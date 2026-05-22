Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Fresh Increases in Cooking Gas Prices Loom As Depot Quotes New Price
Energy

Fresh Increases in Cooking Gas Prices Loom As Depot Quotes New Price

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Cooking gas prices are under pressure in Lagos as LPG supply shortages have persisted for about two weeks
  • Only Techno Oil is reportedly active, selling at about N1,275 per kilogram, while retail prices could rise
  • Industry operators link the disruption to depot supply constraints in Lagos, Nigeria’s main LPG hub

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Prices for cooking gas are set to climb again following an extended shortage in the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) that continues to constrain depot operations and limit availability.

Sources in the market indicate that supply disruptions at major depots have been in place for approximately two weeks, severely hampering loading operations and tightening the supply of LPG throughout Lagos and nearby markets.

Fresh cooking gas price hikes loom as Lagos LPG scarcity persists
Cooking gas market under pressure as depot supply drops in Lagos Photo: Nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

Petroleumprice report suggests that only one depot, Techno Oil, is currently dispensing LPG at around N1,275/kg by Friday, May 22, from the previous average price of N1,200.

Read also

NNPC challenges Dangote in court, gives reason petrol importation must continue

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

In some parts of the commercial capital, the supply crunch is already impacting product availability, with marketers citing a reduced ability to load desired quantities for retail sales.

Retail price to increase

Market participants downstream anticipate the rapid increase of cooking gas prices, noting that in some markets, retail prices might rise to as high as N2,000/kg if current trends continue.

A marketer, on condition of anonymity, said:

"This shortage is making the market tight already, and it is set to become tighter if supply inflow continues to fall."

The shortage is the second consecutive week in which the supply of LPG at the Lagos depots has been affected, fueling concerns of scarcity and price volatility in the nation's domestic cooking gas market.

Cooking gas distribution disrupted as depots face prolonged shortage
Lagos LPG shortage raises fears of N2,000/kg cooking gas Photo: Freepick
Source: Getty Images

According to market operators, these global volatilities are passed to Nigeria's LPG supply chain in the form of costly imports, shipping delays, and tight product availability.

Read also

Lagos set for 24-hour electricity as power firm unveils supply plan

As the commercial centre for the distribution of LPG across the country, disruptions in Lagos depots are often replicated nationwide due to the extensive network, which draws supply from these loading centres.

Analysts warn that prolonged scarcity may further escalate market woes, particularly among households and businesses still reeling from a higher cost of energy and widespread inflation nationwide.

Lagos serves as Nigeria’s largest LPG distribution hub, meaning any sustained disruption in depot operations typically has a ripple effect on supply and pricing across other regions.

Cooking gas NBS

Legit.ng earlier captured data from the National Bureau of Statistics on the price of cooking gas across states.

NBS, in its report titled “Cooking Gas Price Watch”, showed increases across both the 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders, with some states paying significantly more than others.

The average cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder rose from 6,395.82 naira in September to N8,081.75.

State analysis mirrors the pattern seen in the 5kg category. Borno again leads with the highest average price at 19,391.57 naira, followed by Yobe at N19,339.51 and Ondo at N19,289.65.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Borno StateLagos State
Hot:
Kalogeras sisters Rick ness Idice Jeff teague Southern hospitality