How to unshare data on MTN, and how to know if you're sharing data

Wondering how to unshare data on MTN and check if your line is sharing data? There are several easy ways to do this, including MTN USSD codes, the MyMTN NG app, your phone’s hotspot settings, or by contacting MTN customer care. These options help you control usage and avoid unexpected data depletion.

Key takeaways

Dial *321# on MTN Nigeria to view, manage, and deactivate any active data-sharing or data-gifting settings.

on MTN Nigeria to view, manage, and deactivate any active data-sharing or data-gifting settings. Launch the MyMTN NG app and go to the Data Share/Gift section to see all connected beneficiary numbers.

and go to the section to see all connected beneficiary numbers. You can tell you're sharing data if your balance decreases even when mobile data and hotspot are turned off.

How to unshare data on MTN: A quick guide to stopping unwanted sharing

How do I remove someone sharing my data on MTN? Sharing your MTN data can be helpful, but there are times when you may want to limit others’ access to your bundle. MTN offers straightforward methods to unshare data and regain full control of your plan. Here’s how to do it using different methods.

Using USSD code

Unlike some networks, MTN Nigeria doesn’t offer a single USSD code to unshare data. Sharing is managed through data gifting and beneficiary controls. Follow these simple steps to unshare your data instantly.

Dial *321# from your MTN line. Choose Option 2, 'Data Gifting.' Select Option 3, 'Manage Beneficiaries.' Tap "Remove Beneficiary" (or a similar option). Enter the MTN number you wish to remove.

A confirmation message will be sent to you once the number has been successfully removed.

Through the MyMTN NG app

Conveniently manage your MTN data sharing through the MyMTN NG app. Use these steps to stop sharing and secure your bundles.

Download and open the myMTN NG app from Google Play (Android) or the App Store (iOS). Log in using your MTN number and verify with the OTP if prompted. From the home screen, tap 'Data.' Go to 'Shared Data' (may also appear as 'Data Sharing' or 'Manage Shared Data'). View the list of numbers you've shared data with. Tap 'Remove' or 'Delete' next to the number you want to unshare and confirm.

Depending on app updates, the labels might differ slightly, but you can typically remove beneficiaries under 'Shared Data' or 'Manage Shared Data.'

By disabling hotspot / tethering

Protect your data by turning off hotspot or tethering. Follow these simple steps to switch it off.

Open the Settings app on your phone. Navigate to 'Network & Internet' or 'Connections' depending on your device. Tap 'Hotspot & Tethering' or 'Mobile Hotspot.' Switch off 'Mobile Hotspot' and 'USB/Bluetooth tethering' if they are on. Check that the hotspot icon is no longer in your status bar, confirming it's disabled.

This only turns off direct device sharing and does not remove any MTN data share beneficiaries set up through the network.

Reach out to MTN customer care for fast and easy help with stopping data sharing. Here's how to get in touch.

Dial MTN customer care number 180 from your MTN line, or 0813-101-0180 (or sometimes 0700-100-0180) from any other network. Follow the automated instructions and wait for a customer care representative to pick up. Inform the representative that you wish to unshare your data or check active data beneficiaries. Provide the necessary details, including your MTN number, full name, your most recent recharge, and any verification information requested. Wait for confirmation from the representative that the beneficiaries have been removed, or your shared data settings have been updated successfully.

Unlike blocking an account, which occurs instantly, unsharing data at the network level through customer care is a manual process and may take a few minutes to complete.

How do I know if my MTN data is shared?

Monitor your MTN data plans to prevent unwanted sharing. Use these methods to identify all active shared plans.

Using USSD code

Check if your MTN data is being shared in seconds using a USSD code. Follow these simple steps to see all linked numbers.

Dial *321# from your MTN line. Follow the on-screen prompts and select 'Data Gifting.' Tap 'Manage Beneficiaries' to view all numbers linked to your data bundle. Review the list; any number listed is currently sharing your data.

Using the MyMTN NG app

Find out if anyone is using your MTN data with the MyMTN NG app. See which numbers are connected in just a few taps.

Open the myMTN NG app on your mobile phone. Log in with your MTN number. Navigate to the 'Data' section, then select 'Data Share' or 'Shared Data.' Check the list of linked numbers

Gain clarity on your MTN data sharing by contacting customer care. Follow these simple steps to find out.

Dial 180 from your MTN line or 0813-101-0180 from another network. Follow the automated prompts and wait to be connected to a customer care representative. Tell the agent you want to check your active data beneficiaries. Provide your MTN number and any requested verification details. Wait for the representative to confirm which numbers are currently sharing your data.

Checking data usage patterns

Spot if your MTN data is being shared by checking your usage patterns. Follow these steps to identify unusual activity and linked numbers:

Monitor your data balance regularly over time. Watch for unusual drops, especially when your phone is not actively in use.

A sudden decrease could mean your data is being shared with other numbers.

How do I disconnect someone from sharing my data?

You can stop someone from using your MTN data by removing them as a beneficiary via the USSD code *321#, the myMTN NG app, or by contacting MTN customer care, which immediately revokes their access.

You can unshare your MTN data through the MyMTN NG app, USSD codes, or by disabling hotspot or tethering. These options let you remove unwanted beneficiaries and protect your data balance. By regularly checking and managing shared numbers, you maintain full control over your mobile data.

