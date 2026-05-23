Another emotional video of reality star Phyna has surfaced online as she continued to lament about her family

She went on a livestream and was seen crying as she shared how her family reacted to her sister’s demise and what they allegedly wanted from her

Many were not sympathetic towards her, as some dragged her and asked about her BBL surgery

Another crying video of former Big Brother Naija housemate Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has surfaced online as she was seen on a livestream.

Earlier, Phyna was seen during her TikTok live as she ranted about her family. She claimed that all her family wants is what they can benefit from her, even after her sister’s demise.

Reactions as Phyna sheds hot tears, laments over family demands. Photo credit@unsusualphyna

Source: Instagram

She added that her family does not care if any child is sick, saying they would go about their activities unbothered.

In another viral video, she broke down uncontrollably as she shared how she spent her Big Brother Naija prize money.

According to her, no one advised her to invest after winning the money, as they were only interested in what they could get from her.

She claimed she did a lot of boreholes for family members and supported them whenever they came to her.

Phyna sheds hot tears on livestream, speaks about her family. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

BBNaija’s Phyna shares more about her family

Speaking further, the reality star stated that her problems started when she learned how to say no, adding that her father went to Vanguard to grant an interview and speak negatively about her.

She also claimed that he once wanted her to buy a specific roofing sheet, but she refused and opted for another type due to the cost.

The former housemate broke down in tears and complained that her family does not see anything good in her, as they always tell her she will end up pregnant.

Phyna also questioned why she still thinks about her family after God blessed her.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Phyna's crying video

Here are comments below:

@innovativeprinthub.ng wrote:

"Oh Lord, help me make wise decisions when I have what I prayed for, Amen,"

@bakehouse_by_iris said:

"We indeed make the wrong people famous. Big babies everywhere.'

@iam_chu_o shared:

"Once you win anything, disappear, make dem no see you."

@ tallifyy commented:

"You all should allow people go through their emotions, it’s normal, it’s the end of the month, so it comes with so many unexplained emotions, sorry phyna just in some days you will be fine."

@unique.accent reacted:

"Wow! We need to understand that adulthood is not for the faint-hearted. I learnt earlier in life that nobody owes me anything and I owe nobody anything. The plan on how to invest the money should have been there even before entering the house, but it's not too late."

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng