Wilson Bethel’s wife, Liesl Martinez, is best known publicly for her marriage to the American actor. The couple has been together for several years, keeping their relationship largely private. Beyond the spotlight, Liesl has built a professional career as an architect with a strong focus on design and art.

Wilson Bethel's wife, Liesl Martinez, smiles as she sits on a bench at a park. Photo: @lieslcmb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Liesl Martinez Balaguer completed her undergraduate education at Pratt Institute in New York , where she earned a bachelor of science in architecture.

, where she earned a bachelor of science in architecture. While the exact start of her relationship with actor Wilson Bethel is not publicly known, the couple made it official on 28 November 2020 , when they married in a private ceremony.

, when they married in a private ceremony. They are parents to a daughter, who was reportedly born in November 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Liesl Martinez Balaguer Gender Female Date of birth 1980s Age 40s Place of birth Dominican Republic Current residence Utah, United States Nationality Dominican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Stephen Wilson Bethel Children 1 School Secundaria Babeque High School College Pratt Institute Profession Architect, designer

Meet Wilson Bethel's wife, Liesl Martinez

Liesl Martinez gained public attention through her relationship with Wilson Bethel. Her husband is an American actor known for roles in films and TV series such as Daredevil: Born Again, Generation Kill, and Inherent Vice.

She was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, and although her exact date of birth is not publicly known, she is believed to be in her 40s, having reportedly been born in the 1980s.

Five facts about Liesl Martinez. Photo: @lieslcmb on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Regarding her education, she attended Secundaria Babeque High School in the Dominican Republic. After relocating to the United States, she went on to study architecture at Pratt Institute in New York City.

What is Liesl Martinez known for?

Liesl Martinez is widely recognised as the wife of actor Wilson Bethel, but she is a professional architect and designer. Much like her personal life, she has kept her career largely private, and few details about her professional journey are publicly available.

Wilson Bethel's wife, Liesl Martinez, smiles as she looks at an architectural design. Photo: @ElCafecitoConstructivo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She studied architecture at Pratt Institute, but has not shared extensive information about her work in the field. One of her known projects is Casa Paloma, a lakeside home she designed for her mother-in-law, Joyce Maynard, who affectionately refers to the house as the Treehouse because it appears to sit above the surrounding trees.

Liesl Martinez and Wilson Bethel’s relationship

Liesl Martinez and actor Wilson Bethel have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, with only limited details known. They are reported to have started dating in 2017 but chose not to make their relationship public for several years. Public awareness of their romance grew in 2020, when Wilson Bethel’s mother spent Thanksgiving with the couple in Los Angeles.

They officially confirmed their relationship on 28 November 2020, when they married in a private ceremony organised by the actor’s brother, Charlie Bethel.

As of 2026, they have been married for nearly six years and are parents to a daughter, Una Bethel, who was born in November 2022, two years after their wedding.

Liesl Martinez and her husband, actor Wilson Bethel, make a funny gesture as they share a moment. Photo: @teamcelebsta on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While speaking on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen podcast, Wilson Bethel said of his wife, Liesl Martinez:

My wife is like a systems person, which I am 100% not. I am very good at implementing systems and can fall into someone else’s routine pretty well. My wife literally has come up with solutions basically for everything, and they all weirdly work.

Liesl Martinez’s ex-husband: What we know about her past marriage

Before her relationship with actor Wilson Bethel, Liesl Martinez was married to Matthew Paul Danison. The couple wed in August 2015, but their marriage was relatively short-lived.

They filed for divorce in October 2018 at the Orange County Superior Courts, Orange County Lamoreaux Justice Center, ending the union after approximately three years.

Wilson Bethel's wife, Liesl Martinez, seems to dance to a tune by the beach. Photo:@lieslcmb on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Liesl Martinez Balaguer? She is best known as the wife of Hollywood actor Wilson Bethel, who is famous for roles in Doors, Tunnel Rats, Untamed, and All Rise. What is Wilson Bethel's wife's age? She is believed to be in her 40s as of 2026, as she was reportedly born in the 1980s. What is Liesl Martinez’s nationality? She is a Dominican-American national, as she was born in the Dominican Republic and currently resides in the United States. What does Liesl Martinez do for a living? She is an architect and designer, but she keeps her career private, and not much is known about her work experience. When did Wilson Bethel marry Liesl Martinez? The couple tied the knot on 28 November 2020 after dating since 2017. Do Wilson Bethel and Liesl Martinez have children? The two welcomed their daughter, Una Bethel, in November 2022. Was Liesl Martinez married before Wilson Bethel? The professional designer was married to Matthew Paul Danison for approximately three years until they divorced in October 2018. Is Wilson Bethel still married? The actor is still married to his wife, Liesl Martinez. As of 2026, they have been together for nearly six years.

Wilson Bethel’s wife, Liesl Martinez, has maintained a quiet public presence despite her connection to a well-known actor. She has built her identity as an architect and designer away from Hollywood attention. Martinez shares a daughter with her husband, Wilson Bethel, and they currently reside in Utah, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Asa Bukola’s biography. She is an award-winning French-Nigerian singer who rose to prominence in 2007 following the release of her album Asa, which features tracks such as Fire on the Mountain and Jailer.

Having come into the spotlight, Asa Bukola’s career and personal life attracted significant attention. While a lot is known about her thriving music career, she keeps her personal life private, with many curious to know about her love life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng