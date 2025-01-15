Ten master’s students earned a perfect 5.0 distinction for the first time in the history of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka

The scholars made history at the ongoing 55th convocation ceremony with their outstanding and remarkable achievement

Legit.ng reports that two students emerged as the over best-graduating students with a perfect CGPA of 5.0

Akoka, Abuja - Ten master’s students make history in the 55th convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka.

For the first time in UNILAG’s history, the exceptional master’s scholars earned a perfect 5.0 distinction.

The 10 master's students earned a perfect 5.0 distinction for the first time in UNILAG’s history. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

They distinguished themselves across different departments and courses of study as they made remarkable achievements.

These are the history makers according to UNILAG Sun

Onubogu Uchenna (Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Chemistry)

Onubogu said the second semester stretched him beyond limits, forcing him to master complex drug structures and other terminologies in record time while juggling my thesis.

He said he studied chemistry in his bachelor’s degree before venturing into Pharmaceutical Chemistry for his Masters.

The excited history maker said the constant love and support of his family, spiritual mentors, and friends kept him going.

Abdullahi Abubakar (Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Chemistry)

Abdullahi said he commuted from Sagamu in Ogun state to Idi-Araba every day. He disclosed that to meet up, he leaves home by 6 a.m. and often returns exhausted at 10 p.m.

According to Abdullahi, he decided to pursue a Master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Chemistry after he saw patients struggling with limited treatment options during his internship at ABUTH in 2020.

He admonished master’s students to remain focused, strive to learn beyond passing exams, and trust God if they want to graduate with distinction.

Tunwashe Daniel (Master of Science in Computer Science)

Tunwashe said graduating with a 5.0 showed that all his sacrifices including numerous challenges, financial constraints, and emotional pressures paid off.

He disclosed that he also kept updating notes and following his supervisor’s instructions to achieve the 5.0.

Muhammed Mariam (Master of Science in Computer Science)

Muhammed said she had a clear goal of achieving a 5.0 CGPA and that helped her to manage his time effectively.

She explained that her interest in programming and software engineering led me to pursue a Master’s in Computer Science.

Ogunleye Akeem (Master of Science in Production and Operations Management)

Ogunleye decided to pursue a master’s degree in Production and Operations Management to enhance his business management skills and drive exponential growth.

He said his academics, personal life, and business did not struggle with one another because he convinced himself that they are of the same entity.

Others are:

Ojelabi Titilayo (Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Chemistry)

Lawal Babatunde ( Master of Science in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering)

Johnson-Opeseitan Deborah (Master of Science in Natural Resources Conservation)

Olubanjo Emmanuel (Master of Science in Microbiology)

Omojola Joy (Master of Arts in Philosophy)

UNILAG celebrates overall best-graduating students

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2 students emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Students at the UNILAG 55th convocation ceremony.

Samuel Akinade Badekale and Damilare Haroun Adebakin graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Cell Biology & Genetics (CBG).

Nigerians took to social media to react and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Badekale and Adebakin.

