Opta’s supercomputer has predicted where Chelsea will finish on the Premier League table this season

The Blues will face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in the season finale

Chelsea are currently eighth and in a position to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted where Chelsea will finish on the Premier League table this season, ahead of the final matchday 38 game.

Chelsea will travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Sunday, May 24, 2026, during the simultaneous kickoff of the final of the season.

Supercomputer predicts where Chelsea will finish on the Premier League table. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues currently sit eighth on the table, and still have the chance of securing a European spot, currently holding the UEFA Europa Conference League spot because of superior goal difference over Brentford.

As noted by the Premier League, if they beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and Brighton fail to beat Man Utd, they will move to seventh and qualify for the Europa League.

If Brighton lose by two goals and Brentford fail to win at Liverpool, Chelsea can also overtake the Seagulls with a draw. Defeat for Chelsea would mean they fail to qualify for any European competition next season.

Supercomputer predicts Chelsea's position

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer predicted where the world champions would finish ahead of the final day of the Premier League.

The supercomputer backs Chelsea to finish in the same position they currently occupy and secure the Conference League spot, a competition they won two seasons ago.

Chelsea started the season strongly under Enzo Maresca and continued on that path under Liam Rosenior before things went sour under the Englishman.

Most of their fans want their team outside the European places to enable new manager Xabi Alonso enough time to work with the team and implement his ideas.

McFarlane looks ahead to his final game

Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane will manage his final game in charge against Sunderland before stepping down for manager Alonso.

McFarlane has rallied his players to make one final push and end the season on a high note, despite all the overwhelming challenges they have already faced.

Calum McFarlane charges Chelsea players ahead of Sunderland clash. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

“It's going to be a great game. Both teams need to win as well. Sunderland have had a brilliant season. They're a really good side, a really challenging side, they cause you real problems,” he told Chelsea TV.

“So we need one more push, one more big game, another three points, and hopefully get ourselves up that table. We need to face what's in front of us. We're more than capable of going there and winning the game…”

Xabi Alonso targets first signing

Legit.ng previously reported that Xabi Alonso eyes Victor Osimhen as his first signing and would be willing to sell one of the current stars to raise funds.

Alonso reportedly wants the Super Eagles striker, whom Chelsea have attempted to sign in the past at Stamford Bridge, as his first signing next season.

Source: Legit.ng