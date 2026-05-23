Nigerian singer Davido ignited buzz online as he showed off the construction site of his new mansion

The father of twins revealed that the massive building will contain 20 rooms and a 20-car garage

In a video that has since gone viral, the singer described the type of architectural design he used

Nigerian superstar Davido has revealed the construction site of his massive 20-room mansion in Eko Atlantic, Lagos, a project worth billions of Naira.

The luxurious property is set to feature a 20-car garage, a state-of-the-art music studio, a lounge, staff quarters, and an entire floor dedicated to his wife.

Davido leaves fans speechless after sharing updates on his mansion project. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a brief chat with an online streamer, Davido gave fans a glimpse into the ambitious project. He explained:

“This is my basement, the basement is going to have a 20-car garage, my studio, apartments, a lounge, and then my staff room.”

The singer also confirmed that his wife will enjoy her own private floor, designed to reflect her personal style.

“She has her own room, her own everything, her own style… she has her own floor,” Davido said with pride.

Beyond the structural details, Davido revealed his inspiration for the mansion’s design, noting that he wants to blend Caribbean and Mexican architectural themes.

“I want to inspire the Caribbean, Mexican architectural theme… I’ve worked so hard, it’s only right,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido showed that, beyond the glitz of stardom, he is a devoted father.

The Afrobeat star, who is currently in Lagos, was recently seen arriving at his daughter Imade’s school in his luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Davido took time out of his busy schedule to personally pick up his daughter.

In a short clip shared online, the singer was seen driving onto the school premises in a high-end vehicle, while his security team surrounded him to maintain order.

Though Davido himself was not directly captured on camera, the presence of his signature ride and the excitement around his arrival quickly drew attention online.

The video has since sparked conversations among fans.

It was also a moment of celebration for the Afrobeats star and his first baby mama and socialite, Sophia Momodu, after their first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, turned 11 years old on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Despite their legal dispute over Imade's custody, Davido and Sophia took time out to celebrate their daughter on her new age.

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW label boss shared a cute picture of his daughter in a pink outfit as he expressed his love for her in a birthday message.

"Happy birthday to my baby... Big 11 love u so much! Turn up," Davido wrote.

Sophia, in a joint Instagram post with Imade, shared a series of pictures of the birthday celebrant and simply captioned it:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! So thankful for level 11."

Legit.ng also reported that on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Davido celebrated his lookalike and second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, whom he had with his second baby mama, Amanda, on her 9th birthday.

Video shows Davido bonding with Adeleke students. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Davido's mansion

The mansion, which is still under construction, has already sparked excitement among fans and admirers online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

waynejewis said:

"Wetin Dey make bingo Dey smile 😂😂."

olayimartha said:

"Una wey no like Davido how una take dey sleep for night?😒"

rabbit.4081021 said:

"If Wizkid try am he fit kpai😂😂."

arabi_jaguar8080 said:

"Na this Davido day make cubana chief priest day feel like king."

okekeisrael606 said:

"Person say 20 car garage you write 20 rooms .. make una dey professional some times na shu 😒."

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.

The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng