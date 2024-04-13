Abedi Pele's biography: his age, family, and relationship to Pele

Abedi Yew, popularly known as Abedi Pele, is a Ghanaian former professional football player. He played as an attacking midfielder or forward. He also served as the Ghana national team captain. Thus, Abedi is widely considered among the greatest African football players ever. He won the UEFA Champions League in 1993 and was the first to win the CAF award in 1992.

Abedi Ayew Pele at the Golden Foot Ceremony Awards on 10 October 2011 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Liewig Christian/ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abedi Pele played football for almost three decades, from 1970 to 1998, before he became the manager of Nania F.C. As a playmaker, Pele was well-known for his speed, close control, and dribbling skills, as well as his passing and goalscoring ability. He played for numerous European clubs and found fame in the French Ligue 1 with Lille and Marseille.

Profile summary

Full name Abedi Ayew Famous as Abedi Pele Gender Male Date of birth 5 November 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Kibi, Eastern Region, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Kwame and Sola Ayew Relationship status Married Wife Maha Ayew Children 3 Profession Former professional footballer, football manager

Abedi Pele’s biography

The former professional football player was born in Kibi, Eastern Region, Ghana, and raised in Dome on the northern outskirts of the city of Accra. He is a Ghanaian national of African heritage. Abedi was nicknamed ‘Pele’ because his football skills were likened to the late Brazilian's legendary soccer player Pelé.

After completing his primary education, he enrolled at Ghana Senior High School in Tamale.

What is Abedi Pele’s age?

The retired football player is 59 years old as of 2024. When was Abedi Pele born? He was born on 5 November 1964. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Fast five facts about Abedi Pele. Photo: KAMBOU SIA/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Career

After playing for the Great Falcons for almost eight years, Abedi Pele commenced his professional football career with Real Tamale United in Ghana in 1978. He became among the pioneers of African football in Europe, one of the first great African players to impact European club football.

What teams has Abedi Pele played for? He played for numerous European clubs in Switzerland, Germany, Italy and, most notably, France, where he helped Marseille win the 1993 UEFA Champions League. Some notable clubs he played for include Chamois Niortais F.C., Olympique Lyonnais, FC Zürich, Torino FC and Al Sadd SC.

Abédi Pelé played for Ghana 73 times and is considered the greatest football player in his country's history. He was among the first African soccer players to finish highly in FIFA World Player of the Year lists in 1991 and 1992. He later served as the captain of Ghana's national soccer team for 6 years between 1992 and 1998.

The football legend owns Nania F.C., a Ghanaian professional football club based in Legon, Greater Accra. The club aims to nurture young talents to augment the fledging league of the country. Furthermore, he has been involved with various charity works across the African continent aimed at helping younger players achieve the level that will help them succeed nationally.

Who is Abedi Pele’s wife?

The Ghanaian football legend is married to Maha Ayew, a businessperson and director. Abedi and Maha met in the 1980s and tied the knot on 9 August 1987. The couple share three sons namely Jordan, Ibrahim and Andre.

Abedi Pele’s sons are among the few globally acclaimed brothers currently playing football. André and Rahim represented Ghana in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, while Jordan and André represented Ghana in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Abedi Ayew in Accra, Ghana on 13 July 2017. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

What year did Abedi Pele retire?

Pelé announced his retirement in 1974 but, in 1975, agreed to a three-year $7 million contract with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League and to promote the game in the United States. He retired after leading the Cosmos to the league championship in 1977.

What is Abedi Pele’s height?

The retired footballer stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Fast facts about Abedi Pele

Who is Abedi Pele? He is a Ghanaian former professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder. He served as captain of the Ghana national team. Where is Abedi Pele from? He was born in Kibi, Eastern Region, Ghana. How old is Abedi Pele? The former soccer player is 59 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 5 November 1964. Has Abedi Pele won a Champions League? Yes, he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993. Is Abedi Pele's wife a Ghanaian? Maha Ayew is reportedly a Lebanese national. Who are Abedi Pele’s children? He has three sons, Ibrahim, André, and Jordan, who have also become internationals for Ghana. Is Abedi Pele related to Pele? No, Abedi earned the nickname "Pele" due to his football prowess similar to that of the legendary Brazilian athlete Pelé. What is Abedi Pele’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Abedi Pele is a former professional football player from Ghana. He served as the captain of the national team and is widely considered among the greatest African football players of all time. He is currently the manager of Nania F.C., a Ghanaian professional football club in Legon, Greater Accra.

