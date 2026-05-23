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Breaking: Tinubu's Challenger Loses Top State In His Region
Politics

Breaking: Tinubu's Challenger Loses Top State In His Region

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Bola Tinubu has defeated his opponent, Stanley Osifo, in Bayelsa, polling 277,192 votes against his opponent, who scored only five votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Osifo, a businessman from Edo state, is expected to poll a reasonable number of votes in Bayelsa, considering the fact that the oil-rich state was part of his South-South region.

President Bola Tinubu has defeated his rival in his South-South region's top state.
President Bola Tinubu defeats opponent in Bayelsa Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

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Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCBayelsa StateNigerian Presidency
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