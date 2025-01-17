One of the best-graduating students of the University of Lagos has broken the silence concerning his achievement

He shared pictures from his convocation and proof of his 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

Many who came across the post praised the man's efforts and congratulated him on his graduation

A brilliant man, Samuel Badekale, celebrated his graduation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

He graduated from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics and emerged as one of the best-graduating students at the convocation.

UNILAG's best graduating student Samuel Badekale shares proof of his CGPA online. Photo: @SBadekale

Source: Twitter

The other UNILAG best-graduating student, Damilare Haroun Adebakin, is from the same department and has a 5.0 CGPA.

In an X post by @SBadekale, the man shared photos from his convocation and proof of his result.

UNILAG's best graduating student speaks

In the post, the young man noted that he also won numerous awards and broke records while in school.

He said:

“This is a testament that dreams come true! B.Sc Cell Biology and Genetics with perfect CGPA(5.00/5.00). Overall Best Graduating Student 2023/2024 @UnilagNigeria. Numerous awards & records broken. God did it! Proverbs 22:29.”

He further hinted at some other activities he was into while in school.

Samuel said:

“I didn’t just "read" at UNILAG. In 2022, I co-founded @smaunilag alongside amazing colleagues to raise awareness about the importance of mental health among students. Through this initiative, we partnered with the UNILAG Counselling Unit and organized various awareness programs.

“I’m also honored to be licensed to host the first-ever @TEDxIdiAraba event, providing a platform to share inspiring stories of resilience and innovation within the IdiAraba community. You can reach out to support or send a message to tedxidiaraba@gmail.com.

“And just to clarify, that's how my eyes have always been since birth. It isn't due to excessive reading or burning midnight candles (I hardly do overnight and I sleep well).”

See the post below:

Many hail UNILAG's best-graduating student

Many who came across the post appreciated the man’s achievements.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@jayejone said:

"This is beastly! Congratulations beast."

@Hakeem_Onitolo said:

"Congratulations Brother. You did that. Respect."

@Ayam_olly said:

"I’m genuinely curious about you and the other guy that had 5.00 cgpa from same department. What was your relationship like with him? Was it competitive or supportive?

@IgeOluwaseu said:

"If no b d invigilator wey dey always disturb me inside exam hall...watin b 5.0 wey I no fit get ....asegu ni first class.....upper ti wa okay."

