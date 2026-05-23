A solar expert in Nigeria has stated that there are appliances at home that are quickly draining your inverter lithium battery

The expert identified some of the appliances, advising that some of them should only be used in the afternoon, due to the energy they consume

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six of the appliances the solar expert shared, which he claims are draining the life of one's inverter lithium battery

A solar expert, with the TikTok handle @globevisions, has pointed out some appliances at home that could be sapping the life out of your inverter lithium battery.

Nigeria's solar market is experiencing rapid adoption, driven by worsening grid outages and escalating fuel costs.

A solar expert shares a list of appliances draining your inverter lithium battery. Photo Credit: @globevisions

Source: TikTok

According to Solar Financed Africa, as of 2024, Nigeria's total installed solar energy capacity is estimated to be around 385.7 MWp.

Appliances draining your inverter lithium battery

In a TikTok post, @globevisions highlighted six appliances draining your inverter lithium battery, and they are:

1. Air conditioner.

In his words, the air conditioner consumes 700 watts and could use up to 2500 watts, depending on the horsepower.

2. Blender

According to him, if you do not have a large battery bank, your blender should only be used during the day, when on solar.

3. Air fryer

The solar expert stated that the air fryer consumes a lot of power.

4. Microwave

The expert further stated that the microwave consumes up to 1,000 watts, but its only advantage is that it is used for a maximum of 15 minutes.

5. Hot water kettle

The solar expert added that the hot water kettle is another high-energy consumption appliance.

6. Washing machine

He stated that the washing machine also consumes a lot of energy and recommends that it be used in the afternoon. He wondered why people use it at night when on solar.

Aso Rock is also going solar

Apart from the citizenry, the seat of power has allocated N7 billion for the ongoing solarisation of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, the allocation is contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill submitted to the National Assembly in December 2025. The N7bn budget proposal for Aso Villa’s solar power is under the State House Headquarters.

Recall that the Presidency had allocated the sum of N10 billion for the same project in the 2025 budget, which triggered widespread criticism against Tinubu's administration.

A solar expert says there are appliances that consume more energy than others. Photo Credit: @globevisions

Source: TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a solar expert had listed seven things that are secretly draining your solar power in Nigeria without you knowing.

Expert's warning to solar users

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a solar expert had warned users about a dangerous habit that damages solar generators.

In a video shared on TikTok, @bolacinverter specifically called out users of a popular solar power tank, warning that one common kitchen appliance is the "silent killer" of these devices. The expert expressed his frustration after witnessing a solar generator user attempting to run a heavy-duty blender on a 500W portable solar generator. According to him, the wattage requirement of a blender, especially during its starting phase, far exceeds the capacity of small solar tanks.

@bolacinverter also noted in the TikTok video that many customers often return to vendors with broken units, claiming they were sold "bad products," when in reality, the damage was caused by overloading the system. He advised that while portable generators are excellent for charging phones, powering laptops, and running LED bulbs or fans, they are not a substitute for the national grid when it comes to high-energy kitchen appliances.

Source: Legit.ng