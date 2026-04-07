25 Hispanic soccer players who left an unforgettable mark on world football

Some of the most iconic Hispanic soccer players, past and present, include legends like Diego Maradona, Andrés Iniesta, Lionel Messi, and Alexia Putellas. Their prowess defined eras, created unforgettable moments on the world stage, and continues to inspire generations of football fans worldwide.

Some of the Hispanic soccer players are Lionel Messi (L), Alexia Putellas (C), and Diego Maradona (R). Photo: Patrick Smith, Oscar J. Barroso, Alexander Hassenstein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Diego Maradona is one of the Hispanic soccer players celebrated for the "Goal of the Century" and for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup .

and for leading Argentina to the . In March 2026, Hispanic football legend Lionel Messi scored his 900th career goal and now leads Inter Miami in the 2026 MLS season.

and now leads Inter Miami in the 2026 MLS season. Hugo Sánchez dominated La Liga, securing five straight Pichichi trophies while playing for Real Madrid.

dominated La Liga, securing while playing for Real Madrid. Alexia Putellas, a Spanish football star who plays for Barcelona in Liga F, became the first player to win the Ballon d'Or Féminin in consecutive years.

From legends to superstars: 25 Hispanic soccer players you should know

This list of top Hispanic soccer players is based on their club achievements, international impact, and overall influence on the game. Data was gathered from trusted sources, including FIFA, ESPN, and other reputable football outlets. The list is unordered and not exhaustive, as new stars continue to leave their mark on world football.

Name Country Notable team(s) Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona, Inter Miami Diego Maradona Argentina Napoli, Barcelona Hugo Sánchez Mexico Real Madrid Rafael Márquez Mexico Barcelona Andrés Iniesta Spain Barcelona Luis Suárez Uruguay Barcelona, Inter Miami Cuauhtémoc Blanco Mexico Club América Jorge Campos Mexico UNAM Pumas Carlos Valderrama Colombia Montpellier, Tampa Bay Mutiny Javier "Chicharito" Hernández Mexico Manchester United, Real Madrid Alexis Sánchez Chile Barcelona, Arsenal Keylor Navas Costa Rica Real Madrid, PSG Guillermo Ochoa Mexico Club América, Standard Liège Radamel Falcao Colombia Atlético Madrid, Porto Andrés Guardado Mexico PSV Eindhoven, Real Betis Alexia Putellas Spain Barcelona Edinson Cavani Uruguay PSG, Napoli Carlos Vela Mexico LAFC, Real Sociedad Héctor Herrera Mexico Porto, Atlético Madrid Marco Etcheverry Bolivia D.C. United Luis Hernández Mexico Necaxa, Club América Pável Pardo Mexico VfB Stuttgart, Club América Linda Caicedo Colombia Real Madrid Salvador Reyes Mexico Guadalajara (Chivas) Antonio Carbajal Mexico Club León

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's first goal. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi Date of birth: 24 June 1987

24 June 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of April 2026)

38 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the best Argentine football player of all time and a defining figure in Hispanic football. He is currently a player for Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer (MLS). Before joining Inter Miami, Messi spent most of his playing career at FC Barcelona, where he won 10 La Liga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League titles.

2. Diego Maradona

Diego Armando Maradona looks on prior to a match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. Photo: Gustavo Garello

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Diego Armando Maradona

Diego Armando Maradona Date of birth: 30 October 1960

30 October 1960 Date of death: 25 November 2020

25 November 2020 Age at death: 60 years

60 years Place of birth: Lanús, Argentina

Diego Maradona is forever celebrated as one of the greatest Hispanic men’s soccer players. He is famous for his ‘Goal of the Century’ and the legendary ‘Hand of God’ goal. Diego inspired Argentina to the 1986 World Cup triumph, securing his place as a national hero. He died on 25 November 2020 at the age of 60 due to a heart attack.

3. Hugo Sánchez

Former player Hugo Sanchez attends the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hugo Sánchez Márquez

Hugo Sánchez Márquez Date of birth: 11 July 1958

11 July 1958 Age: 67 years old (as of April 2026)

67 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Hugo Sánchez became a Real Madrid legend by winning five consecutive Pichichi trophies, cementing his place among Europe’s most prolific strikers. He scored 208 goals in 282 appearances for the club between 1985 and 1992 and represented Mexico in three World Cups.

