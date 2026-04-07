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25 Hispanic soccer players who left an unforgettable mark on world football
Football

25 Hispanic soccer players who left an unforgettable mark on world football

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
12 min read

Some of the most iconic Hispanic soccer players, past and present, include legends like Diego Maradona, Andrés Iniesta, Lionel Messi, and Alexia Putellas. Their prowess defined eras, created unforgettable moments on the world stage, and continues to inspire generations of football fans worldwide.

Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas, and Diego Maradona
Some of the Hispanic soccer players are Lionel Messi (L), Alexia Putellas (C), and Diego Maradona (R). Photo: Patrick Smith, Oscar J. Barroso, Alexander Hassenstein (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Diego Maradona is one of the Hispanic soccer players celebrated for the "Goal of the Century" and for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup.
  • In March 2026, Hispanic football legend Lionel Messi scored his 900th career goal and now leads Inter Miami in the 2026 MLS season.
  • Hugo Sánchez dominated La Liga, securing five straight Pichichi trophies while playing for Real Madrid.
  • Alexia Putellas, a Spanish football star who plays for Barcelona in Liga F, became the first player to win the Ballon d'Or Féminin in consecutive years.

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From legends to superstars: 25 Hispanic soccer players you should know

This list of top Hispanic soccer players is based on their club achievements, international impact, and overall influence on the game. Data was gathered from trusted sources, including FIFA, ESPN, and other reputable football outlets. The list is unordered and not exhaustive, as new stars continue to leave their mark on world football.

Name

Country

Notable team(s)

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Barcelona, Inter Miami

Diego Maradona

Argentina

Napoli, Barcelona

Hugo Sánchez

Mexico

Real Madrid

Rafael Márquez

Mexico

Barcelona

Andrés Iniesta

Spain

Barcelona

Luis Suárez

Uruguay

Barcelona, Inter Miami

Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Mexico

Club América

Jorge Campos

Mexico

UNAM Pumas

Carlos Valderrama

Colombia

Montpellier, Tampa Bay Mutiny

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández

Mexico

Manchester United, Real Madrid

Alexis Sánchez

Chile

Barcelona, Arsenal

Keylor Navas

Costa Rica

Real Madrid, PSG

Guillermo Ochoa

Mexico

Club América, Standard Liège

Radamel Falcao

Colombia

Atlético Madrid, Porto

Andrés Guardado

Mexico

PSV Eindhoven, Real Betis

Alexia Putellas

Spain

Barcelona

Edinson Cavani

Uruguay

PSG, Napoli

Carlos Vela

Mexico

LAFC, Real Sociedad

Héctor Herrera

Mexico

Porto, Atlético Madrid

Marco Etcheverry

Bolivia

D.C. United

Luis Hernández

Mexico

Necaxa, Club América

Pável Pardo

Mexico

VfB Stuttgart, Club América

Linda Caicedo

Colombia

Real Madrid

Salvador Reyes

Mexico

Guadalajara (Chivas)

Antonio Carbajal

Mexico

Club León

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1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi at Chase Stadium
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's first goal. Photo: Carmen Mandato
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi
  • Date of birth: 24 June 1987
  • Age: 38 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the best Argentine football player of all time and a defining figure in Hispanic football. He is currently a player for Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer (MLS). Before joining Inter Miami, Messi spent most of his playing career at FC Barcelona, where he won 10 La Liga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League titles.

2. Diego Maradona

Diego Armando Maradona at Alberto J. Armando Stadium
Diego Armando Maradona looks on prior to a match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. Photo: Gustavo Garello
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Diego Armando Maradona
  • Date of birth: 30 October 1960
  • Date of death: 25 November 2020
  • Age at death: 60 years
  • Place of birth: Lanús, Argentina

Diego Maradona is forever celebrated as one of the greatest Hispanic men’s soccer players. He is famous for his ‘Goal of the Century’ and the legendary ‘Hand of God’ goal. Diego inspired Argentina to the 1986 World Cup triumph, securing his place as a national hero. He died on 25 November 2020 at the age of 60 due to a heart attack.

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3. Hugo Sánchez

Former player Hugo Sanchez at AT&T Stadium
Former player Hugo Sanchez attends the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photo: Omar Vega
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Hugo Sánchez Márquez
  • Date of birth: 11 July 1958
  • Age: 67 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Hugo Sánchez became a Real Madrid legend by winning five consecutive Pichichi trophies, cementing his place among Europe’s most prolific strikers. He scored 208 goals in 282 appearances for the club between 1985 and 1992 and represented Mexico in three World Cups.

4. Rafael Márquez

Rafael Marquez at Estadi Johan Cruyff
Rafael Marquez looks on prior to the Primera RFEF Play Off Final 1st Leg match. Photo: Pedro Salado
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rafael Márquez Álvarez
  • Date of birth: 13 February 1979
  • Age: 47 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Zamora, Michoacán, Mexico

Rafael Márquez is among the few players to captain his country in five World Cups. Nicknamed "El Káiser," he was known for his defensive skill and leadership at FC Barcelona. Rafael also became the first Mexican to win the UEFA Champions League.

After retiring in July 2018, Márquez moved into coaching, leading Barcelona Atlètic and later joining Mexico's national team staff.

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5. Andrés Iniesta

Andres Iniesta at Gran Teatre Del Liceu
Andres Iniesta attends the "Princesa De Girona" Foundation Awards. Photo: Paolo Blocco
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Andrés Iniesta Luján
  • Date of birth: 11 May 1984
  • Age: 41 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Fuentealbilla, Spain

Andrés Iniesta scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, securing his name in history. He was the key playmaker of Spain's "Tiki-taka" era, which brought three consecutive major titles. A Barcelona legend, Iniesta won more than 35 trophies before finishing his career in Japan and the UAE.

6. Luis Suárez

Luis Suárez at Estádio José Alvalade
Luis Suárez during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg match. Photo: Maciej Rogowski
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz
  • Date of birth: 24 January 1987
  • Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Salto, Uruguay

Luis Suárez is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation. He won the European Golden Shoe twice while competing with legends like Messi and Ronaldo. Luis Suárez is Uruguay's all-time top scorer and helped them win the 2011 Copa América. As of 2026, he continues his goal-scoring form at Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

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7. Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Cuauhtémoc Blanco at The Montalban
Cuauhtémoc Blanco arrives at Opening Night Of The 17th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival. Photo: Unique Nicole (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo
  • Date of birth: 17 January 1973
  • Age: 53 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Cuauhtémoc Blanco is a true icon for Club América and the Mexican national team. He is the only Mexican to win a FIFA senior tournament award, earning the Silver Ball and Silver Shoe at the 1999 Confederations Cup. After retiring in 2015, Blanco moved into a successful political career.

8. Jorge Campos

FIFA Legend Jorge Campos at Kazan Arena
Jorge Campos is seen prior to the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Group A match between Portugal and Mexico. Photo: Michael Regan
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jorge Francisco Campos Navarrete
  • Date of birth: 15 October 1966
  • Age: 59 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Acapulco, Mexico

Jorge Campos revolutionised goalkeeping by often playing as a striker. He earned 130 caps for Mexico and played in three World Cups, frequently switching positions on the field. The legendary Mexican goalkeeper returned from retirement in late 2025, signing with México FC at 58.

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9. Carlos Valderrama

Colombian former player Carlos 'Pibe' Valderrama at James L. Knight Center
Carlos 'Pibe' Valderrama speaks to the media prior to the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carlos Alberto Valderrama Palacio
  • Date of birth: 2 September 1961
  • Age: 64 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Santa Marta, Colombia

Carlos Valderrama, nicknamed El Pibe, is also among the famous Hispanic soccer players. He captained Colombia during their golden era in the 1990s, playing in three World Cups. Valderrama also made history in MLS, winning the league's first MVP award in 1996 and setting long-standing assist records.

10. Javier "Chicharito" Hernández

Javier Hernández at the Dignity Health Sports Park
Javier Hernández celebrates his goal during the match against Seattle Sounders. Photo: Shaun Clark
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Javier Hernández Balcázar
  • Date of birth: 1 June 1988
  • Age: 37 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Javier Hernández Balcázar, widely known as Chicharito, is a Mexican footballer who plays as a striker. He shone at clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid with his sharp poaching and movement. Hernández returned to Chivas Guadalajara in 2024 and featured in the 2025 Apertura season. He left in December 2025 and is currently a free agent.

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11. Alexis Sánchez

Alexis Sanchez at Spotify Camp Nou
Alexis Sanchez during the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC. Photo: Jose Breton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Alexis Alejandro Sánchez Sánchez
  • Date of birth: 19 December 1988
  • Age: 37 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Tocopilla, Chile

Alexis Sánchez is a winger and striker for La Liga club Sevilla and the Chile national team. He led his nation to consecutive Copa América victories in 2015 and 2016. In late 2025, he transferred from Udinese to Sevilla, where he also operates as a second striker.

