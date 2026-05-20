Arsenal have been crowned the 2025/26 Premier League champions after Manchester City drew against Bournemouth

The 14-time Premier League winners have announced the date and venue of their proposed trophy

Spanish manager Mikel Arteta ended Arsenal’s long wait for league glory after three previous runner-up finishes

Arsenal have emerged crowned champions of the 2025/26 English Premier League after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19.

France youth international Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 36th minute before Norwegian striker Erling Haaland grabbed a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium.

The Gunners would have been forced to wait until the final day of the season had Manchester City secured victory in their Matchday 37 fixture.

Arsenal announces date and venue for the 2026 Premier League title parade. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The North London side have now won their first Premier League title since the historic 2003/04 “Invincibles” campaign under legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal announce parade date

Arsenal have confirmed that their Premier League trophy parade will take place in the Borough of Islington.

In an official statement, the club announced that the celebrations will begin at 2pm on Sunday, May 31.

The Gunners also stated that the parade could become even more historic if Arsenal defeat Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday, May 30. The statement read:

"We are delighted to announce that we will come together with our supporters and community for a special parade around our home borough of Islington, starting from 2pm on Sunday 31 May, to celebrate our title.

"This follows our UEFA Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday 30 May, at 5pm (UK time). Should we be successful in this game, our parade will also celebrate this historic triumph.

"This will be a major public event, and we anticipate large numbers of supporters will turn out in the local area.

Arsenal send message to fans

Arsenal have applauded their fans for their undying support throughout the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Gunners informed the residents and businesses that there would be a disruption of vehicular movement across the borough, per ESPN. The statement read:

Fans celebrate outside Emirates Stadium as Arsenal wins the Premier League title after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. Photo by: Leon Neal.

Source: Getty Images

"You’ve all stood behind us and willed us on to this point, and we cannot wait to lift the trophy at Selhurst Park in front of our travelling supporters after the final whistle this weekend.

"We hope you are able to join our celebrations on the day. Local residents and businesses should be advised that the event will lead to disruption across the borough that will involve road closures and parking suspensions.

"You may also find it difficult to move normally around the borough or pass through the route."

Fans react to Arsenal's announcement

@Becky2Ars said:

"Let it be known to the whole world that Arsenal are the champions."

@Arsenal_rep1 wrote:

"This is beautiful, we are doing premier league and champions league together."

@ubig1 added:

"I have been waiting for the confirmation - See you on the 31st.

"I can’t be the only one flying from America 😁😎🍾. We shutting down north London 🔥🔥🔥."

@brianxotis said:

"To all of us who are Arsenal fans,may God continue blessing us with the spirit of patience,hope & Belief that has carried us the past 22 years."

Guardiola reacts after Arsenal win EPL

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pep Guardiola has spoken about his future after Arsenal were crowned the 2025/26 Premier League champions following Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth.

Manchester City needed to beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to drag the Premier League title race to the final day, but failed to do so.

Source: Legit.ng