4. Rafael Márquez

Rafael Marquez looks on prior to the Primera RFEF Play Off Final 1st Leg match. Photo: Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rafael Márquez Álvarez

Rafael Márquez Álvarez Date of birth: 13 February 1979

13 February 1979 Age: 47 years old (as of 2026)

47 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Zamora, Michoacán, Mexico

Rafael Márquez is among the few players to captain his country in five World Cups. Nicknamed "El Káiser," he was known for his defensive skill and leadership at FC Barcelona. Rafael also became the first Mexican to win the UEFA Champions League.

After retiring in July 2018, Márquez moved into coaching, leading Barcelona Atlètic and later joining Mexico's national team staff.

5. Andrés Iniesta

Andres Iniesta attends the "Princesa De Girona" Foundation Awards. Photo: Paolo Blocco

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andrés Iniesta Luján

Andrés Iniesta Luján Date of birth: 11 May 1984

11 May 1984 Age: 41 years old (as of April 2026)

41 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Fuentealbilla, Spain

Andrés Iniesta scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, securing his name in history. He was the key playmaker of Spain's "Tiki-taka" era, which brought three consecutive major titles. A Barcelona legend, Iniesta won more than 35 trophies before finishing his career in Japan and the UAE.

6. Luis Suárez

Luis Suárez during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg match. Photo: Maciej Rogowski

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz

Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz Date of birth: 24 January 1987

24 January 1987 Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)

39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Salto, Uruguay

Luis Suárez is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation. He won the European Golden Shoe twice while competing with legends like Messi and Ronaldo. Luis Suárez is Uruguay's all-time top scorer and helped them win the 2011 Copa América. As of 2026, he continues his goal-scoring form at Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

7. Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Cuauhtémoc Blanco arrives at Opening Night Of The 17th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival. Photo: Unique Nicole (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo

Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo Date of birth: 17 January 1973

17 January 1973 Age: 53 years old (as of 2026)

53 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Cuauhtémoc Blanco is a true icon for Club América and the Mexican national team. He is the only Mexican to win a FIFA senior tournament award, earning the Silver Ball and Silver Shoe at the 1999 Confederations Cup. After retiring in 2015, Blanco moved into a successful political career.

8. Jorge Campos

Jorge Campos is seen prior to the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Group A match between Portugal and Mexico. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jorge Francisco Campos Navarrete

Jorge Francisco Campos Navarrete Date of birth: 15 October 1966

15 October 1966 Age: 59 years old (as of April 2026)

59 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Acapulco, Mexico

Jorge Campos revolutionised goalkeeping by often playing as a striker. He earned 130 caps for Mexico and played in three World Cups, frequently switching positions on the field. The legendary Mexican goalkeeper returned from retirement in late 2025, signing with México FC at 58.

9. Carlos Valderrama

Carlos 'Pibe' Valderrama speaks to the media prior to the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Carlos Alberto Valderrama Palacio

Carlos Alberto Valderrama Palacio Date of birth: 2 September 1961

2 September 1961 Age: 64 years old (as of April 2026)

64 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Santa Marta, Colombia

Carlos Valderrama, nicknamed El Pibe, is also among the famous Hispanic soccer players. He captained Colombia during their golden era in the 1990s, playing in three World Cups. Valderrama also made history in MLS, winning the league's first MVP award in 1996 and setting long-standing assist records.

10. Javier "Chicharito" Hernández

Javier Hernández celebrates his goal during the match against Seattle Sounders. Photo: Shaun Clark

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Javier Hernández Balcázar

Javier Hernández Balcázar Date of birth: 1 June 1988

1 June 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of April 2026)

37 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Javier Hernández Balcázar, widely known as Chicharito, is a Mexican footballer who plays as a striker. He shone at clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid with his sharp poaching and movement. Hernández returned to Chivas Guadalajara in 2024 and featured in the 2025 Apertura season. He left in December 2025 and is currently a free agent.

11. Alexis Sánchez

Alexis Sanchez during the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC. Photo: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexis Alejandro Sánchez Sánchez

Alexis Alejandro Sánchez Sánchez Date of birth: 19 December 1988

19 December 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of April 2026)

37 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Tocopilla, Chile

Alexis Sánchez is a winger and striker for La Liga club Sevilla and the Chile national team. He led his nation to consecutive Copa América victories in 2015 and 2016. In late 2025, he transferred from Udinese to Sevilla, where he also operates as a second striker.

