Brazilian star Casemiro is expected to join Inter Miami after leaving Manchester United this summer

The former Real Madrid star is excited to play alongside Argentine legend Lionel Messi and other stars in the MLS

The midfielder is not part of the Red Devils manager's plan, Michael Carrick, as he becomes the new coach

Brazilian star Casemiro is reportedly on the verge of moving to Major League Soccer after he decides to join Inter Miami this summer.

The former Real Madrid player is expected to end his four-year deal at Old Trafford following an impressive campaign, where he scored nine goals and guided Manchester United to secure a top-three Premier League finish under Michael Carrick.

Brazilian star Casemiro set to join Inter Miami from Manchester United. Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Casemiro settles for Inter Miami

Casemiro has opted to sign for Inter Miami, owned by Manchester United legend David Beckham, despite attractive offers from clubs in Europe, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and South America.

According to TEAMtalk, the 34-year-old is excited to team up with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.

A lucrative agreement has already been reached, with Casemiro set to earn significantly higher wages in Florida.

The midfielder has also reportedly turned down interest from LA Galaxy, despite the club holding his MLS discovery rights.

Inter Miami are believed to be confident of finalising the move before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Carrick confirms Casemiro's departure

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick revealed that Casemiro has played his final match.

Carrick explained that the Brazilian was given a sentimental farewell after their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Casemiro will not be part of the squad for the Red Devils' final match against Brighton on Sunday, May 24. Carrick said:

"It was kind of decided that last week would be his last game. I think that went well, as well as we all could have hoped, to be honest, and he’s been fantastic.

"I’ve said a lot of things about Case and how well he’s done for me since I’ve been here and for the whole club. But, yeah, it was decided that it was a good time for him to finish, really."

Casemiro won the Carabao Cup in the 2022/23 season and came runner-up in the FA Cup that same year before winning the FA Cup in the 23/24 season.

Brazilian star Casemiro is set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has called up Manchester United star Casemiro for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Casemiro, who now wears Brazil’s armband, is set to appear at his fourth finals, having played in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

The five-time Champions League winner has one final goal to his name, which came against Switzerland four-and-a-half years ago, per Yahoo Sports.

Casemiro names most complete player

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazilian international Casemiro has named the player he believes was more complete than Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid.

Casemiro, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022, played alongside Ronaldo and several other elite stars during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Source: Legit.ng