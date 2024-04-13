Who is Ramón Rodriguez's wife? Explore his biography, family and net worth

Ramón Rodriguez is a prominent actor from Río Piedras, Puerto Rico. He is widely recognised for starring in films like Will Trent, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Battle Los Angeles. Besides his acting career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. Who is Ramón Rodriguez's wife?

Ramón Rodriguez began his acting career in 2005, playing Ángel in Carlito's Way: Rise to Power. The prominent actor is also a dancer, director, writer, film producer, and activist. Where does Ramón Rodríguez live? The Puerto Rican actor currently resides in Manhattan Island, New York City, United States.

Full name Ramón Rodriguez Gender Male Date of birth 20 December 1979 Age 44 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Río Piedras, Puerto Rico Current residence Manhattan Island, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 6 Relationship status Single School New York City Lab School for Collaborative Studies The Leelanau School University Wheeling Jesuit University New York University Profession Actor, dancer, director, writer, film producer Net worth $3 million Instagram @rodriguezramon

Who is Ramón Rodriguez's wife?

The Puerto Rican-American actor is unmarried. However, he has been rumoured to have been in several previous relationships. For instance, in 2011, the actor was rumoured to have had a thing with American actress and model Minka Kelly. This was after Kelly split with Derek Jeter, her ex-lover. At that time, the duo co-starred in the TV series Charlie's Angels. However, the romance rumour fizzled out as the show ended.

Ramón Rodriguez and Rosie Perez have also been rumoured to be together for a long time now. Rosie Perez is an Emmy-and Oscar-nominated actress, director, and choreographer. However, Rosie is married to Eric Haze.

Where is Ramon Rodriguez from?

Ramón hails from Río Piedras, Puerto Rico. He was raised in the Lower East Side in Manhattan, New York. While young, he excelled at basketball and used to play for the Leelanau School in Glen Arbor, Michigan, USA. In a LiveKellyandMark YouTube interview, the actor revealed that he was discovered by playing basketball in high school.

I got a scholarship for High School and then I was lucky enough to get one for college…I didn't want my mom to have to pay for college; you know, we grew up in a working-class family, and I was like, “I don't want you to have to deal with that”, and so I was lucky enough to get a scholarship in West Virginia and then eventually went to NYU and I graduated with a Sports Marketing degree…then basketball sort of took me into the world of acting through a Nike event…I was working at the Knicks at the time as an intern.

The actor attended Wheeling University in West Virginia and later joined New York University, where he earned a degree in sports marketing.

How old is Ramón Rodriguez?

The Puerto Rican-American actor is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 20 December 1979. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Ramón Rodriguez’s family

The actor was raised with his mother alongside his three brothers and three sisters. And not much is known regarding his father.

What has Ramón Rodríguez acted in?

The Puerto Rican-American actor has been featured in several films and TV shows. According to his IMDB profile, he has appeared in over 31 films and TV shows. Some of his popular TV shows and movies are highlighted below.

Film/TV show Role Year Rescue Me Kevin Vasquez 2005 Carlito's Way: Rise to Power Angel 2005 Dealbreaker Ramon 2005 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit DJ 2006 The Wannabe David 2006 Ira & Abby Julio the Subway Mugger 2006 Bella Eduardo 2006 Day Break Damien Ortiz 2006-2007 Nurses Patrick De Leon 2007 The Wire Renaldo 2006-2008 Surfer, Dude Lupe La Rosa 2008 Pride and Glory Angel Tezo 2008 The Taking of Pelham 123 Delgado 2009 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Leo Spitz 2009 Exit 19 Ramon 2009 Battle Los Angeles 2nd Lt. William Martinez 2011 Need for Speed Joe Peck 2014 Gang Related Ryan Lopez 2014 Burn Your Maps Batbayar 2016 Iron Fist Bakuto 2017 Megan Leavey Cpl. Matt Morales 2017 The Defenders Bakuto 2017 The Affair Ben Cruz 2018-2019 The One and Only Ivan George 2020 Lullaby John 2022 Our Time Self 2022

He is also a producer and has worked in films like Pa’lante (2018), Rouse (2017), and The Language of Ball (2017).

Was Ramón Rodriguez on Law & Order SVU?

Yes, the actor was featured in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2006) as DJ. The film premiered on NBC in September 2006 and ended in May 2007. Ramón appeared alongside other prominent actors such as Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Ice-T.

Ramón Rodriguez’s dancing career

The actor is also into dancing. In 2001, he joined the renowned salsa dance troupe Abakua Latin Dance Company. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor shared that he spent his childhood dancing for his sisters. It was his mother who persuaded him to pursue a career in dancing.

My mom invites me to this place. It’s a salon during the day and in the evening it’s a Salsa studio. And she’s like, ‘Come, I wanna take this class.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I really want to go,’ I’m on the fence about it, and she’s like, ‘Just come, I need you.

What is Ramón Rodriguez’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and SarkariExam, the Puerto Rican-American actor has an alleged net worth of $3 million. His primary source of income is his acting career.

What is Ramón Rodriguez's height and weight?

The prominent actor is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Ramón Rodriguez's wife? The film producer is currently single. Where is Ramón Rodriguez from? He hails from Río Piedras, Puerto Rico. Who are Ramón Rodriguez’s children? The Puerto Rican-American actor does not have any children. How old is Ramón Rodriguez? He is 44 years old as of April 2024. Who is Ramón Rodriguez’s sister? The actor has three sisters and brothers, but their names are not available in the public domain. What is Ramón Rodriguez’s net worth? The actor’s alleged net worth is $3 million. What is Ramón Rodriguez’s height? He stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).

The topic of Ramón Rodriguez's wife always fascinates many of his fans and admirers. The actor is single as of this writing. He has made his name in the film industry appearing in notable films and TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Will Trent, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