12. Keylor Navas

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the 7th round match between Pumas UNAM and Monterrey. Photo: Mauricio Salas

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keilor Antonio Navas Gamboa

Keilor Antonio Navas Gamboa Date of birth : 15 December 1986

: 15 December 1986 Age: 39 years old (as of April 2026)

39 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

Keylor Navas is one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history. He was crucial in Real Madrid's three straight Champions League wins from 2016 to 2018. As of March 2026, Navas is the starting goalkeeper for Pumas UNAM in Mexico's Liga MX. He joined the club in July 2025 after a brief stint with Newell's Old Boys in Argentina.

13. Guillermo Ochoa

Guillermo Ochoa warms up prior to the start of the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals game against Honduras. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña

Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña Date of birth: 13 July 1985

13 July 1985 Age: 40 years old (as of March 2026)

40 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa was the first Mexican goalkeeper to play in Ligue 1 (France) and La Liga (Spain). He currently plays in the Cypriot First Division for AEL Limassol, having joined the club in September 2025 on a one-year contract. As of 2026, Guillermo Ochoa aims to join Mexico's squad for a record sixth World Cup.

14. Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao holds the winner's trophy prior to the Final match between Korea DPR and Japan. Photo: Julian Medina

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Radamel Falcao García Zárate

Radamel Falcao García Zárate Date of birth: 10 February 1986

10 February 1986 Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)

40 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Santa Marta, Colombia

Radamel Falcao, known as El Tigre, was one of Europe's most feared strikers at Porto and Atlético Madrid. He holds the record for most goals in a single UEFA Europa League season, scoring 17 for Porto in the 2010/11 campaign. In 2024, Falcao returned to Colombia to join Millonarios and officially re-signed with the club in January 2026.

15. Andrés Guardado

Andres Guardado during the 11th round match between Santos Laguna and Leon. Photo: Jos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: José Andrés Guardado Hernández

José Andrés Guardado Hernández Date of birth: 28 September 1986

28 September 1986 Age: 39 years old (as of April 2026)

39 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Andrés Guardado is a legendary midfielder with over 180 caps, a Mexican record. He spent nearly two decades in Europe with clubs like PSV Eindhoven and Real Betis. After returning to Mexico with Club León in 2024, Guardado played his final professional matches during the Clausura 2025 tournament.

Following León’s quarterfinal elimination by Cruz Azul in May 2025, he retired at the age of 38.

16. Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas during the Copa de la Reina semi-final second leg match. Photo: Pablo Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexia Putellas Segura

Alexia Putellas Segura Date of birth: 4 February 1994

4 February 1994 Age: 32 years old (as of 2026)

32 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Mollet del Vallès, Spain

Alexia Putellas is one of the greatest Hispanic female soccer players of all time. She became the first player to win consecutive Ballon d'Or Féminin awards and has led Barcelona to multiple Champions League titles. Alexia continues to captain Barcelona, with her current contract set to expire in June 2026.

17. Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani during a Torneo Apertura Betano 2025 match. Photo: Rodrigo Valle

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Edinson Roberto Cavani Gómez

Edinson Roberto Cavani Gómez Date of birth: 14 February 1987

14 February 1987 Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)

39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Salto, Uruguay

Edinson Cavani, nicknamed El Matador, held the club record as all-time top scorer with 200 goals until Kylian Mbappé surpassed him in March 2023. He now ranks as the club’s second-highest scorer.

Though still a fan favourite at Boca Juniors, his 2026 season has been disrupted by a recurring lower back injury. As of late March, he has been sidelined for several weeks and is not expected to return until early July 2026.

18. Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela during the MLS Western Conference Final match. Photo: Shaun Clark

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Carlos Alberto Vela Garrido

Carlos Alberto Vela Garrido Date of birth: 1 March 1989

1 March 1989 Age: 37 years old (as of 2026)

37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Cancún, Mexico

Carlos Vela is one of the most celebrated Hispanic men’s soccer players. After shining with Real Sociedad in La Liga, he became a star for LAFC, setting a league record with 34 goals. After a 19-year career, Vela retired at age 36, playing his final match for LAFC in October 2024.

On 11 March 2026, LAFC announced that he had joined the club’s ownership group, making him a part-owner of the team.

19. Héctor Herrera

Hector Herrera during the 6th round match. Photo: Mauricio Salas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Héctor Miguel Herrera López

Héctor Miguel Herrera López Date of birth: 19 April 1990

19 April 1990 Age: 36 years old (as of 2026)

36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Rosarito, Mexico

Héctor Herrera holds the record for most Champions League appearances by a Mexican. He was a key midfielder for FC Porto and Atlético Madrid during his European career. Herrera won Olympic gold with Mexico in 2012 and starred in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Since 2022, he has been captain and designated player for the Houston Dynamo in MLS.

