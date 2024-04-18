Memo Ochoa's age, net worth, family, has he retired from playing?

Football is arguably the greatest sport in the world, and many players have gained worldwide fame due to their excellence in the game. One such player is Memo Ochoa, a Mexican goalkeeper. He has been in the sport for approximately two decades—he has played for multiple top football clubs and represented his country in many international tournaments, such as the World Cup. Not many goalkeepers have achieved the level of success he has.

Memo Ochoa celebrating a moment during a football match (L). The goalkeeper displays some of his trophies (R). Photo: @yosoy8a on Instagram (modified by author)

Memo Ochoa’s professional football career began when he was 18. He is Mexico’s most-capped player and has been in the country's World Cup squad five times. His club career includes playing at clubs such as Ajaccio, Malaga, and Standard Liege. He is married and is a father of three children.

Profile summary

Memo Ochoa’s biography

The sports personality was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to his parents, Natalia Magaña Orozco and Guillermo Ochoa Sánchez. He is a Mexican national of Latino ethnicity.

Who are Memo Ochoa’s brothers? He was raised in a family of two children and has a sister, Ana Laura Ochoa Magaña. Memo is sometimes mistaken to be one of the Ochoa brothers, Jorge, Juan, and Fabio, the infamous Mexican drug traffickers.

Did Memo Ochoa go to college? The Mexican footballer obtained a football management degree through an online program from the Johan Cruyff Institute. During an interview with the institute's magazine, he revealed why he pursued the degree, saying:

I decided to study this degree in order to be better prepared and face my future outside the field.

How old is Memo Ochoa?

The sports personality is 38 years old as of April 2024. His date of birth is 13 July 1985, making him a Cancer.

Guillermo Ochoa has made a name for himself in football as a goalkeeper. He has played for multiple football clubs and represented his country, Mexico, in many international football matches. What is Guillermo Ochoa’s number? The goalkeeper’s shirt number is 13. The number represents 13 July, the day he was born in 1985.

Top-5 facts about Memo Ochoa. Photo: @yosoy8a on Instagram (modified by author)

He commenced his professional career at Mexican football club América in 2004 when he was 18. He made approximately 239 appearances for the club before joining French football club Ajaccio in July 2011. He played at the club for three years, making about 112 appearances until 2014.

Memo Ochoa made 11 appearances for the Spanish side FC Malaga between 2014 and 2017. His stint at the Belgian football club Standard Liege began in 2017, and he spent two years there, making 78 appearances before joining his first football club, América, in 2019. Memo Ochoa’s team is the Italian football club Salernitana, which he joined in December 2022.

The goalkeeper’s international debut came in 2005 when Mexico played Hungary in a match that ended 2-0 in favour of Mexico. He is the third most-capped Mexican footballer, with 150 appearances for his country’s senior football team. He is also the most capped goalkeeper of his national side.

How many World Cups has Ochoa been in? He has been in Mexico’s national football squad for the World Cup final tournament five times (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022). He has had memorable performances at the World Cup tournaments and is one of the prominent names.

Did Memo Ochoa retire?

The shot-stopper is still an active footballer playing for FC Salernitana and his national side, Mexico. His retirement rumours came to the fore after Salernitana’s coach made him a second option following his preferred goalkeeper, Luigi Sepe, recovery from injury. However, Memo Ochoa is not retired and has not officially stated his football future.

Memo Ochoa’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Guillermo Ochoa’s net worth is alleged to be $5 million. His net worth is primarily due to earnings from his football career, which has spanned nearly two decades.

How much does Memo Ochoa get paid?

The goalkeeper’s salary at FC Salernitana is reportedly $450 thousand for six months. In addition to football earnings, his other income sources include deals with top brands such as Trebel Music, Nike, Hugo Boss, Perfumerica, and Michelob Ultra.

Guillermo Ochoa’s family

The FC Salernitana’s goalkeeper is married to Karla Mora, a Mexican model and social media personality. The couple commenced their romantic relationship when Ochoa moved to France in 2009. After eight years of courtship, they exchanged marriage vows in Ibiza, Spain, on 8 July 2017.

Ochoa and Karla are parents of three children: two daughters and a son. They welcomed their first child, Lucciana, in February 2013, and their only son, Guillermo, arrived in April 2015. Their second daughter, Karla, was born in May 2019.

The Mexican sportsman previously dated Mexican actress and singer-songwriter Dulce Maria in 2005. The two reportedly parted ways a year later.

What is Memo Ochoa’s height and weight?

The FC Salernitana’s goalkeeper is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 172 pounds or 78 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Memo Ochoa’s age? The football player is 38 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 13 July 1985. Where was Ochoa born? He was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. What is Ochoa’s meaning? It is a name of Spanish origin that means wolf. Which football clubs have Guillermo Ochoa played at? He has played for multiple football clubs, including Club America, Ajaccio, Malaga, Standard Liege, and Salernitana. Is Ochoa retiring after the World Cup? The Mexican goalkeeper has yet to reveal his retirement plans. How much is Guillermo Ochoa worth? His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Does Memo Ochoa have a wife? His wife is Karla Mora, a Mexican professional model. How many children does Memo Ochoa have? He shares three children with his wife, Karla Mora. They are Lucianna, Guillermo, and Karla.

Memo Ochoa is among the best goalkeepers in the world. Playing for different football clubs and his country, Mexico, he has created memorable moments in the minds of football enthusiasts. Contrary to his retirement rumours, he still plays football for FC Salernitana and captains his national team. His wife is Karla Mora, and they have three children together.

