Brahim Diaz's religion, wife, parents and country of origin

Brahim Diaz is a Spanish-Moroccan professional football player. He plies his trade for the Spanish football club Real Madrid but gained immense prominence among football fans when he played for the Italian football club AC Milan. He played amateur football in Malaga before beginning his professional career in Manchester City, England.

Brahim Diaz holds a trophy after winning a tournament with AC Milan (L). He smiles while holding a trophy after Real Madrid FC won a competition (R). Photo: @brahim on Instagram (modified by author)

Brahim Diaz began playing football at a young age in Malaga, Spain. He made his professional debut playing for Manchester City FC and later signed for Spanish football giants Real Madrid. In international football, he represents Morocco after he played youth international football for Spain. He is dating a famous Spanish actress and model.

Profile summary

Full name Brahim Abdelkader Diaz Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Malaga, Spain Current residence Real Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish-Moroccan Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Patricia Diaz Father Sufiel Abdelkader Mohand Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Luz Mendez Profession Football player Current team Real Madrid FC, Morocco men’s national team Position Attacking midfielder, winger Instagram @brahim X (Twitter) @Brahim Facebook TikTok @iambrahimdiaz

Who is Brahim Diaz?

Brahim Abdelkader Diaz is a professional football player born in Malaga, Spain, to Patricia Diaz and Sufiel Abdelkader Mohand. He is the eldest of his parents’ five children. Diaz’s four sisters are Idaira, Zaira, Dunia, and Irina Diaz. He spent most of his childhood in Malaga and later moved to Manchester, England, at 16 when Manchester City's youth academy signed him.

Is Brahim Diaz Arabic? The sports personality is not Arabic but is of mixed ethnicity. His mother, Patricia Diaz, is Spanish, while his father, Sufiel Abdelkader Mohand, is Moroccan.

Who is Brahim Diaz’s father? His father is Sufiel Abdelkader Mohand, the sports director and co-founder of Never Say Never (NSN), a sports and entertainment company.

How old is Brahim Diaz?

The Real Madrid midfielder is 25 years old as of 2024. He was born on 3 August 1999, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Brahim Diaz’s career

Five facts about Brahim Diaz. Photo: @brahim on Instagram (modified by author)

Brahim Diaz is a professional football player. His interest in football began at a young age, and he honed his skills at different football academies in Spain and England. The Spanish-Moroccan footballer has played for in Spain, Italy and England. He has also represented Morocco and Spain in multiple international matches.

Footballer Brahim Diaz’s club career took off in Malaga, but after an interest from English football giants Machester City, he moved to England. He impressed the English football club and signed a three-year contract. The footballer made about five appearances for Machester City before moving to Real Madrid FC in 2019.

The attacking midfielder debuted for Real Madrid on 9 January 2019 during their game against Leganes in the Copa del Rey. He made six appearances for Real Madrid in the 2019–20 La Liga season before moving to Italian football club AC Milan on a one-year loan deal in September 2020.

After ending the one-year loan in 2021, the contract was extended for two more years until 2023. Brahim Diaz was a critical player for AC Milan and had an impressive performance for the Italian football club, making approximately 90 appearances and scoring 13 goals in all competitions.

In June 2023, after his loan contract with AC Milan ended, he moved back to Real Madrid. On his return, he signed a new contract extending his stay at the Spanish champions until June 2027.

The football star has scored ten goals in 48 appearances for Real Madrid so far. During an interview with Milan Reports, he spoke about the changes he had when he left and returned to Real Madrid.

They are two different moments. At that time, I was young, and even though I obviously came from a great club like Manchester City, I had less experience. I was a kid who wanted to establish himself, and at that moment things didn't go as they should have for several reasons. But in the end, all the work paid off, and that's what happened to me. I returned to Real Madrid more mature, with more experience, but with the same desire to win.

Brahim Diaz grew up in Spain and played youth international football for Spain between 2016 and 2021. He made about 28 appearances and scored six goals for the under-17, under-19, and under-21 sides. The footballer made his senior international debut for Spain on 8 June 2021 during a friendly match against Lithuania, in which he scored the second goal.

In 2024, Brahim Diaz changed his international allegiance to the Morocco national team. He debuted for Morocco on 22 March 2024 in a match against Angola. The football player has made four appearances for the Morocco national team. In an interview reported by Morocco World News, Diaz addressed issues surrounding his choice to play for the Morocco national team over Spain, saying:

I have never pushed to play for Spain, and I never will. I speak on the field; it is where you are good and where you accumulate merits. If De La Fuente was referring to me, I don’t feel alluded to. I have chosen and there is no need to give more laps. I am always grateful to everyone. You decide and do not look back.

How much does Brahim Diaz make?

On his return to Real Madrid after a three-year loan spell at AC Milan, Brahim Diaz signed a four-year contract until 2027. Although the contract details, including his salary, are not publicly available, Boardroom TV alleges that the player has a weekly wage of approximately $152.5 thousand.

Does Brahim Diaz have a wife?

Brahim Diaz does not have a wife and has never been married. However, the star football player is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Luz Mendez. Luz Mendez is a and model from Spain represented by the Real Madrid-based talent management agency A LeightHouse Entertainment. She is also a social media personality boasting a significant following on Instagram.

Brahim Diaz’s height and weight

The Spanish-Moroccan football star is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Brahim Diaz’s age? He was born on 3 August 1999 and is 25 years old as of 2024. Who are Brahim Diaz’s parents? His parents are Patricia Diaz and Sufiel Abdelkader Mohand. What is Brahim Diaz’s religion? He professes the Islamic faith. Which country is Brahim Diaz from? The football player is a Spanish-Moroccan national. His father is Moroccan, while his mother is Spanish. He resides in Madrid, Spain. What is Brahim Diaz’s national team? He represents the Morocco national team. Has Brahim Diaz played for Spain? The former AC Milan player played youth international football for Spain until 2021 and has made only one appearance for the country’s senior side. Which football club does Brahim Diaz play for? He plays for Real Madrid FC and has a contract that expires in June 2027. Who is Brahim Diaz dating? The Real Madrid football star is in a relationship with actress and professional model Luz Mendez. How tall is Brahim Diaz? He stands at about 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Brahim Diaz has an impressive football career, having played for some of the best clubs in the world. The attacking midfielder has played for Manchester City and AC Milan and recently committed his future to Real Madrid until 2027. As for his personal life, he is dating Luz Mendez, a Spanish model, social media personality, and actress.