20. Marco Etcheverry

Marco Etcheverry speaks during the 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marco Antonio Etcheverry Vargas

Marco Antonio Etcheverry Vargas Date of birth: 26 September 1970

26 September 1970 Age: 55 years old (as of April 2026)

55 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Marco Etcheverry, nicknamed El Diablo, is one of Bolivia's greatest players. He starred in MLS with D.C. United, leading the club to multiple titles and representing Bolivia at the 1994 World Cup. Since late 2023, Marco has returned to Washington, D.C., as a U-15 Academy Coach for D.C. United.

21. Luis Hernández

Luis Hernandez during the La Liga match between Malaga and Eibar. Photo: Aitor Alcalde Colomer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Luis Arturo Hernández Carreón

Luis Arturo Hernández Carreón Date of birth: 22 December 1968

22 December 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of April 2026)

57 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Poza Rica, Mexico

Luis Hernández is famous for scoring 4 goals in 4 matches at the 1998 World Cup in France. He played a key role in Mexico’s 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup triumph. Luis ended his international career with 35 goals in 85 appearances, ranking fourth among El Tri’s all-time top scorers. He retired in 2005.

22. Pável Pardo

Pavel Pardo looks on prior the Rafael Marquez farewell match. Photo: Oscar Meza

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pável Pardo Segura

Pável Pardo Segura Date of birth: 26 July 1976

26 July 1976 Age: 49 years old (as of April 2026)

49 years old (as of April 2026) Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Pável Pardo was among the first Mexicans to succeed in the Bundesliga. He led VfB Stuttgart to the 2007 league title, earning him the nickname The Boss. The former professional footballer earned 148 caps for Mexico, ranking among the nation’s most capped players for many years.

23. Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo during the SheBelieves Cup match between Argentina and Colombia. Photo: Chris Carter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegría

Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegría Date of birth: 22 February 2005

22 February 2005 Age: 21 years old (as of 2026)

21 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Cali, Colombia

Linda is a rising star in Hispanic football. In 2023, she made history by playing in the U-17, U-20, and Senior World Cups in the same year at just 18. As of 2026, Linda Caicedo plays for Real Madrid Femenino and is ranked in the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or Féminin. Her goal against Germany in the 2023 World Cup was named the tournament's best.

24. Salvador Reyes

Portrait of Salvador Reyes Monteon crouching on the pitch with the ball. Photo: Keystone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Salvador Reyes Monteón

Salvador Reyes Monteón Date of birth: 20 September 1936

20 September 1936 Date of death: 29 December 2012

29 December 2012 Age at death: 76 years

76 years Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Salvador Reyes Monteón is a Mexican football legend who led Chivas' "Campeonísimo" era to seven league titles. He was the club’s all-time leading scorer with 122 league goals, a record that stood for 48 years before being surpassed by Omar Bravo in 2015. Reyes played in three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1966).

25. Antonio Carbajal

Antonio "La Tota" Carbajal poses backstage at the 2nd Annual Premios FOX Sports Awards. Photo: Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Antonio Rodríguez Carbajal

Antonio Rodríguez Carbajal Date of birth: 7 June 1929

7 June 1929 Date of death: 9 May 2023

9 May 2023 Age at death: 93 years

93 years Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Antonio “La Tota” Carbajal was the first player to appear in five World Cups (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, and 1966). This achievement earned him the nickname El Cinco Copas and stood as a world record for 32 years. He spent most of his career at Club León, winning two league titles.

Who are the most famous Hispanic soccer players?

Some of the most famous Hispanic soccer players include Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Alexia Putellas, and Hugo Sánchez, who have all left their mark on top leagues and international competitions.

Who is the best Mexican soccer player currently?

Santiago Giménez is widely regarded as the best Mexican soccer player currently, ranking as the top-performing Mexican player in 2026 with a FIFA rating of 79.

Hispanic soccer players continue to leave their mark on the global stage, inspiring millions with their skill, creativity, and passion. From Europe's top leagues to international tournaments, their impact on world football is undeniable. As new stars emerge and legends continue to inspire, Hispanic players' influence on the game is set to grow even stronger.

Legit.ng published an article about the best South Korean soccer players. The country is represented by male and female stars who have become key figures in Europe's top leagues, Major League Soccer, and international tournaments.

Through skill and determination, players such as Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, and Ji So-yun have confirmed South Korea's status as a rising football powerhouse. The country continues to produce top talent, achieving success at both club and international levels.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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