12. Keylor Navas

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas at Estadio Olimpico Universitario
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the 7th round match between Pumas UNAM and Monterrey. Photo: Mauricio Salas
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Keilor Antonio Navas Gamboa
  • Date of birth: 15 December 1986
  • Age: 39 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

Keylor Navas is one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history. He was crucial in Real Madrid's three straight Champions League wins from 2016 to 2018. As of March 2026, Navas is the starting goalkeeper for Pumas UNAM in Mexico's Liga MX. He joined the club in July 2025 after a brief stint with Newell's Old Boys in Argentina.

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13. Guillermo Ochoa

Guillermo Ochoa at Levi's Stadium
Guillermo Ochoa warms up prior to the start of the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals game against Honduras. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña
  • Date of birth: 13 July 1985
  • Age: 40 years old (as of March 2026)
  • Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa was the first Mexican goalkeeper to play in Ligue 1 (France) and La Liga (Spain). He currently plays in the Cypriot First Division for AEL Limassol, having joined the club in September 2025 on a one-year contract. As of 2026, Guillermo Ochoa aims to join Mexico's squad for a record sixth World Cup.

14. Radamel Falcao

Colombian footballer at Estadio El Campin
Radamel Falcao holds the winner's trophy prior to the Final match between Korea DPR and Japan. Photo: Julian Medina
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Radamel Falcao García Zárate
  • Date of birth: 10 February 1986
  • Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Santa Marta, Colombia

Radamel Falcao, known as El Tigre, was one of Europe's most feared strikers at Porto and Atlético Madrid. He holds the record for most goals in a single UEFA Europa League season, scoring 17 for Porto in the 2010/11 campaign. In 2024, Falcao returned to Colombia to join Millonarios and officially re-signed with the club in January 2026.

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15. Andrés Guardado

Andres Guardado at Corona Stadium
Andres Guardado during the 11th round match between Santos Laguna and Leon. Photo: Jos Alvarez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: José Andrés Guardado Hernández
  • Date of birth: 28 September 1986
  • Age: 39 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Andrés Guardado is a legendary midfielder with over 180 caps, a Mexican record. He spent nearly two decades in Europe with clubs like PSV Eindhoven and Real Betis. After returning to Mexico with Club León in 2024, Guardado played his final professional matches during the Clausura 2025 tournament.

Following León’s quarterfinal elimination by Cruz Azul in May 2025, he retired at the age of 38.

16. Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas at Estadi Johan Cruyff
Alexia Putellas during the Copa de la Reina semi-final second leg match. Photo: Pablo Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Alexia Putellas Segura
  • Date of birth: 4 February 1994
  • Age: 32 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Mollet del Vallès, Spain

Alexia Putellas is one of the greatest Hispanic female soccer players of all time. She became the first player to win consecutive Ballon d'Or Féminin awards and has led Barcelona to multiple Champions League titles. Alexia continues to captain Barcelona, with her current contract set to expire in June 2026.

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17. Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani at Estadio Alberto J. Armando
Edinson Cavani during a Torneo Apertura Betano 2025 match. Photo: Rodrigo Valle
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Edinson Roberto Cavani Gómez
  • Date of birth: 14 February 1987
  • Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Salto, Uruguay

Edinson Cavani, nicknamed El Matador, held the club record as all-time top scorer with 200 goals until Kylian Mbappé surpassed him in March 2023. He now ranks as the club’s second-highest scorer.

Though still a fan favourite at Boca Juniors, his 2026 season has been disrupted by a recurring lower back injury. As of late March, he has been sidelined for several weeks and is not expected to return until early July 2026.

18. Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela at BMO Stadium
Carlos Vela during the MLS Western Conference Final match. Photo: Shaun Clark
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carlos Alberto Vela Garrido
  • Date of birth: 1 March 1989
  • Age: 37 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Cancún, Mexico

Carlos Vela is one of the most celebrated Hispanic men’s soccer players. After shining with Real Sociedad in La Liga, he became a star for LAFC, setting a league record with 34 goals. After a 19-year career, Vela retired at age 36, playing his final match for LAFC in October 2024.

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On 11 March 2026, LAFC announced that he had joined the club’s ownership group, making him a part-owner of the team.

19. Héctor Herrera

Hector Herrera at Estadio Olimpico Universitario
Hector Herrera during the 6th round match. Photo: Mauricio Salas (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Héctor Miguel Herrera López
  • Date of birth: 19 April 1990
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Rosarito, Mexico

Héctor Herrera holds the record for most Champions League appearances by a Mexican. He was a key midfielder for FC Porto and Atlético Madrid during his European career. Herrera won Olympic gold with Mexico in 2012 and starred in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Since 2022, he has been captain and designated player for the Houston Dynamo in MLS.

