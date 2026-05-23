Laila Charani, the Moroccan wife Ned Nwoko made a grand return on social media after weeks of silence

The businesswoman shared a collage video of the lovely moments with her family during a private jet trip

Fans and netizens who came across the viral clips noticed that Regina Daniels ‘ kids in the videos as they called her out

Laila Charani, the Moroccan wife of billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, has stirred reactions online after resurfacing on Instagram with a family-themed post.

The businesswoman shared a collage of videos capturing lovely moments with her loved ones.

Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife shares new photos of Regina Daniels’ sons after actress spoke about a mystery man. Credit: @princenednwoko, @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, she was seen aboard a private jet alongside Ned Nwoko, her son, and one of Regina Daniels’ sons, sparking reactions across social media.

Accompanying the visuals, Laila penned a heartfelt caption reflecting on the value of simple family experiences. She wrote:

“Sometimes the most meaningful getaways are not the ones packed with plans… but the ones filled with simple joy. A family meal. A child discovering something new.

"Laughter echoes through a room. Beautiful views. Quiet conversations. These are the memories that become treasures.”

Her post came just hours after Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko’s youngest wife, had bragged online about a “mystery man,” fueling speculation and chatter among fans.

See her post below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels flaunted the romantic gifts she received from a mystery man on her Instagram page.

The mother of two showed off a bouquet of yellow and red roses alongside a romantic note from the admirer.

She was seen smelling the fragrance of the flowers while holding one of the roses. A red balloon tied to the bouquet carried the inscription, “To Reggie with love.”

The actress was also seen smiling as she held and read the note from the mystery man.

In another slide, Regina Daniels showed fans the content of the handwritten note, although many complained that they could not clearly read the man’s handwriting.

In the note, the admirer promised to build an empire with the actress and stated that it was a promise he intended to keep “in a heartbeat.” He also wished the actress happiness in the short but romantic message.

Regina Daniels’ mystery man buzz intensifies after co-wife’s latest post. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hellen_nasimiyu said:

"😂😂😂😂u are finally back after Regina posted."

busyspoonkitchen

"Ur husband is busy thinking about Regina 😂😂."

ifeomaejike said:

"So you don't have your own kids to post again."

joyisaac478 said:

"Why you no help Epa win election the same way Gina did, na now you and that Epa go know say without Gina, una no fit do am 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

dikje.mrs said:

"Beautiful lady. This lady is always on her lane but nooooo naija una no go let her breath. Let this woman breath she no collect watin belong to una."

giftudo51 said:

"Please tell your husband to just smile small next time beautiful family."

nkechiezenna_ said:

"This olden days house with all this money. Una no get taste or style oooo."

shoes_en_sizes said:

"Beautiful family 😍I like how you guys quietly moved away from noise."

mrsmothiba said:

"A woman of substance, a calm woman, u r a treasure to your husband and your children ❤️🏆💐."

Regina Daniels's husband showers her with praises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, and the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife gave him the needed support to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng