Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting 11 to face Jordan in a friendly match in Antalya, Turkey

Chelle rotated his squad to give opportunities to new players and after three first-team stars withdrew due to injury

Nigeria wraps up their four-nation invitational tournament having beaten Iran in the first match at Antalyaspor Stadium

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting line up to face the Chivalrous Ones of Jordan in an international friendly match in Antalya, Turkey.

This is the second match of the four-nation invitational tournament after beating Team Melli of Iran 2-1 in the opening match on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Moses Simon and Akor Adams scored for Nigeria, while Mehdi Taremi scored Iran's goal. Their opponent today Jordan played a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

Chelle names Super Eagles XI

Eric Chelle has announced a rotated squad to face Jordan after the withdrawal of some players due to personal reasons and also to manage their fitness.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Jordan

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Jordan in the four-nation invitational tournament in Antalya Turkey on Tuesday evening.

The match has limited broadcast options as it is a friendly match to fill up the schedule of the teams involved, but is available on YouTube.

More details to follow.

Source: Legit.ng