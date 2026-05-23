President Bola Tinubu has defeated his opponent, Stanley Osifo, in Bayelsa, polling 277,192 votes against his opponent, who scored only five votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Osifo, a businessman from Edo state, is expected to poll a reasonable number of votes in Bayelsa, considering the fact that the oil-rich state was part of his South-South region.

President Bola Tinubu defeats opponent in Bayelsa Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

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Source: Legit.ng