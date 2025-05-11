Evangel University, Akaeze courses, admission requirements and procedure
Evangel University, Akaeze (EUA) provides a range of high-quality undergraduate programmes, enabling students to pursue their academic goals across various disciplines. Explore Evangel University Akaeze courses, admission requirements and application procedures for a smooth and successful admission process.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Evangel University, Akaeze courses
- Evangel University, Akaeze admission requirements
- Evangel University, Akaeze admission procedure
- What is Evangel University Akaeze's cut-off mark?
- Where is Evangel University, Akaeze located?
Key takeaways
- Applicants can apply for admission through the Evangel University, Akaeze portal.
- The JAMB cut-off mark for most undergraduate programs is 160.
- EUA has received approval from the NUC to launch a Bachelor of Science programme in Cybersecurity, alongside Computer Science, beginning in the 2025/2026 academic session.
Evangel University, Akaeze courses
The private university primarily offers diverse undergraduate programs to equip students for success across various disciplines. Below is a list of faculties and the academic programmes available in each.
College of Management Science
The College of Management Science consists of four departments. They include:
- Accountancy
- Banking and Finance
- Business Management
- Marketing
College of Arts and Social Sciences
The College of Arts and Social Sciences offers undergraduate students six degree courses. These courses include:
- Economics
- English Language
- History and International Studies
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Sociology and Anthropology
College of Science
The College of Science comprises departments dedicated to scientific principles and practical applications. The courses offered are listed below.
- Biotechnology
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology
- Industry Chemistry
- Physics with Electronics
- Computer and Mathematics
- Cybersecurity
College of Health Sciences
The College of Health Sciences aims to produce health professionals for the national and international scenes. The departments under it include:
- Nursing Science
- Public Health
- Physiotherapy
- Medical and Laboratory Science
- Radiography and Radiation Science
Evangel University, Akaeze admission requirements
Each course has specific requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general EUA admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows.
- Candidates must attain a cut-off mark of 160 points and above in the 2024/2025 UTME.
- Candidates must have five (5) credits in their O'Level results from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics, in no more than two sittings.
- One must be 16 years old at the time of application.
- Candidates are required to choose the appropriate subject combination for their intended course, as prescribed by JAMB.
- Applicants applying for admission through Direct Entry must hold an OND, NCE, A-Level, or equivalent qualification in a relevant field.
Evangel University, Akaeze admission procedure
Although you may choose to apply for admission in person at the university, applying online is a simpler and more convenient option. Below is an easy-to-follow guide to help you apply for admission into various programmes at Evangel University, Akaeze.
- Go to the EUA admission portal to create your profile.
- Click on the "Create Profile" button.
- Enter your JAMB/UTME 2024 Registration Number, full name and other necessary details.
- After submitting your profile, frequently visit the university's website for admission updates.
- If you are offered admission, promptly accept the offer and print your Provisional Admission Letter.
- Make a payment of ₦82,000, which covers the application form, acceptance, and accreditation fees. Students in the College of Health Sciences and the Department of Accounting are required to pay an additional ₦30,000 for the Professional Accreditation fee.
The payment should be made to any designated banks listed on the university's official website.
You are still eligible to apply, even if Evangel University, Akaeze was not one of your choices during UTME registration.
What is Evangel University Akaeze's cut-off mark?
To be eligible for a course at Evangel University Akaeze, you must attain a cut-off mark of at least 160. However, some competitive courses, such as the Nursing Science program, require a higher cut-off mark of 180.
Where is Evangel University, Akaeze located?
EUA is located in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. Its initial campus is at Kilomtre 48 along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Okpoto, within the Ishielu Local Government Area.
Evangel University, Akaeze courses cater to students seeking quality education in diverse fields, from health sciences to management science courses. These programmes are designed to equip students with the skills necessary to excel academically and professionally.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Osun State University courses and entry requirements. Knowing the current Osun State University courses and admission requirements is important for all prospective students.
Osun State University (UNIOSUN) is a public university in Nigeria. The National Universities Commission approved it on 21 December 2006. The institution has campuses in Ikire, Osogbo, Ipetu Ijesha, Ifetedo, and Ejigbo. Learn more about the courses offered at the institution in this post.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com