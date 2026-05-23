A video of BBNaija star Phyna during her livestream has surfaced online as she lamented about her family and all she has gone through because of them

In the recording, she recalled the drama involving her family members after she lost her sister and questioned their actions

Her emotional video moved many fans, who tried to comfort her and advised her to put herself first above everyone else

An emotional video of former Big Brother Naija housemate Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has surfaced online, and fans are worried about her.

In the recording, which was made during a livestream, she broke down in tears while recounting what she has allegedly experienced at the hands of her family members.

Reactions as Phyna breaks down on livestream, complains about her family. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

She stated that she wished people could choose the kind of family they come from. According to her, her family members love conflicts, and the issues are usually serious ones.

The reality star also complained that when a child is sick, her family members do not show concern or panic but instead behave as though nothing is happening.

BBNaija’s Phyna recalls sister’s demise

Speaking further, Phyna recalled that when her sister had an accident and eventually passed away, some family members were allegedly more concerned about what they would gain from the situation than the tragedy itself.

Phyna breaks down on livestream, fans comfort her. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

She described her family’s attitude as frightening and said she wished she had the power to choose the kind of family she came from because of how they have treated her and others.

Fans react to Phyna’s video

Reacting to the emotional video, many fans tried to comfort the reality star and advised her to focus on protecting her peace of mind.

Some social media users offered her virtual hugs because of how emotional she appeared while speaking. Others prayed that God would grant her peace and comfort amid her

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Phyna's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the reality, and she said about her family. Here are comments below:

@sassyb791 reacted:

"Phyna first think about urself wen u die, will they mourn u or feel u are gone? That is what should give u the strength to be strong, and believe me, it’s u alone and no big deal, better wipe away ur tears. No family is worth ur tears. Na life una meet u only have one life, so choose urself.

@uchay_orakwue said:

"Sometimes I wish I could give her a big hug. The level of trauma she has experienced is a lot"

@giftonyinye9 wrote:

"Some families are just blood relations Nothing else. Then create your own family and be happy."

@ igbozim_ify wrote:

"I understand what she is going through, but God will deliver her and give her peace."

Dangote Group mourns Phyna's sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Group reacted to the death of Ruth Otabor. Reacting via its official X handle, the management expressed grief over the event, calling it a tragic loss.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State," the conglomerate statement read in part.

Fans were not happy with the statement released by the company because of how they dragged the case.

Source: Legit.ng