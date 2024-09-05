Is Linda Caicedo related to Moises Caicedo? The athlete's background revealed

Linda Caicedo is a professional footballer from Colombia. She plays forward for Real Madrid and the women's national team. Her name has raised curiosity among many, especially about her relationship with Chelsea player Moises Caicedo. So, is Linda Caicedo related to Moises Caicedo?

Linda Caicedo of Colombia during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup (L). Moises Caicedo of Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup Qatar (R). Photo: Buda Mendes - FIFA, Laurence Griffiths (modified by author)

Linda Caicedo made her football career debut at the age of 14. She started playing for the América de Cali club in Colombia. The young athlete has played for teams like Deportivo Cali and Real Madrid. She has won Awards like the 2022 Golden Ball at Copa America Femenina and the Bronze Boot and Silver Ball at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Profile summary

Real name Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegría Gender Female Date of birth 22 February 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Candelaria, Valle del Cauca, Colombia Current residence Madrid, Spain Nationality Colombian Ethnicity African-Colombian Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5′3″ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Herlinda Alegría Father Mauricio Caicedo Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Valentina School Real Juanchito FC Profession Soccer player Net worth $1 million Instagram @linda__caicedo11

Is Linda Caicedo related to Moises Caicedo?

The Colombian footballer is not related to Moises Caicedo. The two share the last name, but they are from different countries. Moises is an Ecuadorian professional footballer currently signed as a defensive midfielder for Chelsea FC in the Premier League.

Linda Caicedo's parents and background

Top-5 facts about Linda Caicedo. Photo: Angel Martinez/Getty Images (modified by author)

The soccer player was born on 25 February 2005 to Herlinda Alegría and Mauricio. She is a Colombian national of African-Colombian ethnicity.

Linda grew up alongside her sister Kelly Johana, a professional footballer. She plays for the Colombia women's national team and as a centre-back for Brazilian Série A1 club Cruzeiro EC.

At the age of five, the soccer player enrolled in Real Juanchito FC, where she honed her dribbling and shooting abilities.

Career

Linda is a professional footballer. She became passionate about football at a young age, joining a boys' national youth club at five. At age 14, she signed with América de Cali, helping her team win their first league title.

In 2019, the sports personality started playing at the senior club level for Real Juanchito, Generaciones Palmiranas, and CD Atlas C.P1. The footballer moved to Deportivo Cali in 202, where she won another league title in 2021. Her team finished as joint-top scorer in the 2021 Copa Libertadores Femenina1.

In 2023, Linda joined Real Madrid, where she currently plays. The same year, the club named her the best U-21 player and awarded her the Golden Girl Award. She has also played internationally for the Colombia women's national team.

What is Linda Caicedo's net worth?

According to MySportDab and other similar sources, the athlete is allegedly worth $1 million. Linda Caicedo's salary at Real Madrid is estimated to be between €30,000 and €130,000 yearly.

Who is Linda Caicedo's partner?

Linda is known for being extremely private. Nonetheless, it's common knowledge that she is in a relationship with Valentina. Videos of the two having a good time have appeared on social media.

FAQs

Who is Linda Caicedo? She is a Colombian professional football player. Where is Linda Caicedo from? She was born in Candelaria, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, but currently resides in Madrid, Spain. Who are Linda Caicedo's parents? The footballer's parents are Herlinda Alegría and Mauricio Caicedo. Is Linda Caicedo a sister to Moisés Caicedo? No, the two are not related, but they share a name. Who is Linda Caicedo's brother? The does not have a brother. What happened to Linda Caicedo? She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was just 15 years old. Is Linda Caicedo in a relationship? Yes, she is dating her partner Valentina.

Is Linda Caicedo related to Moises Caicedo? The Colombian professional footballer is not related to Moises of Chelsea. Although the two share the last name, they are from different countries. Linda plays for Real Madrid, while Moises is an Ecuadorian professional footballer signed by Chelsea.