20. Marco Etcheverry

Marco Etcheverry at Toyota Stadium
Marco Etcheverry speaks during the 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo: Omar Vega
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marco Antonio Etcheverry Vargas
  • Date of birth: 26 September 1970
  • Age: 55 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Marco Etcheverry, nicknamed El Diablo, is one of Bolivia's greatest players. He starred in MLS with D.C. United, leading the club to multiple titles and representing Bolivia at the 1994 World Cup. Since late 2023, Marco has returned to Washington, D.C., as a U-15 Academy Coach for D.C. United.

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21. Luis Hernández

Luis Hernandez at Estadio La Rosaleda
Luis Hernandez during the La Liga match between Malaga and Eibar. Photo: Aitor Alcalde Colomer
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Luis Arturo Hernández Carreón
  • Date of birth: 22 December 1968
  • Age: 57 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Poza Rica, Mexico

Luis Hernández is famous for scoring 4 goals in 4 matches at the 1998 World Cup in France. He played a key role in Mexico’s 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup triumph. Luis ended his international career with 35 goals in 85 appearances, ranking fourth among El Tri’s all-time top scorers. He retired in 2005.

22. Pável Pardo

Pavel Pardo at Jalisco Stadium
Pavel Pardo looks on prior the Rafael Marquez farewell match. Photo: Oscar Meza
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Pável Pardo Segura
  • Date of birth: 26 July 1976
  • Age: 49 years old (as of April 2026)
  • Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Pável Pardo was among the first Mexicans to succeed in the Bundesliga. He led VfB Stuttgart to the 2007 league title, earning him the nickname The Boss. The former professional footballer earned 148 caps for Mexico, ranking among the nation’s most capped players for many years.

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23. Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo at the SheBelieves Cup
Linda Caicedo during the SheBelieves Cup match between Argentina and Colombia. Photo: Chris Carter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegría
  • Date of birth: 22 February 2005
  • Age: 21 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Cali, Colombia

Linda is a rising star in Hispanic football. In 2023, she made history by playing in the U-17, U-20, and Senior World Cups in the same year at just 18. As of 2026, Linda Caicedo plays for Real Madrid Femenino and is ranked in the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or Féminin. Her goal against Germany in the 2023 World Cup was named the tournament's best.

24. Salvador Reyes

Salvador Reyes during a match
Portrait of Salvador Reyes Monteon crouching on the pitch with the ball. Photo: Keystone (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Salvador Reyes Monteón
  • Date of birth: 20 September 1936
  • Date of death: 29 December 2012
  • Age at death: 76 years
  • Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Salvador Reyes Monteón is a Mexican football legend who led Chivas' "Campeonísimo" era to seven league titles. He was the club’s all-time leading scorer with 122 league goals, a record that stood for 48 years before being surpassed by Omar Bravo in 2015. Reyes played in three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1966).

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25. Antonio Carbajal

Antonio "La Tota" Carbajal at the Jackie Gleason Theatre
Antonio "La Tota" Carbajal poses backstage at the 2nd Annual Premios FOX Sports Awards. Photo: Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Antonio Rodríguez Carbajal
  • Date of birth: 7 June 1929
  • Date of death: 9 May 2023
  • Age at death: 93 years
  • Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Antonio “La Tota” Carbajal was the first player to appear in five World Cups (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, and 1966). This achievement earned him the nickname El Cinco Copas and stood as a world record for 32 years. He spent most of his career at Club León, winning two league titles.

Who are the most famous Hispanic soccer players?

Some of the most famous Hispanic soccer players include Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Alexia Putellas, and Hugo Sánchez, who have all left their mark on top leagues and international competitions.

Who is the best Mexican soccer player currently?

Santiago Giménez is widely regarded as the best Mexican soccer player currently, ranking as the top-performing Mexican player in 2026 with a FIFA rating of 79.

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Most handsome musician in Nigeria: 10 finest men in the industry

Hispanic soccer players continue to leave their mark on the global stage, inspiring millions with their skill, creativity, and passion. From Europe's top leagues to international tournaments, their impact on world football is undeniable. As new stars emerge and legends continue to inspire, Hispanic players' influence on the game is set to grow even stronger.

Legit.ng published an article about the best South Korean soccer players. The country is represented by male and female stars who have become key figures in Europe's top leagues, Major League Soccer, and international tournaments.

Through skill and determination, players such as Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, and Ji So-yun have confirmed South Korea's status as a rising football powerhouse. The country continues to produce top talent, achieving success at both club and international levels.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com

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