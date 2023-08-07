Meet Delfina Suárez, Luis Suarez’s young teenage daughter

Delfina Suarez is a celebrity kid famous as the daughter of Uruguayan football superstar Luis Suarez. She has been in the spotlight since her father is a famous sports personality, having played for multiple top European football clubs. She is also an Instagram personality with a significant following on Instagram.

Celebrity kid Delfina Suarez enjoying moments with her family. Photo: @delfina.suarez9_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Delfina Suarez is famous as professional footballer Luis Suarez’s daughter. She is occasionally spotted cheering on her father as he plays and appears alongside him at multiple events. She is gradually gaining social media prominence, especially on Instagram, where she has over 200K followers.

Profile summary

Full name Delfina Suarez Gender Female Date of birth 5 August 2010 Age 13 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Barcelona, Spain Current residence Porto Alegre, Brazil Nationality Uruguayan Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'9" Height in centimetres 145 Weight in pounds 82 Weight in kilograms 37 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sofia Balbi Father Luis Suarez Siblings 2 Famous as Luis Suarez’s daughter

Who is Delfina Suarez?

Delfina is the eldest child and only daughter of Uruguayan professional footballer Luis Suarez and Sofia Balbi. She was reportedly born in Barcelona, Spain, where she spent a significant period of her childhood.

The celebrity kid has two brothers, Benjamin, born on 26 September 2013, and Lautaro Suarez, born in 2018. She lives with her family in Porto Alegre, Brazil, where her father plays for the Brazilian football club Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense.

What is Delfina Suarez’s age?

Luis Suarez’s daughter is 13 years old as of 2023. The teenager marks her birthday on 5 August every year and was born in 2010. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Gremio's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, accompanied by his wife Sofia Balbi and their children Delfina (L), Benjamin (C) and Lautaro.

Source: Getty Images

Why is Delfina Suarez famous?

The celebrity kid gained fame as the daughter of Uruguayan professional footballer Luis Suarez. She is sometimes seen in the stands cheering her father as he plays football. Delfina is also a rising social celebrity with a significant fan following on Instagram and Facebook.

Her father is a renowned striker who played for top European football clubs, including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid. He is currently playing at the Gremio football club in Brazil. Delfina Suarez’s father has a tattoo of her daughter’s name on his wrist and kisses it whenever he celebrates after scoring a goal.

Her mother, Sofia Balbi, is a social media personality boasting a massive following on Instagram, where he regularly shares family and lifestyle pictures. She gained prominence after tying the knot with Luis Suarez in March 2009.

How tall is Suarez’s daughter?

The celebrity kid is 4 feet 9 inches (145 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 82 pounds (37 kilograms).

Fast facts about Delfina Suarez

Who is Suarez’s daughter? The professional Uruguayan footballer’s daughter is Delfina Suarez. Who is Delfina Suarez’s mother? Her mother is Sofia Balbi, a social media personality. Why did Suarez name his daughter Delfina? Delfina is an anagram of the word ‘Anfield’. Coincidentally, the former Liverpool F.C. player Delfina six months before joining the club. When is Delfina Suarez’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 5 August and was born in 2010. Does Delfina Suarez have siblings? Suarez’s daughter has two siblings, Benjamin and Lautaro Suarez. Where is Suarez’s daughter now? She lives with her family in Porto Alegre, Brazil. What is Delfina Suarez’s height? Her height is 4 feet 9 inches (145 centimetres).

Delfina Suarez is best recognised as football star Luis Suarez’s daughter. She is the eldest in the family of three siblings. She is a rising Instagram celebrity.

Legit.ng recently published Brooke Monk’s biography. She is an American social media influencer known for sharing funny and relatable videos on TikTok and her self-titled YouTube channel. She is also a celebrity on Instagram.

Brooke, a Los Angeles-based social media influencer, gained prominence by sharing engaging content on social media platforms. She is Amy Monk’s daughter and was raised alongside five siblings. Is the content creator dating? Find out who her boyfriend is in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng