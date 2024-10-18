Who is Benicio Del Toro's wife or girlfriend? His relationship history explained

Benicio del Toro is an actor and film producer from Purto Rico. He is widely known for his roles as Javier Rodriguez in Traffic, Fred Fenster in The Usual Suspects, and Alejandro in Sicario. In addition to his successful career, his love life has interested many. Who is Benicio Del Toro's wife or girlfriend?

Benicio Del Toro at the InterContinental Hotel (L). The actor attends the Giorgio Armani photocall (R). Photo: Carlos Alvarez, Vittorio Zunino Celotto (modified by author)

Benicio del Toro debuted his acting career in the late 1980s. He appeared in minor drug dealer and thug roles in shows like Miami Vice and Drug Wars: The Camarena Story. The actor has won several awards, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe. Toro has also made headlines for dating several women, including Hollywood A-list stars.

Profile summary

Real name Benicio Monserrate Rafael del Toro Sánchez Gender Male Date of birth 19 February 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth San Germán, Puerto Rico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Puerto Rican - Spanish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Fausta Genoveva Sánchez Rivera Father Gustavo Adolfo del Toro Bermúdez Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Academia del Perpetuo Socorro, Mercersburg Academy University University of California Profession Actor, film producer Net worth $45 million

Who is Benicio Del Toro wife?

The Puerto Rican actor is not married and has never been married. He is seemingly single as of October 2024. However, Benicio has been linked to several high-profile women in the past.

Benicio Del Toro's relationships

The film producer's love life has intrigued fans as much as his onscreen performances. Over the years, he has dated several famous women. Here is a look at Benicio Del Toro's relationships.

Kimberly Stewart (2010 - 2011)

Kimberly Stewart during Jack Osbourne's 21st Birthday Party at JET Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello (modified by author)

Benicio Del Toro and Kimberly Stewart were romantically linked from 2010 to 2011. Kimberley Stewart is an American model and socialite. She is the daughter of American singer and songwriter Rod Stewart. Kimberly has appeared in various fashion magazines and reality TV shows.

In August 2011, the two welcomed their daughter, Delilah Genoveva Stewart. The two celebrities have continued to co-parent together.

Catherine Keener (2008 - 2009)

Catherine Keener attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

According to the Irish Examiner, the actor dated Catherine Keener between 2008 and 2009. The two met on the set of the film Traffic, where they were playing a couple. Their relationship quickly transformed into a real-life real-life romance.

Catherine is a talented actress. She has appeared in numerous films, including Being John Malkovich, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and An American Crime. The couple appeared on the red carpet together before splitting in 2009. They have remained good friends and worked together in the film Where the Wild Things Are.

Lindsay Lohan (2006)

Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Michael Kors fashion show at The Shed during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2024, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

In 2006, The Usual Suspects actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with Lindsay Lohan. The two were spotted looking cosy at a party in Hollywood.

Lindsay Lohan is an acclaimed American actress known for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls. Their romance was short-lived, as the two called it quits after a few months. Despite being seen together multiple times, neither confirmed nor denied the romance.

Sara Foster (2004 - 2006)

Sara Foster attends Daily Front Row's 7th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

According to The New York Post, Sara Foster and Del Toro briefly dated in 2004. They were introduced at a friend's party and started dating soon after.

Sara Foster is an actress and former model from the United States. She is well known for her roles in TV series and films such as 90210, E.B.S., and The Big Bounce. The relationship did not last long, as they parted ways a few months later.

Scarlett Johansson (2004)

Scarlett Johansson attends the European Premiere of "Transformers One" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 19, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

American actress Scarlett Johansson and Benicio were rumoured to have dated in 2004. They met at the Oscars the same year and it was alleged that they had an intimate moment in a lift of one of Chateau Marmont hotels in Los Angeles. However, Scarlett denied the rumour in an interview in 2022.

The couple parted ways in 20024. Scarlett Johnson is an actress known for her roles in The Avengers, Lost in Translation and Marriage Story.

Sophie Dahl (early 2000s)

Sophie Dahl attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge's Hotel on October 29, 2019 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Sophie Dahl is another rumoured girlfriend of the Purto Rican actor. She is a renowned author and model from the UK. The couple dated after meeting at a charity auction in London. Dahl and Benicio were on and off for two years before they called it quits.

Heather Graham (2001)

Heather Graham attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on February 18, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Benicio Del Toro and Heather Graham were briefly linked in the 1990s. They met at a Hollywood event and attended various premieres together. However, their romance was short-lived, and they parted ways on good terms. Heather Graham is a talented actress renowned for her roles in films like Boogie Nights, Gray Matters, and Compulsion.

Chiara Mastroianni (1998 - 2001)

Chiara Mastroianni attended a press conference for the film Marcello Mio at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2024. Photo: Zoulerah Norddine

Benicio Del Toro and Chiara Mastroianni first met in 1998. The actor and the French-Italian model were in a long-term relationship. The couple attracted media attention, but their romance faded after three years.

Alicia Silverstone (1996 -1997)

Alicia Silverstone during "Krazy House" Premiere at Tuschinski on May 13, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Daniel Kroll

Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone were rumoured to have been romantically involved in the mid-1990s. Although neither of them confirmed the relationship, they were allegedly introduced by mutual friends. The romance was short-lived, and they parted ways shortly after in 1997.

Claire Forlani (1995 -1996)

Claire Forlani attends The Lady Garden Gala's 10th anniversary at The OWO on March 7, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Hoda Davaine

Benicio Del Toro and English actress Claire Forlani dated in 1995. They met at a movie premiere and quickly became a couple. Benicio and Claire were spotted at different events and premieres but parted ways after two years. Despite their split, they remained friends.

Valeria Golino (1988 - 1992)

Valeria Golino attends the photocall at the 54th Giffoni Film Festival 2024 on July 28, 2024, in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. Photo: Ivan Romano

Valeria Golino, an Italian actress, was Benicio's partner. According to the actress' IMDb profile, the two dated from 1988 to 1992. The duo met on set while filming Big Top Pee-wee. Their chemistry was undeniable on and off-screen. They dated for four years before going their separate ways.

FAQs

Who is benicio Del toro? He is a Puerto Rican actor and film producer. Where is Benicio Del Toro from? He was born in San Germán, Puerto Rico, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Benicio Del Toro's partner? The film producer is seemingly single as of 2024. Did Benicio Del Toro ever marry? No, the actor has never been married. Are Benicio Del Toro and Kimberly Stewart still together? No, the two are not together, but they co-parent their daughter. Who is Benicio Del Toro's daughter? His daughter's name is Delilah Genoveva Stewart. Are Benicio Del Toro and Guillermo del Toro related? No, there is no relation between the two.

Many wonder, "Who is Benicio Del Toro's wife or girlfriend?" The Puerto Rican actor and film producer is unmarried and seemingly single as of 2024. However, he has been romantically linked with Hollywood A-list celebrities, including Kimberley Stewart, Catherine Keener, and Lindsay Lohan.

