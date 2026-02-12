Kat Von D's husband, Leafar Seyer and their relationship timeline

Kat Von D’s husband is Leafar Seyer, a Mexican musician and artist best known as the founder of the electronic duo Prayers. Kat Von D married Leafar Seyer in February 2018, and the couple have since built a life centred on music, art, faith, and family. Their relationship has drawn public attention over the years, from their whirlwind wedding to welcoming their son and navigating major personal transformations together.

Kat Von D's husband, Rafael Seyer , is better known by his stage name, Leafar Seyer .

, is better known by his stage name, . He is a Mexican-born singer, songwriter, visual artist, author, and frontman for the Prayers band and is credited with pioneering the Chologoth subgenre.

band and is credited with pioneering the subgenre. In February and June 2018 , Kat Von D and her husband, Rafael Seyer, celebrated their union in two ceremonies : a private civil wedding ceremony and a grand celebration with family and friends.

, Kat Von D and her husband, Rafael Seyer, celebrated their union in : a private civil wedding ceremony and a grand celebration with family and friends. In November 2018, the couple welcomed their firstborn son, Leafar Von D Reyes.

Profile summary

Full name Rafael Reyes Common name Leafar Seyer Other names Nite Ritual, Rafa, Prayers Date of birth 2 August 1975 Age 50 years as of February 2026 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cotija de la Paz, Mexico Residence Vevay, Indiana Nationality Mexican American Ethnicity Spanish Religion Luciferian (self-described) Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Eye colour Brown Father Undisclosed Mother Undisclosed Siblings 5 Marital status Married Spouse Katherine von Drachenberg (Kat Von D) Children 2 Profession Author, artist, musician Band Prayers Social media Instagram, Threads, Facebook

Meet Leafar Seyer, Kat Von D's husband

Rafael Reyes was born on 2 August 1975 in Cotija de la Paz, Michoacán, Mexico. Reyes immigrated to the United States at four years of age. His father, Alfonso el Rey de los Reyes, was the first to arrive in the country and was later followed by the rest of the family.

Rafael and his father owned a Mexican restaurant, Pokéz, in the East Village neighbourhood in San Diego, California, United States. Today, the restaurant is owned and managed by one of his brothers.

Leafar Seyer and Kat Von D's relationship timeline

Seyer's artistic career encompasses more than Chicano punk and goth culture and features collaborations with artists such as Travis Barker, Christian Death, Ian Astbury, Ray Brady, and his wife, Kat Von D. Here is a timeline of the couple's relationship history from their initial meeting to their wedding ceremonies and growing family.

Before 2015: Leafar Seyer and Kat Von D first connect on MySpace

Reyes initially met Kat Von D on MySpace. Speaking on the Artist Friendly podcast, he gave a short description of their interaction while she worked at True Tattoo.

Talking of manifestation, do you know that I met my wife almost twenty years ago? Before she was famous or anything, before anyone knew who she was? I reached out to her, saying that I wanted a tattoo, but I didn't want a tattoo; I wanted to meet her.

Although it is not clear when they began dating, the rock and roll artist admitted on the podcast that they reconnected in 2015, after she had become famous. The pair have collaborated on Black Leather and Black Blood Red Kiss.

December 2017: Seyer introduces Kat as his future wife on tour

During Prayer's 2017 tour with A Perfect Circle, Leafar brought along Kat Von D as a guest performer. In her introduction, Leafar introduced Kat as his future wife.

My future wife, Kat Von D.

February 2018: Leafar and Von D hold their first wedding ceremony

On 21 February 2018, Rafa and Kat got married in a small ceremony. The pair announced their union in an Instagram post that featured a shot of their hands with matching wedding bands and black manicures. Both posts held messages of love along with the phrase 'En Vida Y En Muerte' (In Life and in Death).

May 2018: The couple perform together at Beauty’s 10th anniversary party

On 10 May 2018, Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer performed together during her beauty company's 10th anniversary party at Vibiana Cathedral in Los Angeles, California. In the celebration, Kat released a limited edition collection of gold makeup products that are vegan and cruelty-free.

June 2018: The couple celebrate their second wedding ceremony

The couple held their second wedding ceremony on 3 June 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They said 'I do' a second time in front of close friends and family, all of whom were required to meet an all-black dress code.

The couple steered away from traditional wedding colours and decor. The ceremony was held in an all-red venue, with red lights, skulls, and floating candles. Kat Von D walked down the aisle in a red custom gown by Adolfo Sanchez, topped off with a red lace veil and red horns in her hair. Seyer took a custom Mexican suit with silver embellishments.

August 2021: Von D hosts her Love Made Me Do It release party with Seyer by her side

Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes have supported each other on stage and off stage. During her Love Made Me Do It record release party, she was pictured with her friends and family in attendance, including Leafer and their son, Leafar Von D Reyes.

In a later concert held in October 2021, Kat performed songs from her debut album Love Made Me Do It at the August Hall music venue in San Francisco, California, United States. Prayers supported her on instrumentals and vocals with Dave Parley playing the synthesisers and Rafael Reyes on vocals.

2025: Kat Von D embarks on her Euro Tour with Leafar Seyer

Between 4 June and 28 June 2025, the celebrated tattoo artist toured 15 European cities in her 2025 Euro Tour. The tour featured the chologoth band Prayers. The setlist performed by Kat and her husband Leafar included All by Myself, With You, Vampire Love, Edge of the Blade, Paloma Negra, Perfect for You, and La Vida es un Sueño.

FAQs

Who is Leafar Seyer? He is a Mexican-American artist, author, and the lead singer of the Chologoth band Prayers. How tall is Rafael Reyes? He stands 5 feet 10 (178 centimetres). What nationality is Rafael Reyes? He is Mexican-American. Who is Kat Von D's new husband? Her husband is Rafael Reyes, whom she married in 2018. What is the story behind Rafael Reyes' music? The singer's music explores his life experiences, including being in a San Diego Chicano gang, the occult, and loss. How did Kat Von D meet Rafael Reyes? The couple met on MySpace and reconnected in 2015. Did Kat Von D's husband convert to Christianity? While Kat Von D has publicly converted to Christianity, her husband remains a non-believer. Are Kat Von D and Jesse James still married? Kat Von D and Jesse James, who was once married to Sandra Bullock, broke off their engagement in June 2011 and are no longer married.

Kat Von D's husband, Rafael Seyers, is a rock and roll singer and songwriter best known as Leafar Seyers or Prayers. Since 2013, he has grown his fan base through music and visual arts. The couple have been married since 2018 and even welcomed their only son in the same year.

