Science

Radiography and Radiation Science

Evangel University, Akaeze admission requirements

Each course has specific requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general EUA admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows.

Candidates must attain a cut-off mark of 160 points and above in the 2024/2025 UTME.

160 points and above in the 2024/2025 UTME. Candidates must have five (5) credits in their O'Level results from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics, in no more than two sittings.

in their O'Level results from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics, in no more than two sittings. One must be 16 years old at the time of application.

at the time of application. Candidates are required to choose the appropriate subject combination for their intended course, as prescribed by JAMB.

for their intended course, as prescribed by JAMB. Applicants applying for admission through Direct Entry must hold an OND, NCE, A-Level, or equivalent qualification in a relevant field.

Evangel University, Akaeze admission procedure

Although you may choose to apply for admission in person at the university, applying online is a simpler and more convenient option. Below is an easy-to-follow guide to help you apply for admission into various programmes at Evangel University, Akaeze.

Go to the EUA admission portal to create your profile. Click on the "Create Profile" button. Enter your JAMB/UTME 2024 Registration Number, full name and other necessary details. After submitting your profile, frequently visit the university's website for admission updates. If you are offered admission, promptly accept the offer and print your Provisional Admission Letter. Make a payment of ₦82,000, which covers the application form, acceptance, and accreditation fees. Students in the College of Health Sciences and the Department of Accounting are required to pay an additional ₦30,000 for the Professional Accreditation fee.

The payment should be made to any designated banks listed on the university's official website.

You are still eligible to apply, even if Evangel University, Akaeze was not one of your choices during UTME registration.

What is Evangel University Akaeze's cut-off mark?

To be eligible for a course at Evangel University Akaeze, you must attain a cut-off mark of at least 160. However, some competitive courses, such as the Nursing Science program, require a higher cut-off mark of 180.

Where is Evangel University, Akaeze located?

EUA is located in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. Its initial campus is at Kilomtre 48 along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Okpoto, within the Ishielu Local Government Area.

Evangel University, Akaeze courses cater to students seeking quality education in diverse fields, from health sciences to management science courses. These programmes are designed to equip students with the skills necessary to excel academically and professionally.

